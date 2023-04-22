Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Several Injured After BJP, JDS Workers Clash in Tumakuru; Amit Shah Holds Key Meet

Read more

Govindrajnagar constituency of Bengaluru.

Notably, BJP is stepping up its campaign in the poll-bound state, with party’s national president JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at Shah’s meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka as part of BJP’s preparations for May 10 assembly polls.

“Due to heavy rain could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka,” he said in a tweet.

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday skipped a convention of his party’s Mumbai unit, raising eyebrows in political circles as speculation about his next political move refuses to die down. His name was also missing from the party’s list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections.

Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said he was unable to attend the convention as it clashed with some other programs he had to attend, and nothing more should be read into it.

