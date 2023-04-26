Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: From Yogi to Rajnath, BJP Top Brass In Attendance Today; Cong's Priyanka In State To Woo Women Voters

Read more

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be in Sringeri district to woo the women voters. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Kalburgi. Rajnath Singh will be in Belgavi. Devendra Fadanvis will campaign Vijaypura. Apart from this Kannada Film actor Kiccha Sudeep will hold road shows in in Chitradurga, Davangere and Bellary.

BJP’s Mega Karnataka campaign

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka. On April 25, Shah addressed public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participated in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday, participated in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district.

The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Minister will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7. Further, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.

