CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :RR vs CSKKarnataka ElectionsSamantha Ruth PrabhuIPL Points TableEntertainment News
Home » Elections » Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Likely To Begin His Poll Campaign Today; Kharge Apologises For 'Poisonous Snake' Dig at Modi

Live now

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Likely To Begin His Poll Campaign Today; Kharge Apologises For 'Poisonous Snake' Dig at Modi

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Congress chief said that his 'poisonous snake' comment was not personally for PM Modi. "What I said was their (BJP) ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain," Kharge clarified later

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 08:01 IST

Bengaluru, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge (Image/ PTI)

Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections is set to gain momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aggressive outreach schedule in the state. The Prime Minister is likely to begin campaigning in Karnataka today, which includes road shows and rallies across the state for six days that will continue till May 7.

Meanwhile, following the controversy over his ‘poisonous snake’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Chief Mallikaarjun Kharje has offered an apology. “If my Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Apr 28, 2023 08:01 IST

Congress Announces Fifth Poll 'Guarantee': Free Travel for Women in Public Transport Buses

Announcing the fifth poll “guarantee” of the Congress ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, party leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised free travel for women in public transport buses, if it’s voted to power in the State. He hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for saying that Congress would not fulfil its guarantees. READ MORE

Apr 28, 2023 08:00 IST

Karnataka Polls: JD(S) Promises to Restore 4% Reservation for Muslims in Election Manifesto

The JD(S) on Thursday released its “Janata Pranalike” (People’s Manifesto) for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka promising to restore four per cent reservation for Muslims, to “throw out” Amul and to save Nandini brand calling it Kannadiga’s identity, among various assurances. READ MORE

Apr 28, 2023 07:56 IST

With 2 JD(S) Leaders Joining, Karnataka Congress Chief Shivakumar Springs a Surprise

Karnataka Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, who is facing a stiff fight from the BJP in his Kanakapura seat, has managed to get Narayana Gowda, a senior leader from JD(S) to join the party.

Gowda had contested against Shivakumar in the 2018 elections and had got 47,643 votes. The BJP has fielded R. Ashoka, who is the sitting Minister for Revenue and a Vokkaliga face of the party. The JD(S) has fielded B.R. Ramachandra this time.

Shivakumar, who is aspiring to become the CM candidate, if Congress is voted to power, wants to win with a thumping margin in elections. However, the fight is tough for ShivaKumar as Ashoka is fully backed by the BJP and the JD(S) candidate has traditional vote bank here.

Apr 28, 2023 07:47 IST

Karnataka Elections 2023 Live: Which Party Announced Candidates For How Many Seats?

  • The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there.
  • The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats. The JD(S) has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress.
  • The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
Apr 28, 2023 07:39 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 News: Which Parties Are The Main Players

  • BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
  • While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
Apr 28, 2023 07:39 IST

Karnataka Election 2023 | What is the Current Status of Parties in the Karnataka Assembly?

  • In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
  • However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
  • Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
Apr 28, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Election 2023

In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively. However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party. Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
Apr 28, 2023 07:38 IST

Karnataka Polls 2023: How Many Seats Are There in K'taka Assembly?

Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.

Read more

statement has hurt anyone, if it was misconstrued, and distressed anyone, I will express special regret for it,” Kharge said. He further said that his comment was not personally for PM Modi. “What I said was their (BJP) ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain,” Kharge clarified later.

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a rally in Kalaburagi district of poll-bound Karnataka, Kharge said, “PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead.” Following this, BJP leaders hit back at Kharge and Congress and said the party is going to pay a heavy electoral price for insulting PM Modi.

Congress has also announced the fifth poll “guarantee” for the May 10 election. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced free travel for women in public buses in Karnataka if his party is voted to power after Assembly elections.

“This is the fifth guarantee scheme announced by the Congress, and they all will be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting after the party comes to power,” he said while addressing a large gathering here.

Karnataka Campaign in Full Swing

With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.

While the ruling BJP has fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state, the star campaigners of Congress are also touring the state to make strong political pitch for the grand old party of India.

Furthermore, JD(S) is also not behind in the political game, where party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party’s campaign.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

When is 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections Results date?

The Votes of Karnataka will be counted and results will be declared on May 13, 2023.

How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?

There are total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.

Who Won 2018 Karnataka Elections?

The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Latest News

More News

    TAGS