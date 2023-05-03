Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Row Over Cong's 'Ban Bajrang Dal' Vow, BJP Leaders Change Social Media DPs to Pics of 'Bajrang Bali'

Live now
Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: The Congress party came under heavy criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday after it’s Karnataka election manifesto said it would ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power. This promise even led to the BJP calling Congress’s poll plank a PFI manifesto.
BJP also upped its ante against the grand old party by launching an online campaign over the same. BJP leaders took to twitter to change their display pictures, replacing it with an image of lord Hanuman with caption, ‘I am Bajarangi. Read More
#WATCH| Mangaluru, Karnataka: Bajrang Dal holds protest near Congress office and burns Congress manifesto (02/05)
Congress announced in its #KarnatakaElections2023 manifesto, to ban Bajrang Dal on the lines of PFI. pic.twitter.com/oHBam0F71o
— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2023
Amid the verbal slugfest, the Election Commission issued an advisory to political parties and their star campaigners, asking them to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.
Taking serious note of the “plummeting level of campaign discourse” during electioneering, the poll panel referred to the instances of “inappropriate vocabulary and language” used during the ongoing campaign by persons, “in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner”.
“Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention,” the EC said in a statement.
Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the saffron party is stealing democracy and urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the grand old party.
Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses…now, some thieves ‘who steal the governments’ have also come, they are stealing the democracy…stop them….”
Earlier on April 30, launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to take a lesson from Rahul Gandhi saying that the former Congress MP is ready to lay down his life for the country.
Addressing a public meeting in Jamakhandi, Priyanka said, “I have seen the first such Prime Minister who says in front of the public that he is being abused. The PM does not have a list of problems faced by the public but a list of abuses. Modi ji, learn from my brother, who (Rahul Gandhi) says ‘Gali kya mein desh ke liye goli kha lunga’.”
(ANI Input)
Training his guns at Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress’ manifesto “cheating” claiming that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.
Speaking at the election campaign of BJP candidate MR Patil here, the CM said, “He has an emotional bond with this taluk as he spent most of his childhood days here in Kamadolli, Saunshi, and Gudageri. His father, former CM, SR Bommai had got released nearly 30,000 acres of land to farmers of this taluk, and he had won from the constituency as an independent candidate. The chilli crop is grown more in Kundagol but the Byadgi chilli is the most famous across the world. From next year, arrangements will be made for the purchase of the chilli crop in Kundgol.”
Bommaii said on the one hand the BJP is seeking votes based on patriotism and the country’s security but on the other hand, the Congress Party has joined hands with anti-nationals to divide the nation.
(ANI input)
Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest near the Congress office and burned the party manifesto released for the upcoming Karnataka elections.
This comes after the Congress on Tuesday in their Karnataka election manifesto said it will take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.
“We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.
(ANI input)
BJP also upped its ante against the grand old party by launching an online campaign over the same. BJP leaders took to twitter to change their display pictures, replacing it with an image of lord Hanuman with caption, ‘I am Bajarangi’.
Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:
Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
This promise by the Congress received flak from several pro-Hindu outfit, which gave them a common agenda to join hands with the BJP. These outfits along with Bajrang dal are likely to stage a protest in front of the Congress office today.
Addressing an election rally in Vijayanagara district, Prime Minister Modi said he was fortunate that he got the opportunity to pay obeisance to the land of Hanuman.
“But see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman’s land, at the same time, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman.
“Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’,” the prime minister said.
“It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Prabhu Shri Ram and now it has a problem with the people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’,” he added.
The BJP alleged that Congress had insulted Lord Hanuman with its “audacious” statement and the people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply in the polls, but the Congress hit back claiming that it was Prime Minister Modi who had hurt religious sentiments and insulted the deity by “equating” him with the Bajrang Dal, and demanded an apology from him.
The Congress, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI and alleged that they were promoting enmity among communities.
The party also accused top BJP leaders Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Yogi Adityanath of giving hate speeches that were leading to a divide in society, and demanded that they be banned from further campaigning as they were vitiating the atmosphere.
On the other hand, the BJP sought an FIR and a ban on campaigning by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge.
Amid the verbal slugfest, the Election Commission issued an advisory to political parties and their star campaigners, asking them to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.
Taking serious note of the “plummeting level of campaign discourse” during electioneering, the poll panel referred to the instances of “inappropriate vocabulary and language” used during the ongoing campaign by persons, “in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner”.
“Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention,” the EC said in a statement.
