Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Hanuman Takes Centre Stage As Parties Make Last Efforts to Woo Voters Before May 8 Deadline

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:33 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With just days left for Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023, which will decide the fate of over 2000 candidates vying for 224 seats, political parties are making all last-ditch efforts to woo the voters before the campaigning ends on Monday. Karnataka, which has a history of electing alternate governments since the 1980s, is witnessing a murkier fight this time, despite a wave of anti-incumbency against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.
The state will vote on May 10, in a single phase for 224 constituencies, while the election results will be
Amid ongoing protests against the Congress election manifesto which proposed decisive action against organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka, senior leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said there was no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated VHP. READ MORE
To ensure the victory of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly polls, all the three members of the Gandhi family have decided to put their weight behind the party in the southern state.
The Congress has planned a public meeting of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on May 6. Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already campaigning aggressively in the state.
High-voltage electioneering in Karnataka’s Varuna constituency continued as a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for BJP candidate and Housing Minister V. Somanna, the Congress on Thursday roped in Kannada superstars and actors to seek support for its candidate Siddaramaiah.
Shah and former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa had appealed to people to defeat Siddaramaiah.
To counter, Siddaramaiah participated in a roadshow in the constituency along with Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar. Actress-turned politician Ramya aka Divyaspandana, lead actress Nishvika Naidu, Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Shivarajkumar also took part in the event and pledged support to Siddaramaiah.
Calling upon people in Karnataka to vote for any other party but the BJP in the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said she would be happy if the saffron camp’s “downfall” starts with the southern state ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Banerjee, during an address at TMC’s mass outreach campaign, said the “sooner the BJP is voted out of power”, the better it is for the nation, as it is the “worst” political party in the country.
“Don’t vote for BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls; vote for any other party you like… I would be happy if BJP’s downfall starts with Karnataka (ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections),” she said.
Dried flowers are carelessly strewn on the grave of Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary or as his followers and descendants call it – ‘Shaheed Diwas’.
A lone police constable stands holding an umbrella in the blistering heat at the ASI-protected property in Karnataka’s Seringapatam, about 30 minutes from Mysuru. It is where his body was laid to rest and found over 200 years ago, when he took on the British but was killed. He was taken and buried at the dargah about 15 minutes away. READ MORE
Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).
Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’.
The BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1. The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:
Karnataka is seventh-largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in over 20 events, while Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will attend 25. Shah is also expected to hold a series of meetings of party leaders across the state.
BJP has planned a mega roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress is organising a massive roadshow to counter PM Modi’s outreach.
Starting Friday, Prime Minister Modi will be camping in the state for the next three days to take up the final round of campaigning. The Prime Minister will hold a mega roadshow on Saturday and Sunday. The roadshow will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people.
Earlier, the party planned to make it an eight-hour-long event, but now PM Modi Will hold a road show on two days — 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday, following concerns expressed by Bengaluru residents over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme. The roadshow ‘Namma Karnataka Yatra’ will pass through 36.6 kilometres
To counter PM Modi’s mega campaign, the Congress has planned a massive roadshow by Rahul Gandhi on May 7. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also set to take part in 10-15 rallies, public interaction and roadshow campaigns. The Congress has also planned a public meeting of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on May 6.
Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will head 28 public rallies and DK Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes.
Taking the lead will be former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) who will be seen in a whopping 50 to 60 events across the state. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has not yet visited his Channapetna and Ramanagar from where his son is contesting, will make it up by holding mega programmes.
Lord Hanuman has taken centre stage in poll-bound Karnataka as the Congress went on the defensive and on Thursday promised to construct and renovate Hanuman temples across the state, after outraged pro-Hindu outfits vented their anger over the party’s promise to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal in its manifesto two days ago.
While Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the promised ban on Bajrang Dal to locking up Hanuman and his devotees, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa burnt the Congress manifesto, and Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress document, hit it with slippers and held rallies in several parts of the state demonstrating their protest.
Hindutva outfits have also decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa, the 40 couplets authored by 16th Century saint-poet Goswami Tulsidas in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi.
With emotions running high, Congress felt the heat. All the issues around which the grand old party wanted to fight the May 10 assembly elections have been put on the backburner as party state president DK Shivakumar in damage control mode took up a temple run.
At Chamundi Hill in Mysuru after paying obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Goddess of Mysuru, as well as Anjaneya, Shivakumar promised to either build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.
The Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.
