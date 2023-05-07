Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi’s Roadshow in Bengaluru Today; EC Notice to Cong Over 'Rate Card' Ads

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE Updates: With only three days to go polling in Karnataka, the poll campaign is in full swing with top leaders addressing rallies and holding roadshows to woo voters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will end his campaign with a 10-km roadshow in Bengaluru in the morning and a public meeting in Shivamogga Rural in the afternoon. He will also visit Shri Sankateshwara Swami Temple Nanjangud in the evening today.

Other big guns of the BJP include Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also be in the state. Read More