Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s Roadshow in Bengaluru Today; EC Notice to Cong Over 'Rate Card' Ads

Published By: Saurabh Verma
Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 07:32 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: With only three days to go polling in Karnataka, the poll campaign is in full swing with top leaders addressing rallies and holding roadshows to woo voters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will end his campaign with a 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru in the morning and a public meeting in Shivamogga Rural in the afternoon. He will also visit Shri Sankateshwara Swami Temple Nanjangud in the evening today.
Other big guns of the BJP include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be in the state. Read More
The home voting facility, launched for the Karnataka Assembly elections, has seen over 92% voting till Thursday, the data issued on Friday shows.
A total of 99,529 voters opted for the Vote-from-Home (VFH) facility introduced on April 29 for the Karnataka polls. The process will continue till Saturday.
Of these, 91,386 (92.12%) voters have cast their votes, data from the office of the state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) shows. READ MORE
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be arriving in Karnataka’s Mangaluru for the election campaign on Sunday, the party said.
She will be addressing a public meeting at the Kolnad grounds in Mulki, Congress leader Manjunath Bhandary said. Around half a lakh people from Mangaluru North, Moodbidri and Kaup constituencies will take part, he said.
In a state where caste plays an important role in politics, Lingayats — a politically influential community in Karnataka — has a pivotal role with a potential to change the fortune of any political party in the state. The BJP headed by Lingayat strongman BS Yediyurappa from the past two-three decades has taken this community into confidence that spiked the saffron trajectory upwards.
Results of previous assembly elections in Mumbai-Karnataka — a Lingayat-dominated region comprising seven districts — stands as a testament to the community’s support enjoyed by the BJP. The saffron camp won 30 of 50 seats in the region, thereby asserting dominance that took their total tally to 104. READ MORE
The Election Commission of India issues the Voter ID card or e-EPIC as a primary identity document for individuals who are 18 years or older to cast their vote in municipal, state, and national elections. If you are a voter in Karnataka, check steps for downloading an e-Voter ID card or e-EPIC. READ MORE
Voters in Karnataka will probably not see either a single broomstick or ceiling fan at polling booths on May 8 as the Election Commission has banned them. There are numerous constituencies in the state where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is contesting under its election symbol broom. The Election Commission must therefore overcome the difficulty of concealing brooms on election day from the general public. READ MORE
Cautioning people of Karnataka against Congress’ guarantees’ ahead of Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called the promise of ‘Garibi Hatao’ announced by the party 50 years ago as its “biggest fraud in the history”, which is still going on.
He also said people across different communities in Karnataka are angry about Congress’ “abuses and lies” during the poll campaign and would respond to it during voting on May 10.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the latter’s remark in which he accused the party of shielding “terrorists for vote bank” politics at an election rally in Karnataka.
“I have lost my grandmother and father to terrorism, so I know more about its effects than PM Modi,” Gandhi said, referring to the assassination of former prime ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.
Addressing a rally in Ballari on Friday, Prime Minister Modi had accused the Congress of “shielded terrorism for vote bank”, a charge denounced by the Opposition party. READ MORE
Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar on Saturday exuded confidence that his party would win at least 141 seats in the May 10 assembly polls and asserted that he would abide by whatever the party decides on the issue of chief ministership. Voting for the 224 assembly seats in the state will take place on May 10 and the results will be out on May 13.
In an interview with PTI, Shivakumar said the Congress will get a comfortable majority in Karnataka and the win would open the doors for the Lok Sabha elections as the party’s victory in the state in 1978 had done.
Here’s the details of Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s poll campaign in Karnataka today.
Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitSha 's Public Programmes in Karnataka on May 7, 2023.

— BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2023
Check JP Nadda's poll campaign in Karnataka today.
BJP National President Shri @JPNadda's Public Programmes in Karnataka on May 7, 2023.

— BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2023
Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi's Public Programmes in Karnataka on May 7, 2023.

— BJP (@BJP4India) May 6, 2023
The Income Tax department has seized totalled Rs 365 crore ever since the model code of conduct came into force on March 29, which comprised of Rs 138.55 crore cash, Rs 82.65 crore worth liquor, Rs 23 crore worth drugs and narcotics, 177.95 kg gold worth Rs 92.62 crore and 667 kg silver worth Rs 4.62 crore. (PTI)
The Income Tax department has seized cash of Rs 15.3 crore and 10.14 kg gold worth Rs 7.08 crore during raids at various places in Karnataka, which goes to polls on May 10, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer said on Saturday.
According to a statement issued by the CEO’s office, Rs 4.77 crore was seized from Shivajinagar, Rs 3.44 crore from Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Rs 3.35 crore from Malleshwaram, Rs 2.3 crore from Pulakeshinagar, Rs 63 lakh from Shanti Nagar, and Rs 55 lakh from Gandhi Nagar.
The I-T officials seized 6.59 kg of gold worth Rs five crore from Hebbal, Shanti Nagar and Gandhi Nagar constituencies.
Further, 3.55 kg gold worth Rs 2.08 crore and Rs 30 lakh cash were seized from Raichur.
The Election Commission has issued a notice to the Karnataka Congress over its “corruption rate card” advertisements published in newspapers targeting the BJP and sought “empirical” evidence to prove its allegations by Sunday evening.
The notice was issued on Saturday following a complaint lodged by the BJP.
Ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in Karnataka, the Congress released a set of posters and advertisements listing “corruption rates” in the state between 2019 and 2023 while terming the BJP government a “trouble engine”.
Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev on Saturday put forth his request to the candidates, calling for special focus on making Karnataka’s soil fertile.
My appeal to all of you is that whatever other policies you may have for Karnataka, saving “Kannada Nadu’s Soil” should be your fundamental mission, the founder of Isha Foundation said.
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde will campaign for the BJP for the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections. He will be in the state on Monday and participate in two BJP roadshows at Kapu and Udupi town, party sources said.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday urged the Election Commission to ban Prime Minister Narendra Modi from campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka.
Speaking at a press conference, he alleged that Modi was seeking votes on the basis of religion in the southern state. Gehlot also hit out at the BJP over an alleged threat by a party candidate in the Karnataka polls to wipe out Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and his family.
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will also address rallies in poll-bound Karnataka today.
