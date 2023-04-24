Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Shah To Continue BJP's Poll Campaign in Hassan; Rahul To Address rally In Hangal Today

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 08:37 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will continue his two-day visit to poll-bound Karnataka, where he is scheduled to hold a public meeting in Hangal in the state’s Haveri district on Monday. Meanwhile, ahead of the Assembly elections in Karnataka, the only southern state where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power, the saffron party seemed to throw all its efforts into the poll campaign aiming for the second consecutive term. campaigning for BJP, Union Minister Amit Shah will hold a road show in Karnataka’s Hassan district. BJP president JP Nadda will embark on a Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Ahead of assembly elections in Karnataka slated for May 10, 2023, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Shankar Dasar, has a rather peculiar detail to mention in his affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. The 39-year-old politician has mentioned having “two wives”, who are twin sisters. Dasar has also mentioned that he has five kids with them both. READ MORE
Unlike his father JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy is a cricket fan. He is good at facing slog overs and with the all-important Karnataka assembly elections and IPL matches happening at the same time, “slog” seems to be the buzzword in the state.
Waiting for the two main players BJP and Congress to decide all their candidates and fielding some of the powerful ones who have missed the bus on JDS ticket has been an old trick of the Gowdas. It is a tried, tested, sometimes failed and sometimes succeeded idea. READ MORE
Karnataka Minister Murugesh Nirani, who is contesting the Assembly election from Bilgi constituency on a BJP ticket, has been booked after 963 traditional silver lamps worth Rs 21.45 lakh were seized from the factory staff quarters under Mudhol Police Station limits. READ MORE
Invoking 12th century social reformer Basavanna on his birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ruling BJP leaders only spoke about the Lingayat philosopher in their speeches but didn’t follow his teachings.
Calling the BJP government in Karnataka the “most corrupt in the country”, he declared that Congress would win 150 seats in Karnataka out of the total 224 in the May 10 Assembly polls, while the “40 per cent BJP government” would get only 40 seats. He was referring to complaints from contractors that the BJP government in the state sought had allegedly sought 40 per cent commission from them for government contracts. READ MORE
To suddenly say Amul is being brought to Karnataka to kill Nandini is “brazen”, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday, as she alleged that the Gujarat-based dairy cooperative had entered the state when Congress was in power in Karnataka. READ MORE
Commenting on BJP’s outreach of the Lingayat community in poll-bound Karnataka, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a Lingayat leader -referring to CM Basavaraj Bommai — is the “root of all corruption in the state.”
Siddaramaiah was responding to a question asked about the saffron party saying that a Lingayat should be the next leader of the state. READ MORE
In a sign that the election temperatures are on the rise in the poll-bound state of Karnataka, the ruling BJP on Sunday shared a video of a Congress leader slapping a youngster.
The video that is gaining traction on social media purportedly shows Congress leader and MLA, M.B. Patil “in action” while on the campaign trail.
“Goondaism is in the DNA of Congress. Arrogant Karnataka Congress MLA M.B. Patil physically assaults a youth for sharing his grievances. Getting beaten up for sharing grievances is the ONLY guarantee that Congress delivers,” the Karnataka BJP tweeted alongside the video.
Hitting the campaign trail in the Lingayat-dominated North Karnataka on Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi invoked 12th century social reformer Basavanna, in his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in the state.
He was addressing a huge public gathering Vijayapura on Sunday, in the first day of his two-day visit to the state where assembly polls are scheduled to be held on May 10.
Rahul Gandhi said that while the medieval era reformer had propounded social equality and helping the needy, the Prime Minister was befriending business tycoon Gautam Adani, who is rich and wealthy.
The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is in poll-bound Karnataka on a two-day visit starting Sunday.
The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled on May 13. The Congress is seeking to oust the BJP from power in the southern state.
Prior to the road show in the evening, the senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will interact with sugarcane growers in Ramdurg in Belagavi in the afternoon, and will also travel to Gadag to take part in ‘Yuva Samvaad’ (interaction with youths).
Gandhi will return to Hubballi in the night and then fly to Delhi. This will be Gandhi’s second visit to Karnataka within a week. He was in Kolar on April 16 to attend ‘Jai Bharat’ programme.
Gandhi on Sunday held a massive roadshow in State’s Vijayapura, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, waving at a large, enthusiastic crowd that had lined up on both sides of the route. During the public gathering, Gandhi hit the campaign trail in the Lingayat-dominated North Karnataka, where he invoked 12th-century social reformer Basavanna, in his tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government in the state.
Rahul Gandhi said that while the medieval era reformer had propounded social equality and helping the needy, the Prime Minister was befriending business tycoon Gautam Adani, who is rich and wealthy.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka, will visit Sri Chamundeshwari Devi Temple today. Shah will also hold a roadshow in Hassan on Monday.
On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.
On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from today, will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.
The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.
According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.
According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7.
Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7.
Further, Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.
Read all the Latest Politics News here