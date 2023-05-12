Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: EC Refutes 'Assembly Poll EVMs Used in South Africa’ Claim of Congress; Results Tomorrow

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 12, 2023, 08:48 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The polling for the Karnataka assembly election 2023 concluded on Wednesday evening, with the state registering a voter turnout of 73.19 per cent, which poll officials on Thursday termed a record while sharing the final figures.
The exit polls are also out, with some agencies predicting a hung Assembly in Karnataka, which is BJP’s southern citadel, while others giving a slight edge to Congress with HD Kumaraswamy’s Janata Dal (Secular) playing a key role.
Despite poll predictions, Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje ruled out the possibility of an ‘Operation Read More
Key EventsKey Events
HD Kumaraswamy’s party Janata Dal-Secular has been approached by both Congress and the BJP as most exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Karnataka, according to a media report.
Kumaraswamy is in Singapore and remained unavailable for comment. However, a senior leader told NDTV that the party has decided who they will partner with.
“The decision is done. It’s taken. We will announce it to the public when it is right time to,” senior JD(S) leader Tanveer Ahmed told NDTV.
Karnataka | Yesterday, a scuffle broke out in Moodushedde, between Congress and BJP workers. In the scuffle, a few people were injured and shifted to the hospital. One police staff was also injured and one police vehicle was damaged. 5 FIRs registered. Section 144 was imposed in 5 police station limits to maintain law and order.
“We have arrested 4 persons in this context and today they were sent to judicial custody. We are identifying other involved persons as well. The arrested persons are – Punith, Nishanth Kumar, Rakesh and Dinesh Kumar,” said Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain
A day after polling was held for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka, the sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Honnali constituency in the state’s Davanegre district, M.P. Renukacharya on Thursday said that an alliance with the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) cannot be ruled out in case of a hung Assembly.
“If such a situation emerges, an alliance might happen with the JD-S,” he told reporters. The remarks of Renukacharya, who is close to former Chief Minister and veteran party leader B.S. Yediyurappa, assume significance in the current scenario, with some exit polls also predicting a hung Assembly in the state.
Renukacharya, who contested as a BJP nominee from Honnali, further said that “to date, there was no tacit understanding with the JD-S”.
Rejecting the Karnataka exit poll results predicting a tight contest between BJP and Congress or a hung assembly, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party will form a government in the southern state with a full majority.
Speaking to the media from his home constituency Shiggaon, he said, “Exit polls are exit polls. Our information is that we will get an absolute majority. Exit polls are not 100 per cent correct. Earlier also, exit polls have been proved wrong. This time also it will be. I am 200 per cent sure we will win. Let us wait till May 13 (result day).” READ MORE
The sun’s rays had begun peaking at 10 am and yet that did not deter 92-year-old Rukmini Paati (grandmother in Tamil) from voting for the 100th time (including bye-elections) in Bengaluru on May 10. She held her inked finger up with glee and said she wanted to vote for a “hunger-free” India.
Meanwhile, Infosys founder NR Narayan Murthy had a message for youngsters. She told News18, “If the youngsters do not come out and vote, they have no right to criticise the government and ask for change.” READ MORE
Bookies who run the Satta Bazar have put their money on the Congress in Karnataka where polling for 224 Assembly seats were held on Wednesday, saying the grand old party is likely to achieve a “remarkable victory” by winning around 120-130 seats.
The bookies have predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will win “a maximum of 80 seats” while the Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) is expected to bag up to 37 seats.
A Satta Bazar source from Hapur told IANS that the Congress might be getting 110 seats whereas the BJP is expected to bag maximum 75 seats.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has rejected the exit poll results, which gave Congress an edge over the ruling BJP in the assembly elections and asserted that his party will win with clear majority.
He also said the high voter turnout always favoured the BJP and not the Congress as some rival leaders have been claiming.
“Exit polls are exit polls. They can’t be 100 per cent correct. There will be variation that can change the whole scenario,” Bommai told reporters in his home constituency Shiggaon, from where he is contesting the election.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a breach of parliamentary privilege for attributing the “Karnataka sovereignty” remark to Sonia Gandhi and urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to send the matter to the privileges committee of Parliament.
In a letter to the Speaker, the Congress whip in Lok Sabha claimed that PM Modi has disseminated “sensitive false information” among the public.
The Virudhunagar MP alleged that Prime Minister Modi, during his election campaign in Karnataka, indulged in an act of breach of Parliamentary Privileges under Rule 222 of the Lok Sabha Rule of Procedures.
Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Thursday said that instead of focussing on “exit or entry” polls, one should wait for the people’s verdict and exuded confidence that the BJP will form the government in Karnataka.
Assembly elections were held in Karnataka on May 10 and the votes will be counted on May 13.
“No entry poll or exit poll…see people’s poll and on the basis of public poll, I am confident that BJP will form the government in Karnataka,” Scindia told reporters when asked about the outcome of elections in the southern state.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday ruled out the possibility of an ‘Operation Lotus’, saying the BJP would get 120 to 125 seats in the Assembly election and return to power.
The term ‘Operation Lotus’ was coined several years ago by the opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the state, referring to alleged attempts by the BJP earlier to “poach opposition MLAs” when it failed to get a majority on its own. READ MORE
The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday rejected the Congress’ claim that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to bring to justice “rumour-mongers” who targeted it with false information.
In a letter addressed to Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC in-charge of Karnataka, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.
The Congress had written to the poll panel on May 8, raising concerns and seeking clarification over the deployment in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously deployed in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification.
With the possibility of a hung Assembly looming large over Karnataka, the JD(S) can play the kingmaker’s role in the state.
Hopeful of winning over 30 seats in the Assembly polls, sources in JD(S) said on Thursday that party leader and former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy is now not only going to be the ‘kingmaker’, but is also set to become the ‘king’.
During poll campaigning, Kumaraswamy had claimed that both the national parties — BJP and Congress — will have to come to his doors after the elections.
Stating that the party would prove the exit polls wrong, the Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare said that the “primary reports” obtained post-elections on Wednesday suggested that her party was getting an absolute majority.
The term ‘Operation Lotus’ was coined several years ago by the opposition Congress and the JD(S) in the state, referring to alleged attempts by the BJP earlier to “poach opposition MLAs” when it failed to get a majority on its own.
The predictions were also rejected by other BJP leaders including Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, who remained confident the Bharatiya Janta Party will get hit the majority mark in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.
The Election Commission (EC) has also rejected the Congress’ claim that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) used in the May 10 Karnataka assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa and asked the party to bring to justice “rumour-mongers” who targeted it with false information.
In a letter addressed to Randeep Singh Surjewala, the AICC in charge of Karnataka, the EC said it had used new EVMs manufactured by Electronics Corporation of India Limited for the polls in the southern state.
The Congress had written to the poll panel on May 8, raising concerns and seeking clarification over the deployment in the Karnataka election of EVMs previously deployed in South Africa and that too, without going through the process of revalidation and re-verification.
Citing records, the poll panel said the Congress had specific knowledge that only newly ECIL-produced EVMs would be used in Karnataka. It said Congress representatives participated in each stage of EVM movement and commissioning for the Karnataka polls.
The poll panel asserted it never sent EVMs to South Africa. It also said the fact that EVMs are not used in elections in that country is easily verifiable through the website of Electoral Commission of South Africa.
While the BJP, riding on the Narendra Modi juggernaut, is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the state has never voted the incumbent party to power since 1985, the Congress is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it much-needed momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
It also remains to be seen whether former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) will emerge as a “kingmaker” or a “king” by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a fractured mandate, as it has done in the past.