Karnataka Election LIVE Updates: PM Modi's 2-day Visit Starts From Bidar Today, to Hold 5-km Road Show in Bengaluru Later

Last Updated: April 29, 2023, 08:35 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) electoral campaign for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections is set to gain momentum as Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state from today, where he will address six public meetings and hold two roadshows. Meanwhile, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also continue her attempts to woo voters in Uttara Kannada.
The Prime Minister will begin his trip by flying from Delhi on Saturday morning by a special aircraft to Bidar airport from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to Read More
A day after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to a ‘poisonous snake’, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Karnataka on Friday termed the former INC chief Sonia Gandhi a ‘visha kanye’ (venomous lady).
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, the BJP legislator from the Vijayapura constituency, questioned Kharge, “if PM Modi is a poisonous snake, then Sonia Gandhi must be visha kanye”?
“Being the president of a national party, Kharge does not know how to respect the Prime Minister,” Yatnal said at a rally.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three public meetings and hold a road show in Karnataka on Saturday as he embarks on a two-day visit to the poll-bound state. According to his itinerary, Modi will fly from Delhi on Saturday at 8.20 am by a special aircraft and reach Bidar airport at 10.20 am from where he will take a helicopter to Humnabad in Bidar district to address a public meeting at 11 am.
After the meeting, he will fly to Vijayapura where he will address another public gathering at 1 pm. He will then fly to Kudachi in Belagavi district where he will address people at about 2.45 pm.
Later, Modi would fly to Bengaluru in the evening to hold a road show in Bengaluru North.
BJP leader and Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday took aim at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge over his “poisonous snake” jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the veteran leader’s remarks reflect his party’s “cultural and mindset”.
Speaking to reporters, the railway minister said the Congress has never refrained from launching personal attacks on Modi, noting that its former president Sonia Gandhi had once called him “maut ka saudagar”.
Vaishnaw asserted that people have a lot of trust in Modi who has been a leader like no others when it comes to having “moral authority”. People know he is taking the country in the right direction, he said.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Friday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party after an MLA from the saffron party in Karnataka called Sonia Gandhi a “vishkanya”.
Talking to reporters here, Baghel said, “It appears that the BJP has the right to speak against others, but if anyone speaks about them then there is a problem.” The Congress has demanded the expulsion of the BJP leader, Basangouda Patil Yatnal, asserting that his remarks are the “worst kind” of sacrilege and abuse against Gandhi at the “instance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai”.
“The modus operandi of BJP is clear. They target Sonia Gandhi every time. Their (BJP) national leaders have made baseless remarks against her (Sonia Gandhi) several times,” CM Baghel said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday promised allocation of Rs one crore for each village panchayat, and Rs 5,000 crore for the Kalyana Karnataka region if his party is voted to power in the May 10 State Assembly polls.
The former Congress chief also promised to set up an apparel park in Ballari with an investment of Rs 5,000 crore.
Amid rains, he addressed an election rally at Jevargi in Kalaburagi district, where he promised to fill 50,000 government job vacancies.
The Congress urged the Election Commission (EC) on Friday to ban Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls for their alleged derogatory statements against the minority community that create an atmosphere of communal disharmony.
A delegation of Congress leaders, including Abhishek Singhvi, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik, met the chief election commissioner and the election commissioners, and requested the poll panel to ensure a level-playing field in the southern state.
The Congress is also seeking all legal options with regard to the “vishkanya” remark made against former party chief Sonia Gandhi by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader in Karnataka on Friday.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively. However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party. Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
On day two of his visit, after staying in Bengaluru, he would then depart from Raj Bhavan on Sunday morning to fly to Kolar where he will address a public meeting at 11.30 am. From Kolar, the Prime Minister would then fly to Channapatna in Ramanagara district to address a public meeting at 1.30 pm. Modi would then go to the temple town of Belur in Hassan district where he will address people at 3.45 pm. The Prime Minister’s next destination will be Mysuru the same evening, where he will hold a roadshow. After the event, he would fly from Mysuru to Delhi by a special aircraft.
This is Modi’s ninth visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year since February where Assembly elections to 224 seats are due on May 10.
Apart from Prime Minister Modi, senior BJP leader Amit Shah, JP Nadda and Rajnath Singh will also campaign for the party in Karnataka today.
Amit Shah will hold a road show in Madikeri from Sri Chowdeshwari Temple to General K.S. Thimmaiah Circle at 11:30 AM. He will also address a public meeting at 2 pm at Green Vally Ground, Katapdi, Udupi.
Furthermore, Rajnath Singh will address a public meeting in Krishnaraja at 12:20 PM and another one in Srirangapatna at 2:50 pm. The Defence Minister is scheduled to hold a roadshow in Basavanagudi (Bangalore) at 5:15 pm.
With polling around the corner, the political heat is increasing in Karnataka where elections to the 224-member assembly are due on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.
During an interaction with the media in poll-bound Karnataka, BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal Thursday night called Sonia Gandhi a ‘Vishkanya,’ apparently responding to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge’s comparison of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a ‘poisonous snake.’
Though Karge apologised for his remark after backlash from Congress, the grand old party has hit out at the BJP over its leader’s statement and demanded his expulsion from the party and asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved of such name-calling. The party also asked Prime Minister Modi to apologise to Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party.
With the election campaign in Karnataka witnessing a bitter war of words between the BJP and the Congress, both parties rushed to the Election Commission Friday seeking a ban on electioneering by top leaders of the other side.
While the BJP sought an FIR and a bar on campaigning by Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress demanded restrictions on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.
Congress is accusing Shah and Yogi of flaring communal passions and creating disharmony in the poll-bound state with their statements against minorities.
When is 2023 Karnataka Assembly Elections Results date?
The Votes of Karnataka will be counted and results will be declared on May 13, 2023.
How Many Seats are there in Karnataka Assembly and How Many Needed for Majority?
There are total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.
Who Won 2018 Karnataka Elections?
The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.
