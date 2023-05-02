Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Congress To Release Manifesto, PM Modi's Mega Road Show, 3 Massive Poll Rallies Today

Read more

The Prime Minister will address a huge public gathering at Mulki in Dakshina Kannada district, BJP election-in-charge of the Mangaluru section Uday Kumar Shetty said, adding that more than three lakh people will participate in the meeting which will cover the 13 assembly segments in the two districts, Shetty said.

PM Modi will address the public meeting at 10:00 am in Chitradurga, 12:00 noon at Vijayanagara and 2:00 pm at Sindhanur. He will also hold a roadshow in Kalaburagi at 6:00 pm.

The BJP released its manifesto for Karnataka Assembly Elections on Monday. While PM Modi lauded the BJP’s manifesto as “development-centric” and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party’s government in the last four years in the state, the Congress called it “bogus” and a “JhootLoot BJP Moneyfesto” and asserted that people will vote out the party.

In its manifesto, Congress plans to focus on farmers and could even give loan waivers or concessions, as per sources. Apart from this, to reach out in the BJP stronghold coastal areas, Congress could also give region-specific benefits like fishing community and separate fishing boards to fishermen and also likely to focus on more investment opportunities to ensure Karnataka continues to remain a hub of investments so as to reach out to urban areas.

How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?

There are a total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.

Who Won the 2018 Karnataka Elections?

The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.

