Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Nadda Likely To Release BJP's Manifesto Today; Congress Will Come to Power, Says Former Minister

The BJP high command is maintaining the suspense over the chief minister candidate in Karnataka, if the party is voted to power. Though it is chanting the mantra of collective leadership, hectic lobbying has already started for the top post. Prominent leaders from the Lingayat community have already met and placed a demand before the high command to announce that a candidate from the community would become the CM.

Vokkaliga leader and party national general secretary C.T. Ravi has also expressed his desire to become the CM. Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa has favoured his candidature. However, the high command is maintaining silence over the issue.

BJP insiders said there was always an attempt within the party to extend its base across Karnataka. The decision makers have been trying to limit the dependency of the party on the Lingayat vote bank by extending the party base to the Vokkaliga and other communities.