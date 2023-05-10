Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: Voting Begins; Will BJP Break 36-Year-Old Jinx or Can Congress Make a Comeback?

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 07:20 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The people of Karnataka are voting today in the high-octane assembly polls to elect their representatives for the 224 constituencies today. The question remains: who will they choose to support? Will Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) break its 36-year old jinx and or will Congress make a comeback?
The voting process will take place from 7am to 6pm, with strict security measures in place. The ballots will be counted on Saturday, May 13. A significant number of 2,615 candidates are actively participating in the electoral race. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Voting for the high stakes Assembly elections in Karnataka began early on Wednesday, in a state where the ruling BJP is eyeing to script history by retaining its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
Polling is being held for 224 seats in what is being seen mainly as a three-cornered contest between the ruling BJP, the Congress and former prime minister H D Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal (Secular) The electoral fate of top guns–Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress veterans Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy among others will be sealed during the day-long exercise. Counting of polled votes will be taken up on May 13.
The voting that began at 7 am amid tight security will go on till 6 in the evening. A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their vote in 58,545 polling stations across the state, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray.
After hundreds of rallies, roadshows, offline and online campaigns for over one and a half months, it all comes to down to voters who will put the final stamp on the fate of Karnataka for the next five years on Wednesday.
The high-octane campaign, which ended on Monday, was marked by a plummeting level of public discourse to the extent that the Election Commission had to issue an advisory asking parties and their candidates to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not vitiate the election atmosphere. READ MORE
Actor Prakash Raj arrives at the polling booth in St. Joseph’s School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru to cast his vote for Karnataka Assembly Election.
#WATCH | Actor Prakash Raj arrives at polling booth in St. Joseph’s School in Shanti Nagar, Bengaluru to cast his vote for #KarnatakaAssemblyElection pic.twitter.com/DsYgbc3ko3
— ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023
The Congress on Tuesday petitioned the Election Commission seeking immediate action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his appeals to Karnataka voters “in violation” of the model code, and said it was “a litmus test” for the poll body’s capacity and willingness to enforce laws.
In a lengthy complaint to the chief election commissioner, Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala asked the commission whether it will remain a “mute and helpless spectator” or fulfil its constitutional duty and act against the prime minster.
In his appeals, Prime Minister Modi sought blessings of the people of Karnataka in the mission to make the state the number one in the country.
A day before Karnataka goes to the polls, all Congress candidates signed a “solemn pledge” on Tuesday to deliver on the “five guarantees” promised by the party to the people of the state if voted to power.
The Congress party, its president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi on their Twitter accounts shared the pledge signed by all the 223 candidates that the five guarantees — Yuva Nidhi, Anna Bhagya, Gruha Jyothi, Uchita Prayana and Gruha Lakshmi — will be implemented once the party comes to power.
“Once elected as your MLA, I will deliver on the 5 Congress guarantees for the people of Karnataka. I will dedicate myself to developing our constituency. Karnataka’s interests will be my first priority. I will defend Kannada pride and culture with all my might. I pledge to fight corruption, maintain transparency and work towards a progressive Karnataka,” the pledge signed by the Congress candidates read.
I request all the voters of the country, especially the youth and women who are voting for the first time, to vote without fail and participate in this celebration of democracy. I hereby request everyone to cast their votes without fail for the bright future of the country and all-round development, tweeted former CM BS Yediyurappa ahead of polling.
ನಾಡಿನ ಸಮಸ್ತ ಮತದಾರ ಬಂಧುಗಳಲ್ಲಿ, ಅದರಲ್ಲೂ ವಿಶೇಷವಾಗಿ ಮೊದಲ ಬಾರಿಗೆ ಮತದಾನ ಮಾಡುತ್ತಿರುವ ಯುವಕ ಯುವತಿಯರಲ್ಲಿ, ತಪ್ಪದೇ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿ, ಪ್ರಜಾಪ್ರಭುತ್ವದ ಈ ಸಂಭ್ರಮದ ಉತ್ಸವದಲ್ಲಿ ಪಾಲ್ಗೊಳ್ಳಿ ಎಂದು ಕೋರುತ್ತೇನೆ. ನಾಡಿನ ಉಜ್ವಲ ಭವಿಷ್ಯಕ್ಕಾಗಿ, ಸರ್ವಾಂಗೀಣ ಅಭಿವೃದ್ಧಿಗಾಗಿ ತಪ್ಪದೇ ಎಲ್ಲರೂ ಮತ ಚಲಾಯಿಸಿ ಎಂದು ಈ ಮೂಲಕ…
— B.S.Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) May 10, 2023
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari urged voters to come out and vote to catalyze the development, transformation, and empowerment of Karnataka.
Voting for the #KarnatakaAssemblyElection is being held today, and I implore all eligible citizens in the state to participate in this democratic process in significant numbers. Your vote has the potential to catalyze the development, transformation, and empowerment of Karnataka.
— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) May 10, 2023
Union Minister Amit Shah has urged Karnataka’s 5.3 crore registered voters to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state.
On voting day, I urge our sisters and brothers of Karnataka to come out in large numbers to vote for good governance, development and prosperity in the state. Your one vote can ensure a pro-people and pro-progress govt that will continue to take the state to newer heights.
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 10, 2023
The BJP looks to script history to retain its southern citadel while a combative Congress eyes a comeback as Karnataka goes to polls on Wednesday at the end of a high-octane campaign that was marked by a plummeting level of public discourse and grew increasingly shrill over the Bajrang Dal issue.
As state leaders and candidates from different political parties thronged temples on Tuesday to seek blessings of god and good fortune on the eve of voting for the 224 Assembly constituencies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a video message to the people of Karnataka on Twitter seeking their blessings in the mission to make the state the number one in the country.
The Congress petitioned the Election Commission seeking immediate action against the prime minister for his appeals to Karnataka voters “in violation” of the model code, and said it was “a litmus test” for the poll body’s capacity and willingness to enforce laws.
You need to check if your name is in the electoral roll. If your name is in the Karnataka polls 2023 electoral roll, and have either of your voting ID or any other identity proof, you can cast your vote. You can also call 1950 to know if your name is on the electoral roll. READ MORE
A voter can know his Assembly constituency by following the simple steps below:
Ahead of the voting for Karnataka elections 2023, individuals must check their eligibility to vote and verify their voting centre to avoid any last-minute confusion. To be eligible for voting, an individual’s name must feature in the voters list prepared for the assembly segment.
To cast a vote in the Karnataka assembly election 2023, individuals must carry voter ID card or Aadhaar to their allotted polling booth. If you don’t have these ID cards available, you could use any government-issued and eligible ID card to cast your vote. READ MORE
Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).
Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’.
The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.
A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across Karnataka, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 others, while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.
As many as 11,71,558 are young voters, while 5,71,281 are persons with disabilities (PWDs) and 12,15,920 are aged above 80. READ MORE
Karnataka is all set to vote on Wednesday to elect its representatives to the 224-member legislative assembly. Polling across the constituencies will begin at 7 am on May 10. The counting of votes will take place on May 13. Stakes are high for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and higher still for the Congress to form a new government in the poll-bound southern state.
Voting for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 will be conducted in a single phase on Wednesday (May 10). The high-octane campaign for the polls ended on Monday, starting the countdown for voting in 224 assembly constituencies.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) aims to make a significant impact on the political landscape of the region by securing victory once again. On the other hand, the Congress party is determined to stage a comeback with renewed vigor. Unfortunately, the election campaign in Karnataka has witnessed a decline in constructive public discussions, with the Bajrang Dal issue becoming a contentious topic of heated debates.
On the eve of voting for the 224 Assembly constituencies in Karnataka, leaders and candidates from various political parties sought divine blessings and good fortune by visiting temples. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to deliver a video message, appealing to the people of Karnataka for their support in the mission to elevate the state to the top position in the country.
However, the Congress party promptly filed a petition with the Election Commission, alleging that the prime minister’s appeals to Karnataka voters violated the model code of conduct. They emphasized the commission’s response to this situation, highlighting its crucial test of capability and willingness to enforce electoral laws.
In his message, Prime Minister Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the unprecedented affection he has received from the state in recent days. He highlighted that this overwhelming support has further strengthened his determination to propel Karnataka to the forefront in all sectors and make it the leading state in the nation.
Will BJP Break 36-Year-Old Jinx?
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), driven by the popularity of Prime Minister Modi, aims to break a 38-year-old pattern where Karnataka has never reelected the incumbent party since 1985. Conversely, the Congress party seeks a morale-boosting victory to carve out space and gather momentum as the primary opposition party leading up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
With a well-organized election machinery, the BJP enters the electoral battle well-prepared and ready to face the challenges. Prime Minister Modi spearheaded a high-impact campaign characterized by its swiftness and forcefulness.
What Happened in the 2018 Election?
During the 2018 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the largest single party, securing victory in 104 seats. The Congress party won 80 seats, while the Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S) secured 37 seats. Additionally, one seat each was won by an independent candidate, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and the Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party.
With no party holding a clear majority, the Congress and JD(S) attempted to form an alliance. However, BJP leader B S Yediyurappa staked a claim and formed the government. Unfortunately, the government had to resign just three days before the trust vote as it failed to gather enough support.
Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance came together to establish a new government, with H D Kumaraswamy as the chief minister. However, after 14 months, the government faced instability as 17 legislators, including independents, resigned from the ruling coalition and defected to the BJP. This led to the collapse of the government, followed by the BJP returning to power. In the subsequent by-elections held in 2019, the ruling party displayed dominance by winning 12 out of 15 seats.
In the outgoing Assembly, the BJP holds 116 MLAs, followed by the Congress with 69, JD(S) with 29, BSP with one, two independents, one Speaker, and six vacant seats.
Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here