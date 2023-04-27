CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Virtual Meet With 50L BJP Workers Scheduled Today, Rahul Gandhi to Address Rally in Mangaluru

Live now

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi's Virtual Meet With 50L BJP Workers Scheduled Today, Rahul Gandhi to Address Rally in Mangaluru

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.

Curated By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 08:00 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi and Rahul Gandhi will campaign for their parties. PM, however, will do it virtually. (File photo, Reuters)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: After a power-packed campaign by BJP top brass on Wednesday, On Thursday Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be virtually holding an interactive meeting with around 50 lakh BJP workers.

Karnataka BJP says the meeting with PM will be important as the party wants to ensure that the double-engine government returns to power in the state. The party workers will be joining from 58,112 booths and the focus of PM would be to encourage the party workers.

Meanwhile, the sources within the party says, the party is expecting this will build a tempo for the Prime Minister's

Apr 27, 2023 08:00 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | Rahul Gandhi To Campaign in Mangaluru

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also address a public meeting in Mangaluru on Thursday.

Rahul Gandhi Schedule

12:10- 14:40 – Delhi – Shimoga by Special flight

14:55- 15:40 – Shimoga – Kapu, Udupi by Helicopter

17:00- 17:20 – Kapu – Mangalore by Helicopter

19:40- 20:40 – Mangalore – Gulbarga by Special flight

Apr 27, 2023 07:58 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | PM Modi to Virtually Interact With 50L Workers in Poll-Bound State

Prime Minister Narendra Modi would hold an interactive meeting with 50 lakh BJP workers virtually in poll-bound Karnataka on Thursday.

Party workers from 58,112 booths would join the meeting, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje told reporters on Tuesday.

She said the Prime Minister will join the millions of party workers to ensure that the ‘double-engine’ government returns to power in Karnataka.

Apr 27, 2023 07:56 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | Priyanka Gandhi Holds Roadshow in Karnataka, Urges People to Vote for Congress

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a massive roadshow here waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people’s support for the party in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

A large number of party workers holding Congress flags were seen marching along with the vehicle, as it passed through the streets, amid drum beats and slogans like ‘Congress party ki jai’, ‘Priyanka Gandhi ki jai’, ‘Rahul Gandhi ki jai’.

(PTI Input)

Apr 27, 2023 07:43 IST

Karnataka Election 2023: Congress Used 'Religion' to Come to Power, Says Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday came down heavily on the Congress alleging that it used ‘mazhab’ (meaning religion in Urdu) to come to power.

Singh also slammed the party for having introduced four per cent reservation, in its earlier term, on religious lines in Karnataka, saying it had been done only to appease Muslims.

“If there is any political party in the history of India which took the support of ‘dharma’, or rather, ‘mazhab’ to come to power, then it is Congress,” Singh said, addressing a public meeting at Kagwad in Belagavi district.

Karnataka votes on May 10, with the results slated to be declared on May 13.

(PTI Input)

Apr 27, 2023 07:39 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats.The JD(S) on Wednesday announced its third list of 59 candidates for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka and has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The party has also replaced candidates in 12 segments from the two lists it had announced earlier.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
Apr 27, 2023 07:39 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
Apr 27, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
Apr 27, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Election 2023

Apr 27, 2023 07:37 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

Read more

multiple visits scheduled later to address the poll conventions.

PM Modi will address BJP workers between 9.30am and 10.30am. BJP’s prominent central ministers, in-charges, central leaders will also join the workers from every city of Karnataka. BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh will be in Mysore, election in charge Dharmendra Pradhan will join the workers from Bangalore. Rahul Gandhi will also address public meeting in Mangaluru.

Karnataka Campaign on in Full Swing

With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.

While the ruling BJP fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state by addressing public meetings, holding road shows and interactive meets, the Congress had its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra touring for the second day.

JD(S) patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party’s campaign.

The BJP seems to have thrown its entire might into campaigning today, with its leaders like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and party general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh touring visiting various parts of the state.

