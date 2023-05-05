CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SRH vs KKRManipur ViolenceKarnataka ElectionsShahid Kapoor
Home » Elections » Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Hanuman Takes Centre Stage As Parties Make Last Efforts to Woo Voters Before May 8 Deadline

Live now

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Hanuman Takes Centre Stage As Parties Make Last Efforts to Woo Voters Before May 8 Deadline

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Karnataka will vote on May 10, in a single phase for 224 constituencies, while the election results will be declared on May 13. To form the government, the winning party must have a majority with at least 113 seats

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 08:33 IST

Bengaluru, India

Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (Image/ ANI)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With just days left for Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023, which will decide the fate of over 2000 candidates vying for 224 seats, political parties are making all last-ditch efforts to woo the voters before the campaigning ends on Monday. Karnataka, which has a history of electing alternate governments since the 1980s, is witnessing a murkier fight this time, despite a wave of anti-incumbency against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state.

The state will vote on May 10, in a single phase for 224 constituencies, while the election results will be Read More

Key Events

Key Events
May 05, 2023 08:33 IST

'No Proposal To Ban Bajrang Dal': Cong Backtracks After Facing Fire Over Karnataka Election Manifesto

Amid ongoing protests against the Congress election manifesto which proposed decisive action against organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on the event of the party coming to power in Karnataka, senior leader M Veerappa Moily on Thursday said there was no proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, the youth wing of the RSS-affiliated VHP. READ MORE

May 05, 2023 08:05 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: To Ensure Congress' Victory, Sonia to Also Join Campaign in K'taka

To ensure the victory of the Congress in the Karnataka assembly polls, all the three members of the Gandhi family have decided to put their weight behind the party in the southern state.

The Congress has planned a public meeting of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on May 6. Her son and former party chief Rahul Gandhi and her daughter and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are already campaigning aggressively in the state.

May 05, 2023 08:00 IST

Karnataka Polls: High-Decibel Campaign in Varuna; After Amit Shah's Visit; Cong Ropes in Kannada Superstars, Actors

High-voltage electioneering in Karnataka’s Varuna constituency continued as a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigned for BJP candidate and Housing Minister V. Somanna, the Congress on Thursday roped in Kannada superstars and actors to seek support for its candidate Siddaramaiah.

Shah and former Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa had appealed to people to defeat Siddaramaiah.

To counter, Siddaramaiah participated in a roadshow in the constituency along with Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar. Actress-turned politician Ramya aka Divyaspandana, lead actress Nishvika Naidu, Geetha Shivarajkumar, wife of Shivarajkumar also took part in the event and pledged support to Siddaramaiah.

May 05, 2023 07:53 IST

Would Be Happy if BJP's Downfall Starts with Karnataka Assembly Polls: Mamat

Calling upon people in Karnataka to vote for any other party but the BJP in the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said she would be happy if the saffron camp’s “downfall” starts with the southern state ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Banerjee, during an address at TMC’s mass outreach campaign, said the “sooner the BJP is voted out of power”, the better it is for the nation, as it is the “worst” political party in the country.

“Don’t vote for BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls; vote for any other party you like… I would be happy if BJP’s downfall starts with Karnataka (ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections),” she said.

May 05, 2023 07:48 IST

Karnataka Polls: Congress Catering to Soft Hindutva by Staying Away from Tipu Sultan, Say Muslim Ruler’s Kin

Dried flowers are carelessly strewn on the grave of Tipu Sultan on his death anniversary or as his followers and descendants call it – ‘Shaheed Diwas’.

A lone police constable stands holding an umbrella in the blistering heat at the ASI-protected property in Karnataka’s Seringapatam, about 30 minutes from Mysuru. It is where his body was laid to rest and found over 200 years ago, when he took on the British but was killed. He was taken and buried at the dargah about 15 minutes away. READ MORE

May 05, 2023 07:46 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) Manifesto At A Glance

Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).

  • The Janata Dal (Secular) on its part has promised to restore the four per cent reservation given to the Muslims under 2B category of Other Backward Castes, which the BJP government scrapped at the fag end of its tenure, recently.
  • Also, the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has promised to provide an assistance of Rs two lakh to women who marry youths that are engaged in farming as their occupation.
  • It has vowed to “throw out” Amul and save Karnataka’s Nandini dairy brand, calling it Kannadiga’s identity, among various assurances.
  • The party has also assured that it would bring in a law reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, and to provide free higher education for economically-weaker students.
May 05, 2023 07:45 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress Manifesto At A Glance

Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’.

  • Apart from the possibility of banning the Bajrang Dal, Congress promised 5 guarantees–‘Gruha Jyothi’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’, ‘Anna Bhagya’, ‘Yuva Nidhi’ and ‘Shakti’.
  • Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units of free electricity a month to all households.
  • Under ‘Anna Bhagya’, every person in a BPL (below poverty line) family will receive 10 kg food grains, which can be rice or millets including ragi and jowar every month.
  • Under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to all unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 a month for all unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25) for two years.
  • While the ‘Shakti’ scheme proposes free travel for women throughout the state in regular government-run KSRTC/ BMTC buses, under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, each woman head of a family will receive Rs 2,000 monthly assistance.
  • The party also promised to enact a ‘Karnataka Whistleblowers Protection Act’ if voted to power.
  • The Congress said it would demand Karnataka’s rightful share from the Centre in total taxes collected, and fight against the efforts to “dilute the Constitutional rights in the federal system”.
  • The party said it would reject the National Education Policy and formulate a State Education Policy.
May 05, 2023 07:44 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Manifesto At A Glance

The BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1.  The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • Special wing called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).
  • Allocate Rs 1,500 crore to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.
  • The BJP manifesto revolves around Six A’s– Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social justice for all) and Abhivruddhi (development).
  • Free cooking gas cylinders thrice a year for BPL families and ‘Atal’ food centres to provide affordable and healthy food
  • ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with a half litre of Nandini milk every day and five kg ‘Shri Anna – siri dhaanya’ (millets) through monthly ration kits.
  • The ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ scheme under which the Revenue Department will identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the homeless beneficiaries.
May 05, 2023 07:39 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Caste-wise Distribution of Seats by BJP and Congress

Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:

  • Lingayat: 37 seats by Congress and 51 seats by BJP
  • Vokkaliga: 33 seats by Congress and 41 seats by BJP
  • SC: 27 seats by Congress and 16 seats by BJP
  • ST: 12 seats by Congress and the number is unknown by BJP
  • Brahmin: 6 seats by Congress and 10 seats by BJP
  • Kuruba: 9 seats by Congress and 5 seats by BJP
  • Reddy: 6 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Bunts: 3 seats by each party
  • Billava/Idiga: 8 seats by each party
  • Muslims: 11 seats by Congress and none by BJP
  • Maratha: 5 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Jain: 1 seat by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Kodava: 1 seat by each party
  • Christian: 1 seat by Congress and none by BJP
  • Other castes: 6 seats by Congress and 19 seats by BJP
May 05, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats.The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
May 05, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
May 05, 2023 07:37 IST

What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
May 05, 2023 07:37 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is seventh-largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

Read more

declared on May 13. To form the government, the winning party must have a majority with at least 113 seats.

Final Efforts to Woo Voters Before May 8 Deadline

In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in over 20 events, while Union Minister for Home Amit Shah will attend 25. Shah is also expected to hold a series of meetings of party leaders across the state.

BJP has planned a mega roadshow by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress is organising a massive roadshow to counter PM Modi’s outreach.

Starting Friday, Prime Minister Modi will be camping in the state for the next three days to take up the final round of campaigning. The Prime Minister will hold a mega roadshow on Saturday and Sunday. The roadshow will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people.

Earlier, the party planned to make it an eight-hour-long event, but now PM Modi Will hold a road show on two days — 10 am to 1.30 pm on Saturday, and 10 am to 2.30 pm on Sunday, following concerns expressed by Bengaluru residents over difficulties that they will face with such a day-long programme. The roadshow ‘Namma Karnataka Yatra’ will pass through 36.6 kilometres

To counter PM Modi’s mega campaign, the Congress has planned a massive roadshow by Rahul Gandhi on May 7. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are also set to take part in 10-15 rallies, public interaction and roadshow campaigns. The Congress has also planned a public meeting of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on May 6.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah will head 28 public rallies and DK Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes.

Taking the lead will be former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy of JD(S) who will be seen in a whopping 50 to 60 events across the state. Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, who has not yet visited his Channapetna and Ramanagar from where his son is contesting, will make it up by holding mega programmes.

Hanuman Takes Centre Stage as Other Issues Put on Back Burner

Lord Hanuman has taken centre stage in poll-bound Karnataka as the Congress went on the defensive and on Thursday promised to construct and renovate Hanuman temples across the state, after outraged pro-Hindu outfits vented their anger over the party’s promise to ban outfits like Bajrang Dal in its manifesto two days ago.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi likened the promised ban on Bajrang Dal to locking up Hanuman and his devotees, former deputy chief minister KS Eshwarappa burnt the Congress manifesto, and Bajrang Dal activists tore the Congress document, hit it with slippers and held rallies in several parts of the state demonstrating their protest.

Hindutva outfits have also decided to chant Hanuman Chalisa, the 40 couplets authored by 16th Century saint-poet Goswami Tulsidas in Awadhi, a dialect of Hindi.

With emotions running high, Congress felt the heat. All the issues around which the grand old party wanted to fight the May 10 assembly elections have been put on the backburner as party state president DK Shivakumar in damage control mode took up a temple run.

At Chamundi Hill in Mysuru after paying obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, the Goddess of Mysuru, as well as Anjaneya, Shivakumar promised to either build more Hanuman temples or renovate the existing ones all over the state.

The Congress in its manifesto for the May 10 Assembly elections in Karnataka said it was committed to taking firm and decisive action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred amongst communities on grounds of caste and religion.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

Latest News

More News

    TAGS