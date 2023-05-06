Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to Hold Mega Roadshows; Rahul Gandhi to Address Public Meetings with Sonia

Read more

PM Modi will hold a mega roadshow beginning at 10 am on Saturday. The roadshow will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people.

To counter PM Modi’s mega campaign, Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show on Sunday, May 7. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a public meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also take part in 10-15 rallies, public interaction and roadshow campaigns. senior party leader Siddaramaiah will also head 28 public rallies and DK Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes.

JD(S) has also stepped up election campaigns in the state. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be seen at 50 to 60 events across the state. Kumaraswamy, who has not yet visited his Channapetna and Ramanagar from where his son is contesting, will make it up by holding mega programmes.

PM Modi Calls Congress ‘Slave of Appeasement’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Congress has become a slave of appeasement and vote-bank politics. Addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, he said, “Congress is becoming a slave of appeasement, and its vote bank politics. Congress can never work for the welfare of Karnataka. It can never develop Karnataka.”

“The last nine years have witnessed an unprecedented level of development work for the villages, the poor, the farmers, and the youth, which was not done in the last seven decades. On the other hand, the track record of Congress-JDS is such that under their rule, the maximum loot happens with the money meant for the villages. However, when the BJP is in government, the villages and the poor progress rapidly, and this is our commitment,” he added.

PM Modi further expressed confidence that BJP will come back to power in the state with a thumping majority. “BJP is coming (to power) with a thumping majority. There was no pre-planned programme but a mega roadshow happened due to the overwhelming crowd,” he said.

