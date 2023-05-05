Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Hanuman Takes Centre Stage As Parties Make Last Efforts to Woo Voters Before May 8 Deadline

Read more

Final Efforts to Woo Voters Before May 8 Deadline

To form the government, the winning party must have a majority with at least 113 seats.

In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in over 20 events, while Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will attend 25. Shah is also expected to hold a series of meetings of party leaders across the state.

BJP has planned a mega roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress is organising a massive roadshow to counter PM Modi’s outreach.

Starting Friday, Prime Minister Modi will be camping in the state for the next three days to take up the final round of campaigning. The Prime Minister will hold a mega roadshow on Saturday and Sunday. The roadshow will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people.

Earlier, the party planned to make it an eight-hour-long event, but now PM Modi Will hold a road show on two days — 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday, following concerns expressed by Bengaluru residents over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme. The roadshow ‘Namma Karnataka Yatra’ will pass through 36.6 kilometres

To counter PM Modi’s mega campaign, the Congress has planned a massive roadshow by Rahul Gandhi on May 7. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also set to take part in 10-15 rallies, public interaction and roadshow campaigns. The Congress has also planned a public meeting of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on May 6.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will head 28 public rallies and DK Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes.

Taking the lead will be former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) who will be seen in a whopping 50 to 60 events across the state. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has not yet visited his Channapetna and Ramanagar from where his son is contesting, will make it up by holding mega programmes.

Hanuman Takes Centre Stage as Other Issues Put on Back Burner

Lord Hanuman has taken centre stage in poll-bound Karnataka as the Congress went on the defensive and on Thursday promised to construct and renovate Hanuman temples across the state, after outraged pro-Hindu outfits vented their anger over the party’s promise to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal in its manifesto two days ago.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the promised ban on Bajrang Dal to locking up Hanuman and his devotees, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa burnt the Congress manifesto, and Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress document, hit it with slippers and held rallies in several parts of the state demonstrating their protest.

Hindutva outfits have also decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa, the 40 couplets authored by 16th Century saint-poet Goswami Tulsidas in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi.

With emotions running high, Congress felt the heat. All the issues around which the grand old party wanted to fight the May 10 assembly elections have been put on the backburner as party state president DK Shivakumar in damage control mode took up a temple run.

At Chamundi Hill in Mysuru after paying obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Goddess of Mysuru, as well as Anjaneya, Shivakumar promised to either build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.

The Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

