Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Congress Manifesto On BJP's Target; Bajrang Dal to Conduct 'Hanuman Chalisa' Recital Across State

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Congress Manifesto On BJP's Target; Bajrang Dal to Conduct 'Hanuman Chalisa' Recital Across State

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also set to debut in the party's campaign for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Hubbali district on Saturday

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 08:26 IST

Bengaluru, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Image/ PTI)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With Karnataka Assembly Elections right around the corner, senior politicians across party lines are currently touring the southern state to campaign for the candidates of their respective parties. In a final push to its campaign in Karnataka, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to organise a mega day-long roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the state’s capital Bengaluru on Saturday. PM Modi will lead a 36.6-km roadshow in Bengaluru covering 17 assembly constituencies of the city. Read More

Key Events
May 04, 2023 08:26 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) Manifesto At A Glance

Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).

  • The Janata Dal (Secular) on its part has promised to restore the four per cent reservation given to the Muslims under 2B category of Other Backward Castes, which the BJP government scrapped at the fag end of its tenure, recently.
  • Also, the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has promised to provide an assistance of Rs two lakh to women who marry youths that are engaged in farming as their occupation.
  • It has vowed to “throw out” Amul and save Karnataka’s Nandini dairy brand, calling it Kannadiga’s identity, among various assurances.
  • The party has also assured that it would bring in a law reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, and to provide free higher education for economically-weaker students.
May 04, 2023 08:25 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress Manifesto At A Glance

Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’. The Congress was doing well with its five guarantees and the proposed pro-people policies but it stirred up a hornet’s nest by saying in its manifesto that it would ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India that spread hatred.

  • The possibility of banning the Bajrang Dal eclipsed the promising guarantees of Congress, which are ‘Gruha Jyothi’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’, ‘Anna Bhagya’, ‘Yuva Nidhi’ and ‘Shakti’.
  • Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units of free electricity a month to all households. Under ‘Anna Bhagya’, every person in a BPL (below poverty line) family will receive 10 kg food grains, which can be rice or millets including ragi and jowar every month.
  • Under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to all unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 a month for all unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25) for two years.
  • While the ‘Shakti’ scheme proposes free travel for women throughout the state in regular government-run KSRTC/ BMTC buses, under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, each woman head of a family will receive Rs 2,000 monthly assistance.
  • The party also promised to enact a ‘Karnataka Whistleblowers Protection Act’ if voted to power.
  • The Congress said it would demand Karnataka’s rightful share from the Centre in total taxes collected, and fight against the efforts to “dilute the Constitutional rights in the federal system”.
  • The party said it would reject the National Education Policy and formulate a State Education Policy.
May 04, 2023 08:22 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Manifesto At A Glance

The BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1.  The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).
  • The party said if it was voted to power, it would allocate Rs 1,500 crore to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.
  • The BJP manifesto revolves around Six A’s, namely Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social justice for all) and Abhivruddhi (development).
  • Free cooking gas cylinders thrice a year for BPL families on Ugadi, Ganesha Chaturthi and Deepavali festivals and ‘Atal’ food centres to provide affordable and healthy food are other lucrative offers.
  • The BJP has also promised to launch the ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with a half litre of Nandini milk every day and five kg ‘Shri Anna – siri dhaanya’ (millets) through monthly ration kits.
  • The ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ is a scheme under which the Revenue Department will identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the homeless beneficiaries, if the BJP is voted to power.
May 04, 2023 08:01 IST

Congress Manifesto for Karnataka Polls Triggers War of Words in Madhya Pradesh

The promise to ban the Bajrang Dal by the Congress in its manifesto for the Karnataka Assembly polls has triggered a war of words in Madhya Pradesh, with the state home minister questioning the “Hanuman bhakti” (devotion to Hanuman) of Kamal Nath, the Congress state chief. READ MORE

May 04, 2023 07:53 IST

Congress is Enemy of Peace & Development: PM in Direct Attack on Party in Poll-bound Karnataka

In a frontal attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the entire politics of the party is based on “divide and rule” policy, and charged it with going across the world defaming the country, when India’s democracy and development is being appreciated and respected globally. READ MORE

May 04, 2023 07:52 IST

Karnataka Polls: 30% Congress, BJP Candidates Face Serious Charges; 42% Are Crorepatis

At least 22% of the candidates contesting the Karnataka polls are facing criminal cases and 16% have serious criminal cases against them, according to the report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Karnataka Election Watch released on Wednesday. READ MORE

May 04, 2023 07:44 IST

'Ghar Ghar Modi': BJP's Karnataka Campaign to 'Home in' on Bengaluru with PM's Mega Roadshow

If you think that the Bharatiya Janata Party has been trying to emulate the Gujarat model in Karnataka, then here is the perfect example. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to hold one of Karnataka’s longest roadshows undertaken by a PM in an election-bound state outside of Gujarat: 37 kilometres spanning over 17 crucial Bengaluru city assembly constituencies on Saturday. READ MORE

May 04, 2023 07:43 IST

Karnataka: Bajrang Dal to Conduct 'Hanuman Chalisa' Recital Programme in Counter to Congress

The Bajrang Dal has decided to conduct ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ recital programmes across Karnataka on Thursday, a day after the Congress promised in its election manifesto to ban the outfit. The opposition Congress, in its manifesto for the May 10 assembly election in Karnataka, said it was committed to take firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion. READ MORE

May 04, 2023 07:42 IST

Bajrang Dal Not A Terror Group Like PFI; Cong Trying to Appease Minorities: Karnataka CM Bommai | Exclusive

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday slammed Congress for equating Bajrang Dal with a “terror group” like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and said the grand old party has announced to ban the right-wing Hindu outfit if voted to power in the poll-bound state to “appease the minorities”. READ MORE

May 04, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Leaders Change Profile Pictures to Bajrang Bali

BJP also upped its ante against the grand old party by launching an online campaign over the same. BJP leaders took to twitter to change their display pictures, replacing it with an image of lord Hanuman with caption, ‘I am Bajarangi’.

May 04, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Caste-wise Distribution of Seats by BJP and Congress

Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:

  • Lingayat: 37 seats by Congress and 51 seats by BJP
  • Vokkaliga: 33 seats by Congress and 41 seats by BJP
  • SC: 27 seats by Congress and 16 seats by BJP
  • ST: 12 seats by Congress and the number is unknown by BJP
  • Brahmin: 6 seats by Congress and 10 seats by BJP
  • Kuruba: 9 seats by Congress and 5 seats by BJP
  • Reddy: 6 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Bunts: 3 seats by each party
  • Billava/Idiga: 8 seats by each party
  • Muslims: 11 seats by Congress and none by BJP
  • Maratha: 5 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Jain: 1 seat by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Kodava: 1 seat by each party
  • Christian: 1 seat by Congress and none by BJP
  • Other castes: 6 seats by Congress and 19 seats by BJP
May 04, 2023 07:36 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats.The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
May 04, 2023 07:35 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
May 04, 2023 07:35 IST

What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
May 04, 2023 07:34 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi is also set to debut in the party’s campaign for the upcoming Karnataka assembly elections. Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Hubbali district on Saturday, sources told news agency ANI.

Furthermore,the Election Commission of India on Wednesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank for using “abusive language” against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP unit in Karnataka on Monday filed a complaint with EC against Priyank for his “nalayak beta (a useless son)” remark against PM Modi.

Meanwhile, the BJP and Congress manifestos have provided much zest to electioneering for the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls, which was initially thought to be a bland battle without much ado. In the past two days, the two manifestos have taken centre stage and it is likely to spur the campaigning till the elections are over.

The documents providing a vision of the two national political parties for the next five years suddenly became the talk of the town like never before.

While the BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1, Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2. The BJP has called its manifesto ‘Praja Pranalike-2023’ (Citizens’ Manifesto-2023) and the Congress ‘Paradise of peace to all’. Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).

The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The party also promised to create a special wing in the state called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).

The Congress was doing well with its five guarantees and the proposed pro-people policies but it stirred up a hornet’s nest by saying in its manifesto that it would ban organisations like the Bajrang Dal and the Popular Front of India that spread hatred.

The Congress said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on the grounds of caste and religion.

Since most Bajrang Dal activists are also the cadres of the BJP, the Congress eventually drew the ire of the saffron party in general and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in particular, who got ammunition to target his rival party.

“The Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman. Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrangbali,” PM Modi said.

The BJP has been projecting Congress as an ‘anti-Hindu’ party. The Prime Minister claimed it was an attempt to lock up ‘Bajrangbali’ and his devotees after “locking up” Lord Rama in Ayodhya till the late 1980s when the door of the temple was opened. He even made a point to chant ‘Jai Bajrangbali’ at the beginning and end of his speech to convey the message that his party stood with the Bajrang Dal.

Amid the row over Congress’s promise to ban Bajrang Dal in its manifesto for Karnataka elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the ruling party will recite Hanuman Chalisa across Karnataka on Thursday evening.

“Randeep Singh Surjewala has stated that BJP workers do not know how to sing Hanuman Chalisa. I hereby extend an invitation to Randeep Singh Surjewala, Hanuman Chalisa will be recited at 7 pm tomorrow in all parts of the state. Come, listen and see how we recite the Hanuman Chalisa. I request all the people of the state to participate in this program,” Karandlaje said.

There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.

