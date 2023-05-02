Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Congress To Release Manifesto, PM Modi's Mega Road Show, 3 Massive Poll Rallies Today

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 09:05 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With just day days left in voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023, Congress is set to release its manifesto at around 9 am Tuesday in Bengaluru. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr Parameshwaraji, among other party leaders, will be present.
Meanwhile, to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to canvass in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi. Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Whenever Congress uses such language, people’s love for the BJP increases and the same will happen in Karnataka, senior party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah told News18 Kannada in an exclusive interview amid the row over Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his son Priyank Kharge using words like “snake” and “nalayak” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. READ MORE
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his high-voltage campaign in poll-bound Karnataka, saying that “Modi Ji, these elections are not about you”.
Addressing a large gathering in Turuvekere, Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi ji, you don’t talk about Karnataka’s issues when you come here to campaign for the elections. You only talk about yourself. You should tell the people what you did for Karnataka in the last three years.
“You should also tell what you are going to do in the next five years for the state’s youth, education, health, and for eradicating corruption.”
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that the Congress leaders are indulging in cheap talk due to the fear of losing the assembly election.
He said Congress MLA Priyank Kharge termed Modi as ‘useless’. Bommai appealed to the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party to teach a lesson to the Congress.
Speaking at a poll rally in favour of Krishnaraja BJP candidate Srivatsa here on Monday, he said Mysuru is a historic, heritage, and world-famous city and the BJP has been strong in the last three decades.
Continuing his attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to explain all the action he took to stop corruption in the state.
Addressing a huge public rally in Hassan, Rahul Gandhi said: “The BJP first stole your government and then, through the government, it stole money from you. Now, the PM gives speeches here. But the truth is that he knew about all the corruption that took place in Karnataka in the last three years.
“If even a six-year-old child in Karnataka knows it, the PM must also be aware of it. So, I ask him — what action have you taken to stop corruption in Karnataka in the last three years? And, against how many people did you take action?” Rahul Gandhi questioned.
Bengaluru is getting heated up at present, both literally and metaphorically. While the scorching heat threatens to burn down the scalp, the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls are heating the political climate. However, both occurrences have led to a common result. The high temperatures, along with the heavy travelling in and out of the city due to election campaigns and rallies have led to a significant increase in the demand for beer in Bengaluru. The temperature has crossed 45 degrees Celsius in many districts and people have been attending rallies and events in the heat. More people are demanding beer after a long and hectic schedule. As a result, beer sales have increased in the capital and bar owners are on Cloud 9. READ MORE
Congress will release its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly elections at 9 am on May 2, 2023, at Hotel Shangri-La, Bengaluru. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, CLP Siddaramiah, state unit president DK Shivakumar and Chairman of the Manifesto Committee Dr Parameshwaraji will be present.
The Congress on Monday called the BJP’s manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls “bogus” and a “JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto” and asserted that people will vote out the party. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will campaign in the twin districts of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi in the coming days. BJP election-in-charge of the Mangaluru section Uday Kumar Shetty told reporters in Udupi on Monday that the Prime Minister will address a huge public gathering at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district. READ MORE
Along the breezy beaches of coastal Karnataka, there is a sense of calm. However, beneath the exterior, coastal Karnataka has, over decades, seen a churn of communal politics and violence that has left the region polarised. READ MORE
It’s situated 1,400 kilometres away from Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, yet the issue of Atiq Ahmed’s killing is echoing in poll-bound Karnataka. Not only this. If political pundits and Bharatiya Janata Party insiders are to be believed, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s demand as a star campaigner has gone up manifold, especially after the killing of the mafia brothers, Atiq and Ashraf, by assailants on April 15 in police custody in Prayagraj. READ MORE
BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023. While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively. However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party. Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
The Prime Minister will address a huge public gathering at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district, BJP election-in-charge of the Mangaluru section Uday Kumar Shetty said, adding that more than three lakh people will participate in the meeting which will cover the 13 assembly segments in the two districts, Shetty said.
PM Modi will address the public meeting at 10:00 am in Chitradurga, 12:00 noon at Vijayanagara and 2:00 pm at Sindhanur. He will also hold a roadshow in Kalaburagi at 6:00 pm.
The BJP released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections on Monday. While PM Modi lauded the BJP’s manifesto as “development-centric” and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party’s government in the last four years in the state, the Congress called it “bogus” and a “JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto” and asserted that people will vote out the party.
In its manifesto, Congress plans to focus on farmers and could even give loan waivers or concessions, as per sources. Apart from this, to reach out in the BJP stronghold coastal areas, Congress could also give region-specific benefits like fishing community and separate fishing boards to fishermen and also likely to focus on more investment opportunities to ensure Karnataka continues to remain a hub of investments so as to reach out to urban areas.
How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?
There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.
Who Won the 2018 Karnataka Elections?
The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.
Read all the Latest Politics News here