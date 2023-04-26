Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: From Yogi to Rajnath, BJP Top Brass In Attendance Today; Cong's Priyanka In State To Woo Women Voters

Live now
Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 07:37 IST
New Delhi, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party has has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka with several national leaders visiting the state over the next two weeks. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in the Gowda heartland of Mandya on Tuesday and will hold a public meeting in Mandya and Vijayapura.
This is UP CM’s first appearance for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The BJP feels that Yogi might help the party to wean away a big chunk of Vokkaliga votes from JDS and Congress. This because a section in the Vokkaliga community Read More
The Congress on Tuesday said it is committed to the protection and progress of the women of Karnataka, as it cited examples of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh to claim that it delivers on its promises.
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited the policies implemented by the party’s governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh after coming to power there.
“Our commitment to the women of Karnataka for their protection and progress: –Gruha Lakshmi:Rs 2000/month to women; Gruha Jyothi: 200 units/month free electricity; Yuva Nidhi: Rs 3000/month for unemployed graduates. Congress delivers on its promises-as we have done in RJ,CG, HP,” Ramesh said in a tweet.
Whether it’s Kittur, Mysuru, or Hassan, there is a massive wave for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly polls, union home minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 in an exclusive chat on Tuesday.
“Even in a small centre like Yadgir, you spot people as far as the eyes can see…I am confident a BJP government with a full majority will be back,” said the senior BJP leader while campaigning in the state. Read More
Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be in Sringeri district to woo the women voters. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Kalburgi. Rajnath Singh will be in Belgavi. Devendra Fadanvis will campaign Vijaypura. Apart from this Kannada Film actor Kiccha Sudeep will hold road shows in in Chitradurga, Davangere and Bellary.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka. On April 25, Shah addressed public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participated in a roadshow in Yadagiri.
On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday, participated in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district.
The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.
According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Minister will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.
According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7. Further, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.
