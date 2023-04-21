Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to Hold Roadshow in Devanhalli Today; Name of Atiq's 'Friend' in Cong's Campaigners List

Read more

agency PTI. Notably, this will be Shah’s first visit to the state after announcement of the poll schedule.

Besides, BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress for including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election. The saffron party alleged that Pratapgarhi was a close aide of the late gangster Atiq Ahmed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, adding that PM Modi’s campaign programme is being finalised.

“There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places. In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows”, Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.

With April 20 being the last day for filing of the papers in Karnataka, over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued.

Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. One nomination has been filed by an “other gender” candidate, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said in a Thursday night statement.

