Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: Rahul to Continue Cong's Lingayat Outreach During 2-day Visit; BS Yediyurappa to Tour State

Besides, Rahul will attend a series of events including visit to temples, interaction with people and address public, Congress party said on Saturday.

According to his schedule, Gandhi will reach Hubballi at 10.30 AM and then he will fly to Kudala Sangama in Bagalkote by helicopter.

Kudala Sangama is an important pilgrimage of Lingayat sect, one the major dominant communities of Karnataka. The place has the Aikya Mantapa of the founder of the 12th century AD social reformer and the founder of Lingayat sect Basaveshwara.

Currently, the Lingayat vote bank is standing with BJP and Congress is making an all-out attempt to reach out to them. The grand old party has also recently managed to get two senior Lingayat leaders from BJP to break the Lingayat vote bank.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah’s road show on Friday was cancelled owing to downpour at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, BJP sources said.

The former BJP chief, one of the party’s key poll strategists and campaigners, arrived here on a two-day visit to the state to campaign ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

Shah was slated to hold a road show at Devanahalli in Bengaluru Rural district but it had to be called off due to the rains in and around the taluk headquarters town.

