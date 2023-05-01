Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: Nadda Likely To Release BJP's Manifesto Today; Congress Will Come to Power, Says Former Minister

Live now
Curated By: Sanstuti Nath
Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 08:47 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023 around the corner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to release its election manifesto on Monday. BJP chief JP Nadda is likely to unveil the manifesto in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yeddyurappa at 11 am today.
As per sources, BJP’s manifesto may focus on welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment. Further, to take the first-time voters on board, a special announcement is likely on cards for the youth and girl students who have passed class Read More
Travel in Bengaluru or other parts of Karnataka and you may rarely find a politician’s poster with hardly 10 days left for the assembly elections. There are more chances that you will find Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar’s posters on walls, streets, behind cars and roads. READ MORE
Battle-mode is turned up in Karnataka, which is to see assembly elections in just a few days. The Bharatiya Janata Party is working hard to retain power in the state, while opposition parties work to consolidate poll arithmetic in their favour. READ MORE
Today I got the opportunity to visit the residence of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru who was killed by people belonging to SDPI and PFI. Our government has banned SDPI and PFI and has registered cases against the killers of Praveen. The BJP government has done everything possible for his family. I came here to pay my tribute to Praveen and meet his family members: BJP national president JP Nadda
The BJP high command is maintaining the suspense over the chief minister candidate in Karnataka, if the party is voted to power. Though it is chanting the mantra of collective leadership, hectic lobbying has already started for the top post. Prominent leaders from the Lingayat community have already met and placed a demand before the high command to announce that a candidate from the community would become the CM.
Vokkaliga leader and party national general secretary C.T. Ravi has also expressed his desire to become the CM. Former minister K.S. Eshwarappa has favoured his candidature. However, the high command is maintaining silence over the issue.
BJP insiders said there was always an attempt within the party to extend its base across Karnataka. The decision makers have been trying to limit the dependency of the party on the Lingayat vote bank by extending the party base to the Vokkaliga and other communities.
The Congress will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the Karnataka assembly elections and the BJP’s alleged ‘Operation Kamala’ of poaching MLAs post polls will not be successful this time, said senior Congress leader and ex-minister M B Patil.
Speaking to PTI, Patil, also the campaign committee chairman, denied “internal fight” in the Congress and defended the party leaders holding aspirations to become chief minister.
The former home and water resources minister also said he has neither been sidelined nor losing his importance in the party after Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savadi, the tall Lingayat leaders from BJP, joined the Congress.
Hitting out at the Congress and its leaders for criticising the BJP in Karnataka over the reservation issue, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said the people will teach a lesson to the grand old party in the May 10 Assembly elections.
“The Congress leaders say those who avail of the reservation facilities are beggars. Are the SC, ST, OBC, and Lingayats beggars? The people will teach a lesson to the Congress,” Bommai said at a rally.
Speaking at a roadshow while campaigning for BJP candidate M.S. Somalingappa in Siraguppa on Saturday, Bommai said Somalingappa has developed the constituency, adding he also wished to develop his constituency on the lines of Siraguppa.
Ahead of the Karnataka elections slated to be held on May 10, the Bharatiya Janta Party is expected to release its election manifesto today, as per sources. The manifesto will be released by party president JP Nadda in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yediyurappa.
Sources said the party manifesto may focus on welfare measures for the youth, infrastructure development and women empowerment. Further, to take the first-time voters on board, a special announcement can be made for the youth and girl students who have passed class 12.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday said that while the BJP was seeking votes in the Karnataka Assembly polls in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress had adopted the PM’s “vocal for local” slogan and was raising issues of the people of the state.
In an interview with PTI, Ramesh said Karnataka, after four years of the BJP rule, needs ‘Vitamin-P’ in which the P stands for “performance” of the Congress and not “polarisation” of the BJP.
Using armed forces’ terminology, Ramesh said the Congress is not worried about the “carpet bombing” campaign strategy of Prime Minister Modi and other senior BJP leaders as it has enough “anti-aircraft guns” to deal with it.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis should campaign for the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in the Karnataka Assembly polls scheduled for May 10.
MES has been spearheading a movement for several decades now to get 865 “Marathi-speaking” villages of Belgaum-Karwar belt in Karnataka merged with Maharashtra and is contesting some seats in the district. READ MORE
The Congress has released the sixth and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The party has replaced Mohammed Yousuf Savanur as its candidate from the Shiggaon constituency in Karnataka, currently under Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, and fielded Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan instead from there. The Janata Dal (Secular) announced 196 out of a total of 224 seats. The JD(S) has announced support to candidates from other parties in seven seats, including one from the Congress. The BJP has also released the 4th and last lists of candidates for all 224 seats. The saffron party released its fourth list, naming candidates for the remaining two constituencies Shivamogga and Manvi. In Shivamogga, the BJP has given the ticket to Channabasappa, while denying it to sitting MLA and senior BJP leader KS Eshwarappa’s family.
BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023. While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively. However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party. Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
The 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections were held on 12 May 2018. In the 2018 Karnataka Election Results, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 104 seats but failed to cross the majority 112 mark in 224 member assembly constituency, Congress grabbed the second position winning 78 seats and JDS being third with 38 seats. Both Congress and JD(S) have decided to come together to form a coalition government.
There are total of 224 seats in the Karnataka Assembly and a party needs 113 seats for a majority.
The Votes of Karnataka will be counted and results will be declared on May 13, 2023.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a mega roadshow in Mysuru, winding up his whirlwind two-day campaign tour of Karnataka during which he addressed six public rallies. In what appeared to be a rerun of sorts of the popular ‘Jambu Savari’ witnessed on the last day of the annual Mysuru Dasara, the Prime Minister’s roadshow passed through various parts of the city.
Amid the fanfare surrounding the roadshow, there was a brief scare when a mobile phone was thrown by a woman, said to be a BJP worker, towards PM Modi who was standing in the vehicle. The incident happened when the Prime Minister was waving at people gathered on the road as the vehicle traversed the city.
The mobile phone landed on the bonnet of the vehicle after it was flung by the woman and this did not go unnoticed by the Prime Minister who indicated about the object to the Special Protection Group (SPG) sleuths responsible for Modi’s security during public events.
The phone was hurled out of “excitement” by a woman BJP worker who had no “ill intention”, according to police, who added that the lady has been called to record her statement on Monday morning.
The ruling BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the state which is seen as a gateway to the south for the saffron party. It is locked in a tussle with the opposition Congress and the JD(S).
Furtherore, Senior Congress leader and ex-minister M B Patil said the grand old party will come to power on its own with 130-odd seats out of 224 in the Karnataka assembly elections and the BJP’s alleged ‘Operation Kamala’ of poaching MLAs post polls will not be successful this time.
Patil, also the campaign committee chairman, denied “internal fight” in the Congress and defended the party leaders holding aspirations to become chief minister.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India, for the first time has introduced the ‘vote from home’ initiative in Karnataka Assembly elections for a selected group of voters. Elderly voters above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities (PwDs) can vote from the comfort of their homes if they are unable to go out to exercise their franchise.
The Vote from Home (VFH) exercise will be carried out through ballot papers across the state from Saturday, April 29 and will end on May 6.
Karnataka votes on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.
(With ANI and PTI inputs)
