Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Campaigning Ends Today; No Uncertified Ads During Silence Period, Says EC

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:04 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: All three major political parties in Karnataka — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — will make their last pitch to woo the voters on Monday as the high voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state comes to an end today. Campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to end at 5 pm on Monday.
With voting around the corner, the political parties, in the last few days, are putting all their all might to garner voters’ attention with high-octane pitches. The ruling BJP, which is in power for the past four years, is trying to break a nearly Read More
Key EventsKey Events
Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).
Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’.
The BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1. The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:
he Congress manifesto for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka has exposed the party’s mindset and its hatred for the majority community, culture and dharma of the country, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
Addressing reporters here, Sarma said the manifesto is a document of appeasement politics. The party had always followed the policy of appeasement and the previous Siddaramaiah government in the State had withdrawn several cases registered against activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).
He said the PFI ban has been a success in Assam, where numerous activists of the anti-national movement were arrested.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers are feeling the absence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Karnataka Assembly election but the Delhi Chief Minister has been tied up with work in the national capital, party state unit president Prithvi Reddy said on Sunday.
With campaigning for the high-voltage elections set to wind up on Monday, Kejriwal has been missing from electioneering for the AAP that is contesting in 209 seats in Karnataka this time. He had visited the state on March 4 to launch the party’s election campaign in the state from Davangere.
“Of course, we feel the absence of Arvind Kejriwal but that’s more of a sentimental issue. Arvind Kejriwal is no longer an individual, he is an idea. The idea of Arvind Kejriwal is very much prevalent in this election because the three other parties have been copying the AAP’s narrative,” Reddy told PTI.
Karnataka is the seventh-largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
In a blistering attack on the Congress during his last campaign rally ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly advocating for “separating” Karnataka from India.
He alleged that the “disease” of the “tukde-tukde gang” had reached the Congress’s top level.
“When it comes to working against India’s interests, Congress’s ‘royal family’ will be at the forefront. I want to speak about a serious issue here, I want to say it as there is a lot of pain in my heart. This country can never forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics in the country, is encouraging foreign forces to interfere,” Modi claimed.
The Congress on Sunday charged the BJP with allowing inflation to destroy household budgets in Karnataka as well as the rest of the country, and urged the people of the state to defeat its “trouble engine government”.
The opposition party gave full-page advertisements in leading dailies listing the rise in prices of essential commodities such as cooking gas, petrol, diesel, rice milk and cooking oil.
“They robbed the state. They robbed your savings. Double engine wrecks family budgets. Double engine is double droha (betrayal). Choose wisely,” the advertisement said.
In a blistering attack on the Congress during his last campaign rally ahead of May 10 Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly advocating for “separating” Karnataka from India.
The Prime Minister’s charge comes a day after former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday.
Referring to her speech in a tweet, the party said Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, “sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas”. It also posted pictures of Gandhi speaking at the public meeting.
In a blistering attack on the Congress during his last campaign rally ahead of May 10 Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly advocating for “separating” Karnataka from India.
The Prime Minister’s charge comes a day after former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally at Hubballi on Saturday.
The Congress referring to her speech in a tweet said Gandhi, who is the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson, “sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas”. It also posted pictures of Gandhi speaking at the public meeting.
Congress, on the other side, is hoping to get back in power in the state again to boost the morale of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
In the 224-member Assembly, both major parties, BJP and Congress, are aiming at a ‘government with full majority’. The ruling BJP is facing a tough challenge to retain power as it battles allegations of corruption, communal polarisation and demands for caste reservation – all of which could upset the saffron cart.
The saffron party has been preparing to fight the anti-incumbency in this all-important assembly election, and is using its ‘development card’ to counter the anti-corruption campaign run by rival Congress.
Wanting to emerge as ‘king’ and not ‘kingmaker’, the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning. It is hoping to get the required numbers to form a government on its own.
No party or candidate shall publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee, the Election Commission said on Sunday in an advisory ahead of the May 10 voting in Karnataka.
Forty-eight hours before the end of polling are considered the silence period.
In the advisory to political parties, the poll authority also emphasised on “clean and serious” campaign as electioneering reached feverish pitch in the southern state. It noted that advertisements of offending and misleading nature vitiate the entire election process.
On complaints against advertisements in the media, the Commission said national parties and star campaigners were duty bound to adhere to the expected standards of campaign discourse.
In a separate letter to editors, the Election Commission (EC) made it clear to them that the Press Council of India’s norms for journalistic conduct hold them responsible for all matters, including advertisements, published in their newspapers.
“If responsibility is disclaimed, this shall be explicitly stated beforehand,” the Commission said in a letter to editors of newspapers in Karnataka.
The advisory to political parties stated that advertisements on the election day and one day prior to the poll day will have to be pre-certified by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).
The advisory also asked political parties and candidates to apply to the MCMC two days prior to the proposed date of publication of advertisement on poll day and one day prior to poll day.
The Commission said that instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in the print media have been brought to the notice of the Commission in the past.
As the campaigning for the May 10 elections reached a fever pitch with politicians hurling barbs such as “poisonous snake”, “vishakanya” and “nalayak beta” at each other, the Election Commission on May 2 issued an advisory asking political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.
Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here