Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: After Amit Shah's Visit, Priyanka Gandhi to Campaign in Parts of Mysuru; Meeting of Top Oppn Leaders Likely

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee
Last Updated: April 25, 2023, 07:44 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: One day after Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Vokkaliga heartland, old Mysore region, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday will tour parts of Mysuru and Chamarajanagar and campaign for the party candidates.
As part of their manifesto, Priyanka Gandhi had earlier announced a Rs 2,000 per month benefit to woman heads of households as part of party’s guarantee. She will also be a part of a women’s convention in Chamarajanagar district. She will also be addressing a public meeting at Halavarahundi in T. Narsipura and take part in a roadshow at KR Pete in Mysuru Read More
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday appealed to the voters of the poll-bound state of Karnataka to not give more than 40 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming May 10 assembly elections.
Addressing a public rally at Hangal town in Haveri district, the former Congress president requested the people to give at least 150 seats to Congress, “otherwise the BJP will again try to form a government”.
“Don’t give more than 40 seats to them,” he reiterated.
As many as 8,000 classrooms were constructed and 17,000 teachers were recruited by the Education department during the incumbent BJP government in Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. The chief minister made the remark on Sunday while addressing supporters during a roadshow in support of the BJP’s Tiptur candidate BC Nagesh. He said these recruitments were clean and did not involve any corruption or foul play.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, one of the star leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to campaign for the candidate in poll-bound Karnataka.
According to party sources, UP CM Yogi is expected to hold a public rally in support of BJP candidate from Kanakpura seat.
They said that Yogi is likely to hold multiple public rallies in favour of BJP candidates. A date of the same is however not confirmed yet.
(Input from ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagdish Shettar, who recently left the BJP, “will lose the election” and asserted that Hubbali has always voted for BJP.
Shah said there will not be a loss for BJP. Shettar joined Congress after leaving BJP and is contesting from Hubballi- Dharwad-Central, a seat he has won multiple times.
(Inputs from ANI)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said reservation based on religion was unconstitutional, and asserted that the BJP would implement the quota formula adopted by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led government in Karnataka.
He said BJP has given tickets for May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka on merits of winnability, and not on the basis of majority or minority, and also nowhere a non-Lingayat candidate has replaced a Lingayat.
Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar who recently quit BJP and joined Congress will not win the polls this time, Shah declared, as he pointed out that Hubballi-Dharwad has always voted for BJP.
A meeting of top opposition leaders of around 19 parties for forging a joint front against the BJP will be held after the Karnataka assembly elections, Congress sources said on Monday.
The leaders were to meet up by the end of April earlier. Sources said the meeting has been delayed because of the May 10 Karnataka assembly elections.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge is likely to host the meeting sometime next month and has already spoken to leaders of several other parties in this regard, the sources said.
Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who is on a three-day visit to Karnataka. On April 25, Shah will address public rallies at Teradal in Bagalkot district, Devarhippargi in Vijayapura district and Yadagiri. He will also participate in a roadshow in Yadagiri.
On the other hand, BJP president JP Naddac, who will embark on a three-day visit to Karnataka from Monday, will participate in a roadshow in Sidlaghatta, Chikkaballapur district. He will also visit a temple at Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district and will address several public meetings.
The party’s mega election campaign is likely to get a boost with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the State on April 29.
According to Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi will start his campaign from Belgavi. He will visit Chikodi, Kittur and Kudachi in Belagavi, one of the biggest districts of Karnataka. Prime Miniter will also visit Uttara Kannada district. The PM will also visit the poll-bound State on May 3.
According to BJP sources, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address four election rallies on April 26 and 29 and on May 5 and 7. Union Minister Smriti Irani will address eight rallies between April 25 and May 6.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold four public meetings on April 26 and 30 and on May 6 and 7.
Further, Assam Chief Miniter Himanta Biswa Sarma will address five public meetings between May 3 and 5.
