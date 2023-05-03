CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Row Over Cong's 'Ban Bajrang Dal' Vow, BJP Leaders Change Social Media DPs to Pics of 'Bajrang Bali'

Live now

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Row Over Cong's 'Ban Bajrang Dal' Vow, BJP Leaders Change Social Media DPs to Pics of 'Bajrang Bali'

Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: This promise by the Congress received flak from several pro-Hindu outfit, which gave them a common agenda to join hands with the BJP. These outfits along with Bajrang dal are likely to stage a protest in front of the Congress office today

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:03 IST

Bengaluru, India

Bajrang Dal, Karnataka Congress manifesto , Bajrang Dal ban, Bajrang Dal congress manifesto, pfi ban, Bajrang Dal row, Bajrang Dal news, congress Bajrang Dal
Udupi: Bajrang Dal workers burn copies of Karnataka Congress manifesto during a protest in Udupi, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: The Congress party came under heavy criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday after it’s Karnataka election manifesto said it would ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power. This promise even led to the BJP calling Congress’s poll plank a PFI manifesto.

BJP also upped its ante against the grand old party by launching an online campaign over the same. BJP leaders took to twitter to change their display pictures, replacing it with an image of lord Hanuman with caption, ‘I am Bajarangi. Read More

May 03, 2023 08:03 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Bajrang Dal Holds Protest near Congress office, Burns Party Manifesto

May 03, 2023 08:00 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: EC Warns Political Parties, Issues Advisory to Star Campaigners

Amid the verbal slugfest, the Election Commission issued an advisory to political parties and their star campaigners, asking them to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

Taking serious note of the “plummeting level of campaign discourse” during electioneering, the poll panel referred to the instances of “inappropriate vocabulary and language” used during the ongoing campaign by persons, “in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner”.

“Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention,” the EC said in a statement.

May 03, 2023 07:58 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: 'They are Stealing Democracy...': Priyanka Gandhi's jibe at BJP in Poll-bound Karnataka

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday said that the saffron party is stealing democracy and urged the people to cast their votes in favour of the grand old party.

Addressing a public rally in poll-bound Karnataka, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Nowadays, there are various types of thieves in the country, some steal from houses…now, some thieves ‘who steal the governments’ have also come, they are stealing the democracy…stop them….”

Earlier on April 30, launching an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi asked the Prime Minister to take a lesson from Rahul Gandhi saying that the former Congress MP is ready to lay down his life for the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Jamakhandi, Priyanka said, “I have seen the first such Prime Minister who says in front of the public that he is being abused. The PM does not have a list of problems faced by the public but a list of abuses. Modi ji, learn from my brother, who (Rahul Gandhi) says ‘Gali kya mein desh ke liye goli kha lunga’.”

(ANI Input)

May 03, 2023 07:55 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Programmes are Part of Congress's Manifesto: Karnataka CM Bommai

Training his guns at Congress, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai called the Congress’ manifesto “cheating” claiming that most of the programs were announced by the incumbent BJP government.

Speaking at the election campaign of BJP candidate MR Patil here, the CM said, “He has an emotional bond with this taluk as he spent most of his childhood days here in Kamadolli, Saunshi, and Gudageri. His father, former CM, SR Bommai had got released nearly 30,000 acres of land to farmers of this taluk, and he had won from the constituency as an independent candidate. The chilli crop is grown more in Kundagol but the Byadgi chilli is the most famous across the world. From next year, arrangements will be made for the purchase of the chilli crop in Kundgol.”

Bommaii said on the one hand the BJP is seeking votes based on patriotism and the country’s security but on the other hand, the Congress Party has joined hands with anti-nationals to divide the nation.

(ANI input)

May 03, 2023 07:52 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 Bajrang Dal Stages Protest against Cong's Ban Bajrang Dal Manifesto

Bajrang Dal workers staged a protest near the Congress office and burned the party manifesto released for the upcoming Karnataka elections.

This comes after the Congress on Tuesday in their Karnataka election manifesto said it will take “decisive action” as per law including banning organisations like Bajrang Dal, the Popular Front of India and others.

“We will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on any such organisations, read the Congress manifesto released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge here.

(ANI input)

May 03, 2023 07:47 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Leaders Change Profile Pictures to Bajrang Bali

BJP also upped its ante against the grand old party by launching an online campaign over the same. BJP leaders took to twitter to change their display pictures, replacing it with an image of lord Hanuman with caption, ‘I am Bajarangi’.

May 03, 2023 07:45 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Caste-wise Distribution of Seats by BJP and Congress

Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:

  • Lingayat: 37 seats by Congress and 51 seats by BJP
  • Vokkaliga: 33 seats by Congress and 41 seats by BJP
  • SC: 27 seats by Congress and 16 seats by BJP
  • ST: 12 seats by Congress and the number is unknown by BJP
  • Brahmin: 6 seats by Congress and 10 seats by BJP
  • Kuruba: 9 seats by Congress and 5 seats by BJP
  • Reddy: 6 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Bunts: 3 seats by each party
  • Billava/Idiga: 8 seats by each party
  • Muslims: 11 seats by Congress and none by BJP
  • Maratha: 5 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Jain: 1 seat by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Kodava: 1 seat by each party
  • Christian: 1 seat by Congress and none by BJP
  • Other castes: 6 seats by Congress and 19 seats by BJP
May 03, 2023 07:44 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats.The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
May 03, 2023 07:43 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
May 03, 2023 07:42 IST

What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
May 03, 2023 07:41 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

Karnataka Election 2023 Live Updates: The Congress party came under heavy criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday after it’s Karnataka election manifesto said it would ban Bajrang Dal if it comes to power. This promise even led to the BJP calling Congress’s poll plank a PFI manifesto.

BJP also upped its ante against the grand old party by launching an online campaign over the same. BJP leaders took to twitter to change their display pictures, replacing it with an image of lord Hanuman with caption, ‘I am Bajarangi’.

This promise by the Congress received flak from several pro-Hindu outfit, which gave them a common agenda to join hands with the BJP. These outfits along with Bajrang dal are likely to stage a protest in front of the Congress office today.

Addressing an election rally in Vijayanagara district, Prime Minister Modi said he was fortunate that he got the opportunity to pay obeisance to the land of Hanuman.

“But see the misfortune that when I have come to pay my respect to Hanuman’s land, at the same time, the Congress in its manifesto has decided to lock up Lord Hanuman.

“Initially, they locked up Prabhu Shri Ram (Lord Ram). And now they want to lock up people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’,” the prime minister said.

“It is the misfortune of the country that the Congress had a problem with Prabhu Shri Ram and now it has a problem with the people who say ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’,” he added.

The BJP alleged that Congress had insulted Lord Hanuman with its “audacious” statement and the people of Karnataka will give a befitting reply in the polls, but the Congress hit back claiming that it was Prime Minister Modi who had hurt religious sentiments and insulted the deity by “equating” him with the Bajrang Dal, and demanded an apology from him.

The Congress, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, said it will take decisive action as per law including imposing a ban on organisations like Bajrang Dal and PFI and alleged that they were promoting enmity among communities.

The party also accused top BJP leaders Amit Shah, J P Nadda and Yogi Adityanath of giving hate speeches that were leading to a divide in society, and demanded that they be banned from further campaigning as they were vitiating the atmosphere.

On the other hand, the BJP sought an FIR and a ban on campaigning by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge.

Amid the verbal slugfest, the Election Commission issued an advisory to political parties and their star campaigners, asking them to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

Taking serious note of the “plummeting level of campaign discourse” during electioneering, the poll panel referred to the instances of “inappropriate vocabulary and language” used during the ongoing campaign by persons, “in particular, by those invested with the statutory status of star campaigner”.

“Such instances have occasioned various complaints, cross complaints and have also attracted negative media attention,” the EC said in a statement.

