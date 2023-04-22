Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Several Injured After BJP, JDS Workers Clash in Tumakuru; Amit Shah Holds Key Meet

Live now
Published By: Poorva Joshi
Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 07:50 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: With assembly elections in Karnataka just around the corner, parties have been gearing up with campaigns, roadshows and temple visits. Meanwhile, several workers of BJP and JDS clashed in the Tumakuru area, after which many were left injured. In the aftermath of the incident, local shopkeepers alleged that JDS workers stabbed BJP workers with broken bottles and knives.
BJP claimed that two of its workers — Mubarak Pasha and Nazir — were injured. Earlier last month, Karnataka Police filed an FIR after workers of the Congress and the BJP clashed at a ground in the Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Speaking to reporters in Pune, Ajit Pawar said he was unable to attend the convention as it clashed with some other programs he had to attend, and nothing more should be read into it.
The video shows an elderly man clad in white shirt and dhoti wiping the cutout of the Prime Minister drenched in rain on Friday evening. When the person who shot the video asked him whether he was doing it for money, the man replied, “I don’t need money. I don’t take money from anyone. I am doing it because of my love and trust on him (PM Modi).”
ಪ್ರಧಾನಿ ಶ್ರೀ @narendramodi ಅವರನ್ನು ದೇಶದ ಜನತೆ ತಮ್ಮ ಮನೆಯವರಲ್ಲಿ ಒಬ್ಬನೆಂದು ಭಾವಿಸಿದ್ದಾರೆ.
ದೇಶದ ರಾಜಕೀಯ ಇತಿಹಾಸದಲ್ಲಿ ಈ ಪರಿಯ ಪ್ರೀತಿ, ಗೌರವಕ್ಕೆ ಪಾತ್ರರಾದ ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿತ್ವ ಮತ್ತೊಂದಿಲ್ಲ.
ಇಂದು ದೇವನಹಳ್ಳಿಯಲ್ಲಿ ಜರುಗಲಿದ್ದ ಪಕ್ಷದ ರೋಡ್ ಶೋಗೂ ಮುನ್ನ, ಮಳೆ ಬಂದಾಗ ಕಂಡ ಅಪೂರ್ವ ದೃಶ್ಯ.#NaMo #BJPYeBharavase pic.twitter.com/S3WlvtlWqr
— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 21, 2023
Hindu right-wing leader Satyajith Surathkal on Friday strongly criticised the state government’s decision to withdraw the security provided to him on account of the Assembly elections. Addressing reporters at the press club, Surathkal, who is Dakshina Kannada district Hindu Jagaran Forum leader, said BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and RSS leaders would be responsible if he got killed during the election process, a PTI report said.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said. The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.
Due to heavy rain could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather.
I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign.
Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka. https://t.co/pkPCCe2gep
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2023
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday skipped a convention of his party’s Mumbai unit, raising eyebrows in political circles as speculation about his next political move refuses to die down. His name was also missing from the party’s list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Several workers of BJP and JDS clashed in the Tumakuru area, after which many were left injured. In the aftermath of the incident, local shopkeepers alleged that JDS workers stabbed BJP workers with broken bottles and knives.
VIDEO | Several injured as BJP, JDS workers clashed in Karnataka’s Tumakuru earlier today. Police have registered a case in the matter. #KarnatakaAssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/N67ZQ6bYsO
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 21, 2023
BJP is stepping up its campaign in the poll-bound state, with party’s national president JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at Shah’s meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders.
Notably, BJP is stepping up its campaign in the poll-bound state, with party’s national president JP Nadda holding a roadshow and rally in Bidar, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah holding a meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was also present at Shah’s meeting with Karnataka BJP leaders. Amit Shah is on a three-day visit to Karnataka as part of BJP’s preparations for May 10 assembly polls.
“Due to heavy rain could not be there among the people of Devanahalli. I bow to them for turning out in large numbers despite adverse weather. I will certainly visit Devanahalli soon for a campaign. Their enthusiasm shows that the BJP will win a massive victory in Karnataka,” he said in a tweet.
Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Friday skipped a convention of his party’s Mumbai unit, raising eyebrows in political circles as speculation about his next political move refuses to die down. His name was also missing from the party’s list of star campaigners for the Karnataka Assembly elections.
Speaking to reporters in Pune, Pawar said he was unable to attend the convention as it clashed with some other programs he had to attend, and nothing more should be read into it.
Read all the Latest Politics News here