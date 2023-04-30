Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: PM Modi to Continue Campaign Blitz A Day After Power-packed Rallies; Cong Says BJP Will Lose

Live now
Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE Updates: With just a few days left for the voting day of Karnataka Assembly election 2023, the poll-bound state is witnessing back-to-back campaigns by big names of top parties. After a bus day of electioneering that saw the Prime Minister address multiple rallies and take out a mega roadshow ahead of the May 10 assembly polls in the state, PM Modi is set to continue his campaign blitz in Old Mysuru region where BJP trying to end the Congress, JDS dominance by eyeing the Vokkaliga vote bank. Read More
After a series of public meetings in the Lingayat belt of Karnataka followed by a roadshow in Bengaluru, Prime Minister Modi is set to continue his campaign blitz in the Old Mysuru region where BJP trying to end the Congress, JDS dominance by eyeing the Vokkaliga vote bank.
The Prime Minister will address a public gathering in Ramnagara, Kolar, and Hassan and hold a roadshow in Mysuru and will also address a public convention at Channapatna, where the JDS leader and former Chief Minister is contesting in the upcoming assembly polls.
PM Modi on Saturday held a mega 5-km roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka amid chants of ”Modi Modi” and ”Jai Shri Ram.” The show was held in Bengaluru where Modi received an overwhelming welcome and people showered flower petals at him.
Meanwhile, the poll-bound state is seeing several campaigns, rallies and roadshows held by prominent ministers including defence minister Rajnath Singh and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing the “victim card” and pleading for a “discredited” double-engine government in Karnataka but the people of the state have made their mind up to oust the BJP.
The opposition party also alleged that the first day of his campaign was about “despair and desperation” and he raised “tired themes”.
PM Modi while campaigning for his party in poll-bound Karnataka, gave a new slogan ‘Ee baariya nirdhara, Bahumatada BJP Sarkara’ (This time’s decision; majority BJP government) for the party, as he stressed the BJP is coming back to power with a full majority.
Modi’s stress on BJP getting a clear mandate on May 10 Assembly polls is significant, as the party had not got a majority both in 2008 and 2018.
Rajya Sabha member Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will lose the next month’s Assembly elections in Karnataka. “If I say we are winning, then I will be called a Congressman,” he said in a lighter vein.
On the formation of a new front of opposition parties, Sibal said, “There should be a common agenda. All parties should come together and I will personally try to work in this direction to set up such a coalition.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited poll-bound Karnataka, for the first time since elections were announced, and targeted Congress. He said the party and its leaders hurled abuses at him again. Addressing a public rally at Humnabad in Bidar district, he said, “Someone has made a list of such abuses against me and it has been sent to me. Till now, Congress people have abused me 91 times with different types.
This came after Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday, while delivering a speech, compared Modi to a venomous snake. As a row erupted, he later backtracked stating that his intention was not to hurt anyone’s feelings and that the “statement was not for PM Modi.
PM Modi will address a public gathering in Ramnagara, Kolar, Hassan and hold a roadshow in Mysuru and will also address a public convention at Channapatna, where JDS leader and former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy is contesting in the upcoming assembly polls.
PM Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Kolar at 11 am today before travelling to Channapatna, where he will speak at a public meeting seeking votes for BJP candidate CP Yogeshwar, who is contesting against former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy. PM Modi will be addressing another rally in Belur of Hassan district at 3:30 pm. He will be holding a roadshow in Mysuru at 5:30 pm today.
PM Modi on Saturday tore into the Congress, saying it has hurled abuses at him “91 times” for what he insisted was due to its “sources” of corruption being shut by him and said all such criticism would lead to the people giving the BJP another mandate in the poll-bound Karnataka.
