Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Continue Campaign Blitz A Day After Power-packed Rallies; Cong Says BJP Will Lose

After a series of public meetings in the Lingayat belt of Karnataka followed by a roadshow in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi is set to continue his campaign blitz in the Old Mysuru region where BJP trying to end the Congress, JDS dominance by eyeing the Vokkaliga vote bank.

The Prime Minister will address a public gathering in Ramnagara, Kolar, and Hassan and hold a roadshow in Mysuru and will also address a public convention at Channapatna, where the JDS leader and former Chief Minister is contesting in the upcoming assembly polls.