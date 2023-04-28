Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Likely To Begin His Poll Campaign Today; Kharge Apologises For 'Poisonous Snake' Dig at Modi

Read more

statement has hurt anyone, if it was misconstrued, and distressed anyone, I will express special regret for it,” Kharge said. He further said that his comment was not personally for PM Modi. “What I said was their (BJP) ideology is like a snake and if you try to touch it, your death is certain,” Kharge clarified later.

Earlier on Thursday, while addressing a rally in Kalaburagi district of poll-bound Karnataka, Kharge said, “PM Modi is like a ‘poisonous snake’, you might think it’s poison or not. If you lick it, you’re dead.” Following this, BJP leaders hit back at Kharge and Congress and said the party is going to pay a heavy electoral price for insulting PM Modi.

Congress has also announced the fifth poll “guarantee” for the May 10 election. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced free travel for women in public buses in Karnataka if his party is voted to power after Assembly elections.

“This is the fifth guarantee scheme announced by the Congress, and they all will be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting after the party comes to power,” he said while addressing a large gathering here.

Karnataka Campaign in Full Swing

With less than a fortnight left for the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka, electioneering is in full swing as political leaders intensify their campaigning across the state to woo voters.

While the ruling BJP has fielded a battery of its leaders including chief ministers from other states and union ministers, along with state leaders, to campaign in various parts of the state, the star campaigners of Congress are also touring the state to make strong political pitch for the grand old party of India.

Furthermore, JD(S) is also not behind in the political game, where party patriarch and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, 89, and his son and former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy have been leading their party’s campaign.

The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

When is 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections Results date?

The Votes of Karnataka will be counted and results will be declared on May 13, 2023.

How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?

There are total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.

Who Won 2018 Karnataka Elections?

The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.

