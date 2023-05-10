CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :MI vs RCBKarnataka ElectionsAdipurush TrailerThe Kerala Story
Home » Elections » Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins; Will BJP Break 36-Year-Old Jinx or Can Congress Make a Comeback?

Live now

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins; Will BJP Break 36-Year-Old Jinx or Can Congress Make a Comeback?

Karnataka Election 2023 Voting LIVE Updates: Months of campaigning and hundreds of rallies later, the day of voting in the Karnataka assembly election 2023 is finally here as people of the state exercise their franchise to elect their next government

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Voting is taking place today in the high-stakes assembly polls in Karnataka in which BJP, Congress and JDS are the main contenders.
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: Voting is taking place today in the high-stakes assembly polls in Karnataka in which BJP, Congress and JDS are the main contenders.

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The people of Karnataka are voting today in the high-octane assembly polls to elect their representatives for the 224 constituencies today. The question remains: who will they choose to support? Will Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) break its 36-year old jinx and or will Congress make a comeback?

The voting process will take place from 7am to 6pm, with strict security measures in place. The ballots will be counted on Saturday, May 13. A significant number of 2,615 candidates are actively participating in the electoral race. Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 10, 2023 07:18 IST

Voting Begins for High-stakes Karnataka Assembly Elections

Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) The electoral fate of top guns–Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy among others will be sealed during the day-long exercise. Counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 13.

The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening. A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.

May 10, 2023 07:15 IST

Polling in K’taka Today; BJP Pins Hope on ‘Modi Magic’, Congress Eyes a Comeback, Survival Battle for JDS

After hundreds of rallies, roadshows, offline and online campaigns for over one and a half months, it all comes to down to voters who will put the final stamp on the fate of Karnataka for the next five years on Wednesday.

The high-octane campaign, which ended on Monday, was marked by a plummeting level of public discourse to the extent that the Election Commission had to issue an advisory asking parties and their candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not vitiate the election atmosphere. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 07:14 IST

Karnataka Election Voting: Actor Prakash Raj Reaches Polling Booth To Cast His Vote | WATCH

Actor Prakash Raj arrives at the polling booth in St. Joseph’s School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru to cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly Election.

May 10, 2023 07:10 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Cong Seeks EC Action Against PM Modi for His Appeals to Karnataka Voters During 'Silence Period'

The Congress on Tuesday petitioned the Election Commission seeking immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appeals to Karnataka voters “in violation” of the model code, and said it was “a litmus test” for the poll body’s capacity and willingness to enforce laws.

In a lengthy complaint to the chief election commissioner, Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala asked the commission whether it will remain a “mute and helpless spectator” or fulfil its constitutional duty and act against the prime minster.

In his appeals, Prime Minister Modi sought blessings of the people of Karnataka in the mission to make the state the number one in the country.

May 10, 2023 07:08 IST

Karnataka Election: All Cong Candidates Sign 'Pledge' Before Polls to Deliver on Party's '5 Guarantees'

A day before Karnataka goes to the polls, all Congress candidates signed a “solemn pledge” on Tuesday to deliver on the “five guarantees” promised by the party to the people of the state if voted to power.

The Congress party, its president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi on their Twitter accounts shared the pledge signed by all the 223 candidates that the five guarantees — Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Uchita Prayana and Gruha Lakshmi — will be implemented once the party comes to power.

“Once elected as your MLA, I will deliver on the 5 Congress guarantees for the people of Karnataka. I will dedicate myself to developing our constituency. Karnataka’s interests will be my first priority. I will defend Kannada pride and culture with all my might. I pledge to fight corruption, maintain transparency and work towards a progressive Karnataka,” the pledge signed by the Congress candidates read.

May 10, 2023 07:05 IST

Karnataka Election: Voting Begins For Single-Phase Election for 224-Member Legislative Assembly

May 10, 2023 07:04 IST

Karnataka Election: Former CM Yediyurappa Appeals Voters to Vote Bright Future of India

I request all the voters of the country, especially the youth and women who are voting for the first time, to vote without fail and participate in this celebration of democracy. I hereby request everyone to cast their votes without fail for the bright future of the country and all-round development, tweeted former CM BS Yediyurappa ahead of polling.

May 10, 2023 07:00 IST

Karnataka Election Voting: Nitin Appeals to Registered Voters to Vote For Transformation & Empowerment of the State

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged voters to come out and vote to catalyze the development, transformation, and empowerment of Karnataka.

May 10, 2023 06:57 IST

Karnataka Election Voting: Amit Shah Appeals to Registered Voters to Vote For Good Governance, Development

Union Minister Amit Shah has urged Karnataka’s 5.3 crore registered voters to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state.

May 10, 2023 06:53 IST

2023 Karnataka Assembly Election: Stage Set for High-stakes Polls Today; BJP Looks to Script History, Cong Eyes a Comeback

The BJP looks to script history to retain its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback as Karnataka goes to polls on Wednesday at the end of a high-octane campaign that was marked by a plummeting level of public discourse and grew increasingly shrill over the Bajrang Dal issue.

As state leaders and candidates from different political parties thronged temples on Tuesday to seek blessings of god and good fortune on the eve of voting for the 224 Assembly constituencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a video message to the people of Karnataka on Twitter seeking their blessings in the mission to make the state the number one in the country.

The Congress petitioned the Election Commission seeking immediate action against the prime minister for his appeals to Karnataka voters “in violation” of the model code, and said it was “a litmus test” for the poll body’s capacity and willingness to enforce laws.

May 10, 2023 06:51 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: What To Do After Reaching Polling Booth? A Step-By-Step Guide

You need to check if your name is in the electoral roll. If your name is in the Karnataka polls 2023 electoral roll, and have either of your voting ID or any other identity proof, you can cast your vote. You can also call 1950 to know if your name is on the electoral roll. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 06:49 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: What Is My Constituency Name? Where Do I Check the Candidates?

A voter can know his Assembly constituency by following the simple steps below:

  • Step 1: Visit the official National Voters’ Service Portal. https://nvsp.in/
  • Step 2: Click on the ‘Search in Electoral Roll’ after which a new webpage will open.
  • Step 3: Now select ‘Search by EPIC No.’ and proceed to enter your EPIC no., name of the state, and the given captcha code.
  • Step 4: Hit the search button and all your details along with the constituency’s name will be displayed on the screen. READ MORE
May 10, 2023 06:48 IST

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023: Documents You Must Carry; Do's and Don'ts at the Polling Booth

Ahead of the voting for Karnataka elections 2023, individuals must check their eligibility to vote and verify their voting centre to avoid any last-minute confusion. To be eligible for voting, an individual’s name must feature in the voters list prepared for the assembly segment.

To cast a vote in the Karnataka assembly election 2023, individuals must carry voter ID card or Aadhaar to their allotted polling booth. If you don’t have these ID cards available, you could use any government-issued and eligible ID card to cast your vote. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 06:45 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) Manifesto At A Glance

Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).

  • The Janata Dal (Secular) on its part has promised to restore the four per cent reservation given to the Muslims under 2B category of Other Backward Castes, which the BJP government scrapped at the fag end of its tenure, recently.
  • Also, the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has promised to provide assistance of Rs two lakh to women who marry youths that are engaged in farming as their occupation.
  • It has vowed to “throw out” Amul and save Karnataka’s Nandini dairy brand, calling it Kannadiga’s identity, among various assurances.
  • The party has also assured that it would bring in a law reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, and to provide free higher education for economically-weaker students.
May 10, 2023 06:44 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress Manifesto At A Glance

Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’.

  • Apart from the possibility of banning the Bajrang Dal, Congress promised 5 guarantees–‘Gruha Jyothi’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’, ‘Anna Bhagya’, ‘Yuva Nidhi’ and ‘Shakti’.
  • Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units of free electricity a month to all households.
  • Under ‘Anna Bhagya’, every person in a BPL (below poverty line) family will receive 10 kg food grains, which can be rice or millets including ragi and jowar every month.
  • Under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to all unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 a month for all unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25) for two years.
  • While the ‘Shakti’ scheme proposes free travel for women throughout the state in regular government-run KSRTC/ BMTC buses, under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, each woman head of a family will receive Rs 2,000 monthly assistance.
  • The party also promised to enact a ‘Karnataka Whistleblowers Protection Act’ if voted to power.
  • The Congress said it would demand Karnataka’s rightful share from the Centre in total taxes collected, and fight against the efforts to “dilute the Constitutional rights in the federal system”.
  • The party said it would reject the National Education Policy and formulate a State Education Policy.
May 10, 2023 06:44 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Manifesto At A Glance

The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • Special wing called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).
  • Allocate Rs 1,500 crore to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.
  • The BJP manifesto revolves around Six A’s– Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social justice for all) and Abhivruddhi (development).
  • Free cooking gas cylinders thrice a year for BPL families and ‘Atal’ food centres to provide affordable and healthy food
  • ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with a half litre of Nandini milk every day and five kg ‘Shri Anna – siri dhaanya’ (millets) through monthly ration kits.
  • The ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ scheme under which the Revenue Department will identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the homeless beneficiaries.
May 10, 2023 06:42 IST

Karnataka Polls: Voting Timings, Seats, Candidates & Other Details You Need to Know

The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across Karnataka, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 others, while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.

As many as 11,71,558 are young voters, while 5,71,281 are persons with disabilities (PWDs) and 12,15,920 are aged above 80. READ MORE

May 10, 2023 06:37 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023: Quotes That Will Inspire You to Vote on Election Day

Karnataka is all set to vote on Wednesday to elect its representatives to the 224-member legislative assembly. Polling across the constituencies will begin at 7 am on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. Stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and higher still for the Congress to form a new government in the poll-bound southern state.

  1. “Your vote is your voice, and your voice is your power.” – Kamala Harris
  2. “You’ve got to vote, vote, vote, vote. That’s it; that’s the way we move forward.” – Michelle Obama
  3. “All of us may have been created equal. But we’ll never actually be equal until we all vote. So don’t wait.”- Leonardo DiCaprio READ MORE
May 10, 2023 06:35 IST

Karnataka Election Voting: Officials Start Mock Polling Exercise Across State to Check EVMs and VVPATs

May 10, 2023 06:33 IST

Karnataka Election News: Where to Cast Vote, How to Find Your Polling Booth | Details

Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be conducted in a single phase on Wednesday (May 10). The high-octane campaign for the polls ended on Monday, starting the countdown for voting in 224 assembly constituencies.

  • Log on to the official website of the Karnataka Election Information System
  • Click on the ‘Know Your Polling Booth’ link on the homepage
  • Here, you can know about your polling booth using two options – ‘search by Electors Photo Identification Card (EPIC) number’ or ‘search by name’
  • If you know about your EPIC number, just enter it in the required field and click on submit to find out about your polling station
  • If you don’t know about your EPIC number, go for the ‘search by name’ option
  • Enter required details – district, assembly constituency, name, relation name, sex
  • Click on search
  • You will know about your assigned polling booth.

    READ MORE

Load More

Read more

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make a significant impact on the political landscape of the region by securing victory once again. On the other hand, the Congress party is determined to stage a comeback with renewed vigor. Unfortunately, the election campaign in Karnataka has witnessed a decline in constructive public discussions, with the Bajrang Dal issue becoming a contentious topic of heated debates.

On the eve of voting for the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, leaders and candidates from various political parties sought divine blessings and good fortune by visiting temples. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to deliver a video message, appealing to the people of Karnataka for their support in the mission to elevate the state to the top position in the country.

However, the Congress party promptly filed a petition with the Election Commission, alleging that the prime minister’s appeals to Karnataka voters violated the model code of conduct. They emphasized the commission’s response to this situation, highlighting its crucial test of capability and willingness to enforce electoral laws.

In his message, Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unprecedented affection he has received from the state in recent days. He highlighted that this overwhelming support has further strengthened his determination to propel Karnataka to the forefront in all sectors and make it the leading state in the nation.

Will BJP Break 36-Year-Old Jinx?

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), driven by the popularity of Prime Minister Modi, aims to break a 38-year-old pattern where Karnataka has never reelected the incumbent party since 1985. Conversely, the Congress party seeks a morale-boosting victory to carve out space and gather momentum as the primary opposition party leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With a well-organized election machinery, the BJP enters the electoral battle well-prepared and ready to face the challenges. Prime Minister Modi spearheaded a high-impact campaign characterized by its swiftness and forcefulness.

What Happened in the 2018 Election?

During the 2018 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest single party, securing victory in 104 seats. The Congress party won 80 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) secured 37 seats. Additionally, one seat each was won by an independent candidate, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party.

With no party holding a clear majority, the Congress and JD(S) attempted to form an alliance. However, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa staked a claim and formed the government. Unfortunately, the government had to resign just three days before the trust vote as it failed to gather enough support.

Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance came together to establish a new government, with H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, after 14 months, the government faced instability as 17 legislators, including independents, resigned from the ruling coalition and defected to the BJP. This led to the collapse of the government, followed by the BJP returning to power. In the subsequent by-elections held in 2019, the ruling party displayed dominance by winning 12 out of 15 seats.

In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP holds 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 69, JD(S) with 29, BSP with one, two independents, one Speaker, and six vacant seats.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

Latest News

More News

    TAGS