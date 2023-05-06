Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to Hold Mega Roadshows; Rahul Gandhi to Address Public Meetings with Sonia

Live now
Published By: Pragati Pal
Last Updated: May 06, 2023, 08:38 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: With only three days remaining in the assembly elections in Karnataka, parties have stepped up the election campaign as a last-ditch effort to woo the voters before the campaigning ends on Monday. In the final phase of electioneering, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in over 20 events, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend 25. Shah is also expected to hold a series of meetings of party leaders across the state. While BJP has planned a mega roadshow by PM Modi, Congress is also organising a massive roadshow to counter PM Modi’s outreach. Read More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a mega 26-km-long roadshow in Bengaluru today. Beginning at 10 am, the roadshow will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people. To counter PM Modi’s mega campaign, Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show on Sunday, May 7.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the commotion around ‘The Kerala Story’ movie while addressing a rally in poll-bound Karnataka’s Ballari and said the film has exposed how terrorism is corroding Kerala. He also said that Congress is defending terrorism by trying to ban this film. READ MORE
BJP MP from Karnataka, Tejasvi Surya shared an image of a statue of PM Modi made of nuts and bolts installed in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar ahead of his road show in the city today. “A 25 Ft high PM Sri @narendramodi Ji statue made of nuts and bolts and ball bearings is installed on 15th Cross, JP Nagar near Royal School is attracting lots of people. People in Bengaluru are damn excited to see the PM,” tweeted the BJP leader.
While addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Tumakuru yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that BJP will come back to power in the state with a thumping majority. “BJP is coming (to power) with a thumping majority. There was no pre-planned programme but a mega roadshow happened due to the overwhelming crowd,” he said. READ MORE
The election campaign of Congress in Karnataka is in full swing with multiple events and road shows to counter BJP’s electioneering. Party leader Rahul Gandhi is set to address public meetings in Belgavi and Hubbali later today. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will also join Rahul Gandhi for the Hubballi event.
Rahul Gandhi’s Schedule in Karnataka Today –
While the Congress and the BJP released lists of candidates for all 224 seats in the State Assembly, JD(S) announced candidates for 194 seats. Congress has fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Meanwhile, in Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three main players in the Karnataka Assembly election in 2023. While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently under the leadership of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
Karnataka is the seventh-largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 assembly constituencies.
PM Modi will hold a mega roadshow beginning at 10 am on Saturday. The roadshow will go through 18 Assembly constituencies with the participation of more than 10 lakh people.
To counter PM Modi’s mega campaign, Rahul Gandhi will hold a road show on Sunday, May 7. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi will address a public meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Karnataka’s Hubli on Saturday. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also take part in 10-15 rallies, public interaction and roadshow campaigns. senior party leader Siddaramaiah will also head 28 public rallies and DK Shivakumar will take part in 19 programmes.
JD(S) has also stepped up election campaigns in the state. Former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy will be seen at 50 to 60 events across the state. Kumaraswamy, who has not yet visited his Channapetna and Ramanagar from where his son is contesting, will make it up by holding mega programmes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Congress has become a slave of appeasement and vote-bank politics. Addressing a public rally in Karnataka’s Tumakuru, he said, “Congress is becoming a slave of appeasement, and its vote bank politics. Congress can never work for the welfare of Karnataka. It can never develop Karnataka.”
“The last nine years have witnessed an unprecedented level of development work for the villages, the poor, the farmers, and the youth, which was not done in the last seven decades. On the other hand, the track record of Congress-JDS is such that under their rule, the maximum loot happens with the money meant for the villages. However, when the BJP is in government, the villages and the poor progress rapidly, and this is our commitment,” he added.
PM Modi further expressed confidence that BJP will come back to power in the state with a thumping majority. “BJP is coming (to power) with a thumping majority. There was no pre-planned programme but a mega roadshow happened due to the overwhelming crowd,” he said.
