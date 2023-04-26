CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: From Yogi to Rajnath, BJP Top Brass In Attendance Today; Cong's Priyanka In State To Woo Women Voters

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: This is UP CM's first appearance for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The BJP feels that Yogi might help the party to wean away a big chunk of Vokkaliga votes from JDS and Congress.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 07:37 IST

New Delhi, India

All three leaders will be in poll-bound Karnataka on April 26. (File photo)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party has has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections in Karnataka with several national leaders visiting the state over the next two weeks. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be in the Gowda heartland of Mandya on Tuesday and will hold a public meeting in Mandya and Vijayapura.

This is UP CM’s first appearance for the upcoming Karnataka elections. The BJP feels that Yogi might help the party to wean away a big chunk of Vokkaliga votes from JDS and Congress. This because a section in the Vokkaliga community Read More

Apr 26, 2023 07:37 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 | Cong Says It's Committed to Protection, Progress of Women, Cites Example of RJ, HP, Chhattisgarh

The Congress on Tuesday said it is committed to the protection and progress of the women of Karnataka, as it cited examples of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh to claim that it delivers on its promises.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh cited the policies implemented by the party’s governments in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh after coming to power there.

“Our commitment to the women of Karnataka for their protection and progress: –Gruha Lakshmi:Rs 2000/month to women; Gruha Jyothi: 200 units/month free electricity; Yuva Nidhi: Rs 3000/month for unemployed graduates. Congress delivers on its promises-as we have done in RJ,CG, HP,” Ramesh said in a tweet.

Apr 26, 2023 07:15 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 | Muslim Reservation Unconstitutional, Congress Did It for Appeasement: Shah

Whether it’s Kittur, Mysuru, or Hassan, there is a massive wave for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Karnataka ahead of the May 10 assembly polls, union home minister Amit Shah told CNN-News18 in an exclusive chat on Tuesday.

“Even in a small centre like Yadgir, you spot people as far as the eyes can see…I am confident a BJP government with a full majority will be back,” said the senior BJP leader while campaigning in the state. Read More

Apr 26, 2023 07:13 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats.The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
Apr 26, 2023 07:12 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
Apr 26, 2023 07:12 IST

What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
Apr 26, 2023 07:09 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

aligned with the Karnataka BJP earlier when Yogi became CM argued that their Mutt is also a Nath Panth centre.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will be in Sringeri district to woo the women voters. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be in Kalburgi. Rajnath Singh will be in Belgavi. Devendra Fadanvis will campaign Vijaypura. Apart from this Kannada Film actor Kiccha Sudeep will hold road shows in in Chitradurga, Davangere and Bellary.

BJP’s Mega Karnataka campaign

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka.  On April 25, Shah addressed public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participated in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday, participated in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district.

The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Minister will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7. Further, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.

