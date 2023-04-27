Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Virtual Meet With 50L BJP Workers Scheduled Today, Rahul Gandhi to Address Rally in Mangaluru

Live now
Curated By: News Desk
Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 08:00 IST
New Delhi, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: After a power-packed campaign by BJP top brass on Wednesday, On Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually holding an interactive meeting with around 50 lakh BJP workers.
Karnataka BJP says the meeting with PM will be important as the party wants to ensure that the double-engine government returns to power in the state. The party workers will be joining from 58,112 booths and the focus of PM would be to encourage the party workers.
Meanwhile, the sources within the party says, the party is expecting this will build a tempo for the Prime Minister’s Read More
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address a public meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday.
Rahul Gandhi Schedule
12:10- 14:40 – Delhi – Shimoga by Special flight
14:55- 15:40 – Shimoga – Kapu, Udupi by Helicopter
17:00- 17:20 – Kapu – Mangalore by Helicopter
19:40- 20:40 – Mangalore – Gulbarga by Special flight
Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold an interactive meeting with 50 lakh BJP workers virtually in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday.
Party workers from 58,112 booths would join the meeting, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje told reporters on Tuesday.
She said the Prime Minister will join the millions of party workers to ensure that the ‘double-engine’ government returns to power in Karnataka.
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a massive roadshow here waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people’s support for the party in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.
Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.
A large number of party workers holding Congress flags were seen marching along with the vehicle, as it passed through the streets, amid drum beats and slogans like ‘Congress party ki jai’, ‘Priyanka Gandhi ki jai’, ‘Rahul Gandhi ki jai’.
(PTI Input)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress alleging that it used ‘mazhab’ (meaning religion in Urdu) to come to power.
Singh also slammed the party for having introduced four per cent reservation, in its earlier term, on religious lines in Karnataka, saying it had been done only to appease Muslims.
“If there is any political party in the history of India which took the support of ‘dharma’, or rather, ‘mazhab’ to come to power, then it is Congress,” Singh said, addressing a public meeting at Kagwad in Belagavi district.
Karnataka votes on May 10, with the results slated to be declared on May 13.
(PTI Input)
In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
PM Modi will address BJP workers between 9.30am and 10.30am. BJP’s prominent central ministers, in-charges, central leaders will also join the workers from every city of Karnataka. BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh will be in Mysore, election in charge Dharmendra Pradhan will join the workers from Bangalore. Rahul Gandhi will also address public meeting in Mangaluru.
Karnataka Campaign on in Full Swing
With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.
While the ruling BJP fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state by addressing public meetings, holding road shows and interactive meets, the Congress had its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra touring for the second day.
JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party’s campaign.
The BJP seems to have thrown its entire might into campaigning today, with its leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh touring visiting various parts of the state.
Read all the Latest Politics News here