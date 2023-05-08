CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Campaigning Ends Today; No Uncertified Ads During Silence Period, Says EC

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Campaigning Ends Today; No Uncertified Ads During Silence Period, Says EC

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: The campaigning for the May 10 elections reached a fever pitch with politicians hurling barbs such as "poisonous snake", "vishakanya" and "nalayak beta" at each other

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:04 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Election LIVE: While PM Modi held a road show in the poll-bound state, Congress leader rahul Gandhi along with Sonia Gandhi addressed a public meeting in the final leg of election campaign. (File Photo/PTI)

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: All three major political parties in Karnataka  — BJP, Congress and JD(S) — will make their last pitch to woo the voters on Monday as the high voltage campaign for the May 10 Assembly elections in the state comes to an end today. Campaign for the Karnataka assembly elections 2023 is set to end at 5 pm on Monday.

With voting around the corner, the political parties, in the last few days, are putting all their all might to garner voters' attention with high-octane pitches. The ruling BJP, which is in power for the past four years, is trying to break a nearly

May 08, 2023 07:56 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: JD(S) Manifesto At A Glance

Amid the two giants, the JD(S) too brought out its ‘Janata Pranalike’ (People’s Manifesto).

  • The Janata Dal (Secular) on its part has promised to restore the four per cent reservation given to the Muslims under 2B category of Other Backward Castes, which the BJP government scrapped at the fag end of its tenure, recently.
  • Also, the party led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has promised to provide an assistance of Rs two lakh to women who marry youths that are engaged in farming as their occupation.
  • It has vowed to “throw out” Amul and save Karnataka’s Nandini dairy brand, calling it Kannadiga’s identity, among various assurances.
  • The party has also assured that it would bring in a law reserving jobs for Kannadigas in the private sector, and to provide free higher education for economically-weaker students.
May 08, 2023 07:55 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress Manifesto At A Glance

Congress made its “secular” manifesto public on May 2 and called it the ‘Paradise of peace to all’.

  • Apart from the possibility of banning the Bajrang Dal, Congress promised 5 guarantees–‘Gruha Jyothi’, ‘Gruha Lakshmi’, ‘Anna Bhagya’, ‘Yuva Nidhi’ and ‘Shakti’.
  • Gruha Jyothi promises 200 units of free electricity a month to all households.
  • Under ‘Anna Bhagya’, every person in a BPL (below poverty line) family will receive 10 kg food grains, which can be rice or millets including ragi and jowar every month.
  • Under the ‘Yuva Nidhi’ scheme, Rs 3,000 per month will be provided to all unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 a month for all unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18 to 25) for two years.
  • While the ‘Shakti’ scheme proposes free travel for women throughout the state in regular government-run KSRTC/ BMTC buses, under the ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme, each woman head of a family will receive Rs 2,000 monthly assistance.
  • The party also promised to enact a ‘Karnataka Whistleblowers Protection Act’ if voted to power.
  • The Congress said it would demand Karnataka’s rightful share from the Centre in total taxes collected, and fight against the efforts to “dilute the Constitutional rights in the federal system”.
  • The party said it would reject the National Education Policy and formulate a State Education Policy.
May 08, 2023 07:55 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: BJP Manifesto At A Glance

The BJP released its “nationalistic” manifesto with a ‘Hindutva hue’ on May 1.  The ruling BJP has promised in its manifesto to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

  • Special wing called ‘Karnataka State Wing against Religious Fundamentalism and Terror (K-SWIFT).
  • Allocate Rs 1,500 crore to develop Kalyana Circuit, Banavasi Circuit, Parashurama Circuit, Kaveri Circuit and Ganagapura Corridor to transform Karnataka into India’s most favoured tourist destination.
  • The BJP manifesto revolves around Six A’s– Anna (food security), Akshara (quality education), Arogya (affordable health), Aadaya (assured income), Abhaya (social justice for all) and Abhivruddhi (development).
  • Free cooking gas cylinders thrice a year for BPL families and ‘Atal’ food centres to provide affordable and healthy food
  • ‘Poshane’ scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with a half litre of Nandini milk every day and five kg ‘Shri Anna – siri dhaanya’ (millets) through monthly ration kits.
  • The ‘Sarvarigu Suru Yojane’ scheme under which the Revenue Department will identify and distribute 10 lakh housing sites across the state to the homeless beneficiaries.
May 08, 2023 07:53 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Caste-wise Distribution of Seats by BJP and Congress

Congress has released the names of 166 candidates so far while the BJP has announced 212 contestants: Here are the results so far for caste-wise distribution of seats in Karnataka’s election:

  • Lingayat: 37 seats by Congress and 51 seats by BJP
  • Vokkaliga: 33 seats by Congress and 41 seats by BJP
  • SC: 27 seats by Congress and 16 seats by BJP
  • ST: 12 seats by Congress and the number is unknown by BJP
  • Brahmin: 6 seats by Congress and 10 seats by BJP
  • Kuruba: 9 seats by Congress and 5 seats by BJP
  • Reddy: 6 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Bunts: 3 seats by each party
  • Billava/Idiga: 8 seats by each party
  • Muslims: 11 seats by Congress and none by BJP
  • Maratha: 5 seats by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Jain: 1 seat by Congress and 2 seats by BJP
  • Kodava: 1 seat by each party
  • Christian: 1 seat by Congress and none by BJP
  • Other castes: 6 seats by Congress and 19 seats by BJP
May 08, 2023 07:48 IST

Congress Karnataka Poll Manifesto a Document of Appeasement Politics: Assam CM

he Congress manifesto for the May 10 assembly elections in Karnataka has exposed the party’s mindset and its hatred for the majority community, culture and dharma of the country, BJP leader and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

Addressing reporters here, Sarma said the manifesto is a document of appeasement politics. The party had always followed the policy of appeasement and the previous Siddaramaiah government in the State had withdrawn several cases registered against activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

He said the PFI ban has been a success in Assam, where numerous activists of the anti-national movement were arrested.

May 08, 2023 07:48 IST

AAP's Karnataka Unit President Admits Party Missing Kejriwal's Presence in Karnataka Polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and workers are feeling the absence of party supremo Arvind Kejriwal in the Karnataka Assembly election but the Delhi Chief Minister has been tied up with work in the national capital, party state unit president Prithvi Reddy said on Sunday.

With campaigning for the high-voltage elections set to wind up on Monday, Kejriwal has been missing from electioneering for the AAP that is contesting in 209 seats in Karnataka this time. He had visited the state on March 4 to launch the party’s election campaign in the state from Davangere.

“Of course, we feel the absence of Arvind Kejriwal but that’s more of a sentimental issue. Arvind Kejriwal is no longer an individual, he is an idea. The idea of Arvind Kejriwal is very much prevalent in this election because the three other parties have been copying the AAP’s narrative,” Reddy told PTI.

May 08, 2023 07:46 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats.The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
May 08, 2023 07:44 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
May 08, 2023 07:43 IST

What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
May 08, 2023 07:42 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is the seventh-largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

May 08, 2023 07:38 IST

Congress Talking About 'Separating' Karnataka from India, PM Claims in His Last Campaign Rally

In a blistering attack on the Congress during his last campaign rally ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly advocating for “separating” Karnataka from India.

He alleged that the “disease” of the “tukde-tukde gang” had reached the Congress’s top level.

“When it comes to working against India’s interests, Congress’s ‘royal family’ will be at the forefront. I want to speak about a serious issue here, I want to say it as there is a lot of pain in my heart. This country can never forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics in the country, is encouraging foreign forces to interfere,” Modi claimed.

May 08, 2023 07:37 IST

Congress Highlights Price Rise Under BJP, Appeals to Karnataka Voters to Defeat 'Trouble Engine' Govt

The Congress on Sunday charged the BJP with allowing inflation to destroy household budgets in Karnataka as well as the rest of the country, and urged the people of the state to defeat its “trouble engine government”.

The opposition party gave full-page advertisements in leading dailies listing the rise in prices of essential commodities such as cooking gas, petrol, diesel, rice milk and cooking oil.

“They robbed the state. They robbed your savings. Double engine wrecks family budgets. Double engine is double droha (betrayal). Choose wisely,” the advertisement said.

May 08, 2023 07:36 IST

four-decade-old pattern of alternating government in the southern state.

Congress, on the other side, is hoping to get back in power in the state again to boost the morale of the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

In the 224-member Assembly, both major parties, BJP and Congress, are aiming at a ‘government with full majority’. The ruling BJP is facing a tough challenge to retain power as it battles allegations of corruption, communal polarisation and demands for caste reservation – all of which could upset the saffron cart.

The saffron party has been preparing to fight the anti-incumbency in this all-important assembly election, and is using its ‘development card’ to counter the anti-corruption campaign run by rival Congress.

Wanting to emerge as ‘king’ and not ‘kingmaker’, the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning. It is hoping to get the required numbers to form a government on its own.

No Uncertified Advertisements During Silence Period: EC to Parties

No party or candidate shall publish any advertisement in the print media on the poll day and one day prior without clearance from the media certification and monitoring committee, the Election Commission said on Sunday in an advisory ahead of the May 10 voting in Karnataka.

Forty-eight hours before the end of polling are considered the silence period.

In the advisory to political parties, the poll authority also emphasised on “clean and serious” campaign as electioneering reached feverish pitch in the southern state. It noted that advertisements of offending and misleading nature vitiate the entire election process.

On complaints against advertisements in the media, the Commission said national parties and star campaigners were duty bound to adhere to the expected standards of campaign discourse.

In a separate letter to editors, the Election Commission (EC) made it clear to them that the Press Council of India’s norms for journalistic conduct hold them responsible for all matters, including advertisements, published in their newspapers.

“If responsibility is disclaimed, this shall be explicitly stated beforehand,” the Commission said in a letter to editors of newspapers in Karnataka.

The advisory to political parties stated that advertisements on the election day and one day prior to the poll day will have to be pre-certified by the media certification and monitoring committee (MCMC).

The advisory also asked political parties and candidates to apply to the MCMC two days prior to the proposed date of publication of advertisement on poll day and one day prior to poll day.

The Commission said that instances of advertisements of offending and misleading nature published in the print media have been brought to the notice of the Commission in the past.

As the campaigning for the May 10 elections reached a fever pitch with politicians hurling barbs such as “poisonous snake”, “vishakanya” and “nalayak beta” at each other, the Election Commission on May 2 issued an advisory asking political parties and their star campaigners to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances and not to vitiate the election atmosphere.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here

