Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Parties Wrap Up Campaigning as State Votes Tomorrow; BJP, Congress Get EC Notices

Live now
Published By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:30 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended with notices to both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress from the Election Commission. As the row over Karnataka’s “sovereignty” remark escalated with the BJP seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and her party’s derecognition, the poll panel asked the Congress to clarify and rectify the party’s social media post attributed to Gandhi.
The EC sent a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the BJP complaint regarding a tweet that appeared on the official Read More
Key EventsKey Events
With a day left for assembly polls, raids were conducted at the hotel and residence of Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Congress candidate for Shiggaon, pitted against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.
The raids were conducted on Monday night by FST and ARO officials at a hotel owned by the Congress candidate and also at the residence of his relatives. After a two-hour search, an amount of Rs 6 Lakh was seized from Yasir Khan’s hotel.
“CM is behind this, it’s his last weapon against me,” said Yasir Khan Pathan.
Enforcement teams made seizures totalling over Rs 375 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Monday.
The total seizures (Rs 375.6 crore) include cash (Rs 147 crore), liquor (Rs 84 crore), gold and silver (Rs 97 crore), freebies (Rs 24 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 24 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.
As many as 2,896 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.
Curtains came down on the high decibel campaigning for the Assembly polls in Karnataka on Monday evening, setting the stage for the mega ballot battle on May 10. With the stakes being high this election, the major political parties in contention — the BJP, Congress and JD(S) — and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.
In the intensity of the campaign, there were instances of leaders crossing the line of public discourse and indulging in personal attacks and abuses against each other. The top guns of all the major political parties were on a campaign blitz across the state in the past few days.
While the ruling BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year-old jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress wants to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The people of Karnataka will elect a “double-engine government” to sustain the momentum of development projects implemented by the Centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.
Addressing reporters in Udupi on the last day of campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Shinde said two different governments at Centre and state always create hurdles during implementation of major projects.
He said Maharashtra is now taking up projects with the wholehearted cooperation of the central government and Karnataka had also enjoyed the benefits of the “double-engine government” as thousands of crores have been spent by the Centre for the state’s projects in the last four years.
Amid a controversy over Sonia Gandhi’s Karnataka “sovereignty” remark, the Congress on Monday dubbed the BJP’s charge “fakery and falsehood” and accused the ruling party of denigrating the state’s “swabhimaan”.
On the last day of campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak out on corruption charges against his party’s government and added excuses cannot be the refuge of BJP in this election.
“The desperation of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP is glaring as they seek to clutch at straws for want of a narrative in Karnataka. We reject the fakery and falsehood being perpetuated by PM as he refuses to answer a single question on why BJP is denigrating the ‘swabhimaan’ of Karnataka,” the Congress leader said when asked about the BJP’s charge on “sovereignty” remark.
Rajasthan Police has booked Manikanta Rathod, a BJP candidate in the upcoming Karnataka assembly poll, and local BJP MLA Madan Dilawar with charges of murder and criminal intimidation for their remarks against Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a senior officer said on Monday. READ MORE
The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of a social media post, which has been put up on the official Twitter handle of the grand old party that was attributed to his predecessor and MP Sonia Gandhi. Also, the poll body has issued a notice to the BJP for a newspaper advertisement published on Monday. READ MORE
Making an emotional appeal to voters in his home turf of Kalaburagi on the last day of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged voters to take pride in the fact that he as a “bhoomiputra” of the state had been made the party’s chief, and sought a win for the Congress in that name. He said he had gone to Gujarat for election campaigning, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for votes for the BJP as he was the bhoomiputra of Gujarat and Ahmedabad, and requested them to save his dignity. In the same way, he was seeking votes from his people in Kalaburagi and Karnataka, the senior leader added. READ MORE
Along a roadshow split over two days that saw over a million Bengalureans come out on the streets – this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s final campaign pitch in the Karnataka elections last week. The PM did multiple rallies in the poll-bound state but it was his roadshows in Bengaluru and Mysuru that have captured the most eyeballs. READ MORE
The BJP government in Goa has declared May 10 as paid holiday, which will also cover private establishments and industrial workers, in view of voting for Assembly polls scheduled in neighbouring Karnataka on that day.
However, this decision of the Pramod Sawant government has not gone down well with Opposition parties and industry bodies. Goa State Industries Association said they may have to take legal recourse against the holiday.
The government on Monday issued a notification declaring May 10 as paid holiday owing to elections for Legislative Assembly in Karnataka. The holiday was extended to government servants and also those working in private establishments including industrial workers, it said.
After the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the people of the state saying that he envisioned their dreams as his own.
In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”
PM Shri @narendramodi‘s appeal to the voters of Karnataka. pic.twitter.com/lrXMuL7kHF
— BJP (@BJP4India) May 8, 2023
Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).
Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’.
The BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1. The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:
Karnataka is the seventh-largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
Meanwhile, as the campaigning ended and the model code of conduct came into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the people of Karnataka saying that he envisioned their dreams as his own. In a video posted on BJP’s official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”
Highlighting Karnataka’s significant role in the country’s economy, the PM said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka’s economy develops at a rapid rate.”
Highlighting Karnataka’s significant role in the country’s economy, the PM said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka’s economy develops at a rapid rate.”Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, “BJP government’s decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka’s economy.”
The Karnataka State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. To ensure no untoward incidents take place, the commission is deputing 1.56 lakh police personnel across the state.
As many as 84,119 police officers from the state have been deputed and the rest are roped in from the neighbouring states.
According to a statement, 304 deputy superintendents of police (Dy SP), 991 inspectors, 20,601 sub-inspectors, and 650 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deputed for polling duty in the state.
The 650 CAPF companies would include 101 from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force (108), Central Industrial Security Force (75), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (70), Sashastra Seema Bal (75), Railway Protection Force (35), and 186 of the Special Armed Police.
In Bengaluru 16,000 police personnel have been deputed for election duties. They will be deployed to 7,916 polling booths and 1,907 hypersensitive polling booths.
Polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.
Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here