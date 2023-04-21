Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Amit Shah to Hold Roadshow in Devanhalli Today; Name of Atiq's 'Friend' in Cong's Campaigners List

Live now
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: With the key assembly elections approaching in Karnataka, leaders will be seen campaigning for their respective parties now. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold a road show in during a two-day visit in Karnataka to take stock of the party’s preparations for the May 10 Assembly elections.
On Friday, Shah will hold a roadshow in Devanahalli town, the birthplace of 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, in Bengaluru Rural district. Shah would hold a meeting here with senior party functionaries regarding poll preparations in the evening, BJP sources were quoted as saying by news Read More
With April 20 being the last day for filing of the papers in Karnataka, over 3,600 candidates have filed a total of 5,102 nominations. The process of filing nominations papers began on April 13 with the election notification being issued.
BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress for including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list.
“Imran Pratapgarhi called Atiq his guru, Congress is appointing such individuals with a criminal background to appease minorities. Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf were his (Imran Pratapgarhi) friends. Imran used to call them brothers… Congress has kept him on the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls, which shows Congress is in support of criminals and anti-nationals,” said Union Minister and BJP leader Shobha Karandlage.
The fight for the Kanakapura assembly seat just got more interesting: the Congress has pitched the ‘DK brothers’ against Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok. State Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh are both contesting from the seat in the elections on May 10. READ MORE
BJP launched a scathing attack on Congress for including its Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi’s name in the star campaigner list for the Karnataka Assembly election. The saffron party alleged that Pratapgarhi was a close aide of the late gangster Atiq Ahmed.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would campaign in about 20 places in poll-bound Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday, adding that PM Modi’s campaign programme is being finalised.
“There is all possibility of the Prime Minister campaigning in about 20 places. In most (of these) places, he will address rally-meeting and in some, there will be road-shows”, Bommai was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. Karnataka would vote on May 10, and the results will be declared on May 13.
Of the total nominations, 4,710 were filed by 3,327 male candidates and 391 nominations were by 304 female candidates. One nomination has been filed by an “other gender” candidate, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said in a Thursday night statement.
