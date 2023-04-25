CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Elections » Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: After Amit Shah's Visit, Priyanka Gandhi to Campaign in Parts of Mysuru; Meeting of Top Oppn Leaders Likely

Live now

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: After Amit Shah's Visit, Priyanka Gandhi to Campaign in Parts of Mysuru; Meeting of Top Oppn Leaders Likely

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi is also likely to address a public meeting at Halavarahundi in T. Narsipura and take part in a roadshow at KR Pete in Mysuru district.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 07:44 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Election 2023: Both leaders will campaign in parts of Karnataka and demonstrate a show of strength. (File Photo)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: One day after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Vokkaliga heartland, old Mysore region, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday will tour parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar and campaign for the party candidates.

As part of their manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi had earlier announced a Rs 2,000 per month benefit to woman heads of households as part of party’s guarantee. She will also be a part of a women’s convention in Chamarajanagar district. She will also be addressing a public meeting at Halavarahundi in T. Narsipura and take part in a roadshow at KR Pete in Mysuru Read More

Apr 25, 2023 07:44 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | 'Don't Give More than 40 Seats to BJP': Rahul Appeals to Voters

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appealed to the voters of the poll-bound state of Karnataka to not give more than 40 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming May 10 assembly elections.

Addressing a public rally at Hangal town in Haveri district, the former Congress president requested the people to give at least 150 seats to Congress, “otherwise the BJP will again try to form a government”.

“Don’t give more than 40 seats to them,” he reiterated.

Apr 25, 2023 07:40 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | 17,000 Teachers Recruited, 8,000 Classrooms Built by BJP Govt: Karnataka CM Bommai

As many as 8,000 classrooms were constructed and 17,000 teachers were recruited by the Education department during the incumbent BJP government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The chief minister made the remark on Sunday while addressing supporters during a roadshow in support of the BJP’s Tiptur candidate BC Nagesh. He said these recruitments were clean and did not involve any corruption or foul play.

Apr 25, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 | UP CM Yogi to Campaign for BJP Candidate R Ashoka

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the star leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to campaign for the candidate in poll-bound Karnataka.

According to party sources, UP CM Yogi is expected to hold a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Kanakpura seat.

They said that Yogi is likely to hold multiple public rallies in favour of BJP candidates. A date of the same is however not confirmed yet.

(Input from ANI)

Apr 25, 2023 07:31 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | Jagdish Shettar will lose election, Huballii has always voted for BJP: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, who recently left the BJP, “will lose the election” and asserted that Hubbali has always voted for BJP.

Shah said there will not be a loss for BJP. Shettar joined Congress after leaving BJP and is contesting from Hubballi- Dharwad-Central, a seat he has won multiple times.

(Inputs from ANI)

Apr 25, 2023 07:28 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | Amit Shah Reservation Based on Religion Unconstitutional, Says Amit Shah in Poll-bound Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said reservation based on religion was unconstitutional, and asserted that the BJP would implement the quota formula adopted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka.

He said BJP has given tickets for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka on merits of winnability, and not on the basis of majority or minority, and also nowhere a non-Lingayat candidate has replaced a Lingayat.

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who recently quit BJP and joined Congress will not win the polls this time, Shah declared, as he pointed out that Hubballi-Dharwad has always voted for BJP.

Apr 25, 2023 07:26 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | Leaders of Major Oppn Parties to Meet After Karnataka Elections: Cong Sources

A meeting of top opposition leaders of around 19 parties for forging a joint front against the BJP will be held after the Karnataka assembly elections, Congress sources said on Monday.

The leaders were to meet up by the end of April earlier. Sources said the meeting has been delayed because of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to host the meeting sometime next month and has already spoken to leaders of several other parties in this regard, the sources said.

Apr 25, 2023 07:23 IST

Apr 25, 2023 07:21 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats.The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
Apr 25, 2023 07:21 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
Apr 25, 2023 07:21 IST

What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
Apr 25, 2023 07:20 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

Read more

district. Meanwhile, Union Home Amit Shah will be addressing public meetings in Bagalkote and Vijayapura districts and hold a roadshow in Yadgir.

A meeting of top opposition leaders of around 19 parties for forging a joint front against the BJP will be held after the Karnataka assembly elections, Congress sources said on Monday. The leaders were to meet up by the end of April earlier. Sources said the meeting has been delayed because of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to host the meeting sometime next month and has already spoken to leaders of several other parties in this regard, the sources said.

BJP’s Mega Karnataka campaign

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka.  On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.

On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday, will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.

The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.

According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.

According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7.

Further, Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.

