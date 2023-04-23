Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Rahul to Continue Cong's Lingayat Outreach During 2-day Visit; BS Yediyurappa to Tour State

Live now
Curated By: Poorva Joshi
Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 08:13 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: The poll-bound state of Karnataka will see some political action on Sunday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s 2-day visit to the state, right after the conclusion of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit.
Gandhi will be continuing Congress’ outreach to the dominated Lingayat community and will participate in the Basava Jayanthi celebrations organized by the Utsava Samithi at Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote district in the morning. Later, he will be part of a roadshow in Vijayapura. Read More
BJP National President JP Nadda paid a visit to Karnataka’s Bidar district on Saturday. “BJP’s unwavering dedication to development has truly transformed the state into a beacon of growth & prosperity,” he said in a tweet.
Delighted to have visited Bidar, Karnataka and to witness the remarkable progress made under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji & governance of CM @BSBommai Ji. The BJP’s unwavering dedication to development has truly transformed the state into a beacon of growth & prosperity. pic.twitter.com/Plop4Cjo1I
— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) April 22, 2023
Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said. The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state. Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.
The Election officials on Saturday searched the private helicopter in which Congress state president D K Shivakumar’s family travelled from Bengaluru to Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district. Shivakumar’s wife Usha, her son, daughter and son-in-law were on a pilgrimage to offer prayers at Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy temple.
Rahul Gandhi will be continuing Congress’ outreach to the dominated Lingayat community and will participate in the Basava Jayanthi celebrations. Here’s his full schedule:
10:30: Gandhi will reach Hubballi
11:15: Darshan at Sangamanatha Temple and Aikya Linga, Kudala Sangama
11:45: Participate in Basava Jayanti Celebration Organised by Utsava Samithi at Basava Mandapa
16:30: Jana Samparka and Public Address at Vijayapura Shivaji Circle to Kanakadasa Circle
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will arrive in pollbound Karnataka on a twoday visit starting Sunday, where he will attend a series of events including visit to temples, interaction with people and address public, Congress party said on Saturday.
Besides, Rahul will attend a series of events including visit to temples, interaction with people and address public, Congress party said on Saturday.
According to his schedule, Gandhi will reach Hubballi at 10.30 AM and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote by helicopter.
Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of Lingayat sect, one the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.
Currently, the Lingayat vote bank is standing with BJP and Congress is making an all-out attempt to reach out to them. The grand old party has also recently managed to get two senior Lingayat leaders from BJP to break the Lingayat vote bank.
Meanwhile, Amit Shah's road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said.
The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.
Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.
