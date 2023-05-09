CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Parties Wrap Up Campaigning as State Votes Tomorrow; BJP, Congress Get EC Notices

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Parties Wrap Up Campaigning as State Votes Tomorrow; BJP, Congress Get EC Notices

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The Karnataka State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. To ensure no untoward incidents take place, the commission is deputing 1.56 lakh police personnel across the state

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 08:30 IST

Bengaluru, India

Polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. (Image/ PTI)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended with notices to both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress from the Election Commission. As the row over Karnataka’s “sovereignty” remark escalated with the BJP seeking an FIR against Sonia Gandhi and her party’s derecognition, the poll panel asked the Congress to clarify and rectify the party’s social media post attributed to Gandhi.

The EC sent a letter to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge after the BJP complaint regarding a tweet that appeared on the official Read More

Key Events
May 09, 2023 08:30 IST

Election Officials Raid Hotel Owned by CM Bommai's Congress Rival

With a day left for assembly polls, raids were conducted at the hotel and residence of Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan, Congress candidate for Shiggaon, pitted against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The raids were conducted on Monday night by FST and ARO officials at a hotel owned by the Congress candidate and also at the residence of his relatives. After a two-hour search, an amount of Rs 6 Lakh was seized from Yasir Khan’s hotel.

“CM is behind this, it’s his last weapon against me,” said Yasir Khan Pathan.

May 09, 2023 08:02 IST

Seizures Cross Rs 375 Crore in Poll-bound Karnataka

Enforcement teams made seizures totalling over Rs 375 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The total seizures (Rs 375.6 crore) include cash (Rs 147 crore), liquor (Rs 84 crore), gold and silver (Rs 97 crore), freebies (Rs 24 crore) and drugs/narcotics (Rs 24 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said.

As many as 2,896 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

May 09, 2023 08:01 IST

Stage Set for Karnataka Poll Battle as Campaigning Comes to a Close

Curtains came down on the high decibel campaigning for the Assembly polls in Karnataka on Monday evening, setting the stage for the mega ballot battle on May 10. With the stakes being high this election, the major political parties in contention — the BJP, Congress and JD(S) — and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.

In the intensity of the campaign, there were instances of leaders crossing the line of public discourse and indulging in personal attacks and abuses against each other. The top guns of all the major political parties were on a campaign blitz across the state in the past few days.

While the ruling BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year-old jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress wants to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

May 09, 2023 08:00 IST

Karnataka Will Elect 'Double-Engine Govt': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

The people of Karnataka will elect a “double-engine government” to sustain the momentum of development projects implemented by the Centre, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Monday.

Addressing reporters in Udupi on the last day of campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Shinde said two different governments at Centre and state always create hurdles during implementation of major projects.

He said Maharashtra is now taking up projects with the wholehearted cooperation of the central government and Karnataka had also enjoyed the benefits of the “double-engine government” as thousands of crores have been spent by the Centre for the state’s projects in the last four years.

 

May 09, 2023 07:59 IST

Karnataka Sovereignty Row: Congress Dubs BJP Charge 'Fakery and Falsehood', Accuses it of Denigrating State's 'swabhimaan'

Amid a controversy over Sonia Gandhi’s Karnataka “sovereignty” remark, the Congress on Monday dubbed the BJP’s charge “fakery and falsehood” and accused the ruling party of denigrating the state’s “swabhimaan”.

On the last day of campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress general secretary in-charge of the state Randeep Surjewala said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak out on corruption charges against his party’s government and added excuses cannot be the refuge of BJP in this election.

“The desperation of Prime Minister Modi and the BJP is glaring as they seek to clutch at straws for want of a narrative in Karnataka. We reject the fakery and falsehood being perpetuated by PM as he refuses to answer a single question on why BJP is denigrating the ‘swabhimaan’ of Karnataka,” the Congress leader said when asked about the BJP’s charge on “sovereignty” remark.

May 09, 2023 07:49 IST

BJP's Manikanta Rathod Booked for 'Murder' in Rajasthan for 'Death Threat' to Mallikarjun Kharge

Rajasthan Police has booked Manikanta Rathod, a BJP candidate in the upcoming Karnataka assembly poll, and local BJP MLA Madan Dilawar with charges of murder and criminal intimidation for their remarks against Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, a senior officer said on Monday. READ MORE

May 09, 2023 07:44 IST

ECI Asks Congress to Clarify, Rectify Karnataka Sovereignty Tweet; BJP Served Notice for Newspaper Ad

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of a social media post, which has been put up on the official Twitter handle of the grand old party that was attributed to his predecessor and MP Sonia Gandhi. Also, the poll body has issued a notice to the BJP for a newspaper advertisement published on Monday. READ MORE

May 09, 2023 07:43 IST

'I'm Karnataka's Bhoomi Putra': Cong Chief Kharge's Emotional Appeal on Home Turf of Kalaburagi

Making an emotional appeal to voters in his home turf of Kalaburagi on the last day of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged voters to take pride in the fact that he as a “bhoomiputra” of the state had been made the party’s chief, and sought a win for the Congress in that name. He said he had gone to Gujarat for election campaigning, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked for votes for the BJP as he was the bhoomiputra of Gujarat and Ahmedabad, and requested them to save his dignity. In the same way, he was seeking votes from his people in Kalaburagi and Karnataka, the senior leader added. READ MORE

May 09, 2023 07:42 IST

Personal Connect, Reaching Middle-Class Voters, Organic Response: Why 'Street-Smart' BJP Favours PM Roadshows

Along a roadshow split over two days that saw over a million Bengalureans come out on the streets – this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s final campaign pitch in the Karnataka elections last week. The PM did multiple rallies in the poll-bound state but it was his roadshows in Bengaluru and Mysuru that have captured the most eyeballs. READ MORE

May 09, 2023 07:41 IST

Goa Govt Announces Paid Holiday on Karnataka Election Day; Opposition and Industry Bodies Fume

The BJP government in Goa has declared May 10 as paid holiday, which will also cover private establishments and industrial workers, in view of voting for Assembly polls scheduled in neighbouring Karnataka on that day.

However, this decision of the Pramod Sawant government has not gone down well with Opposition parties and industry bodies. Goa State Industries Association said they may have to take legal recourse against the holiday.

The government on Monday issued a notification declaring May 10 as paid holiday owing to elections for Legislative Assembly in Karnataka. The holiday was extended to government servants and also those working in private establishments including industrial workers, it said.

May 09, 2023 07:38 IST

"Dream of Every Kannadiga is My Own...": PM Modi Ahead of Karnataka Polls

After the high-voltage campaign for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the people of the state saying that he envisioned their dreams as his own.

In a video posted on Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”

May 09, 2023 07:35 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) Manifesto At A Glance

Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).

  • The Janata Dal (Secular) on its part has promised to restore the four per cent reservation given to the Muslims under 2B category of Other Backward Castes, which the BJP government scrapped at the fag end of its tenure, recently.
  • Also, the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has promised to provide an assistance of Rs two lakh to women who marry youths that are engaged in farming as their occupation.
  • It has vowed to “throw out” Amul and save Karnataka’s Nandini dairy brand, calling it Kannadiga’s identity, among various assurances.
  • The party has also assured that it would bring in a law reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, and to provide free higher education for economically-weaker students.
May 09, 2023 07:35 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress Manifesto At A Glance

Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’.

  • Apart from the possibility of banning the Bajrang Dal, Congress promised 5 guarantees–‘Gruha Jyothi’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’, ‘Anna Bhagya’, ‘Yuva Nidhi’ and ‘Shakti’.
  • Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units of free electricity a month to all households.
  • Under ‘Anna Bhagya’, every person in a BPL (below poverty line) family will receive 10 kg food grains, which can be rice or millets including ragi and jowar every month.
  • Under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to all unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 a month for all unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25) for two years.
  • While the ‘Shakti’ scheme proposes free travel for women throughout the state in regular government-run KSRTC/ BMTC buses, under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, each woman head of a family will receive Rs 2,000 monthly assistance.
  • The party also promised to enact a ‘Karnataka Whistleblowers Protection Act’ if voted to power.
  • The Congress said it would demand Karnataka’s rightful share from the Centre in total taxes collected, and fight against the efforts to “dilute the Constitutional rights in the federal system”.
  • The party said it would reject the National Education Policy and formulate a State Education Policy.
May 09, 2023 07:35 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Manifesto At A Glance

The BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1.  The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • Special wing called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).
  • Allocate Rs 1,500 crore to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.
  • The BJP manifesto revolves around Six A’s– Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social justice for all) and Abhivruddhi (development).
  • Free cooking gas cylinders thrice a year for BPL families and ‘Atal’ food centres to provide affordable and healthy food
  • ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with a half litre of Nandini milk every day and five kg ‘Shri Anna – siri dhaanya’ (millets) through monthly ration kits.
  • The ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ scheme under which the Revenue Department will identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the homeless beneficiaries.
May 09, 2023 07:34 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Caste-wise Distribution of Seats by BJP and Congress

Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:

  • Lingayat: 37 seats by Congress and 51 seats by BJP
  • Vokkaliga: 33 seats by Congress and 41 seats by BJP
  • SC: 27 seats by Congress and 16 seats by BJP
  • ST: 12 seats by Congress and the number is unknown by BJP
  • Brahmin: 6 seats by Congress and 10 seats by BJP
  • Kuruba: 9 seats by Congress and 5 seats by BJP
  • Reddy: 6 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Bunts: 3 seats by each party
  • Billava/Idiga: 8 seats by each party
  • Muslims: 11 seats by Congress and none by BJP
  • Maratha: 5 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Jain: 1 seat by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Kodava: 1 seat by each party
  • Christian: 1 seat by Congress and none by BJP
  • Other castes: 6 seats by Congress and 19 seats by BJP
May 09, 2023 07:34 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats.The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
May 09, 2023 07:32 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
May 09, 2023 07:31 IST

What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
May 09, 2023 07:30 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is the seventh-largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

Twitter handle of the Indian National Congress on May 6. The poll body also issued a notice to the BJP for a newspaper advertisement published on Monday.

Meanwhile, as the campaigning ended and the model code of conduct came into force, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday assured the people of Karnataka saying that he envisioned their dreams as his own. In a video posted on BJP’s official Twitter handle, PM Modi said, “The dream of every Kannadiga is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution.”

Highlighting Karnataka’s significant role in the country’s economy, the PM said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon we need to make sure that India is among the top three economies of the world. This is possible only when Karnataka’s economy develops at a rapid rate.”

Lauding the 3.5-year term of the double-engine government in Karnataka, PM Modi said, "BJP government's decisive, focused and futuristic approach is contributing significantly to Karnataka's economy."

1.56 Lakh Police Personnel to be Deputed on Election Duty

The Karnataka State Election Commission has made elaborate arrangements for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. To ensure no untoward incidents take place, the commission is deputing 1.56 lakh police personnel across the state.

As many as 84,119 police officers from the state have been deputed and the rest are roped in from the neighbouring states.

According to a statement, 304 deputy superintendents of police (Dy SP), 991 inspectors, 20,601 sub-inspectors, and 650 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deputed for polling duty in the state.

The 650 CAPF companies would include 101 from the Central Reserve Police Force, Border Security Force (108), Central Industrial Security Force (75), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (70), Sashastra Seema Bal (75), Railway Protection Force (35), and 186 of the Special Armed Police.

In Bengaluru 16,000 police personnel have been deputed for election duties. They will be deployed to 7,916 polling booths and 1,907 hypersensitive polling booths.

Polling to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13.

