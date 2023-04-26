Karnataka Election 2023: Mandatory For Candidates To publish Criminal Antecedents At Least 3 Times

The candidates with criminal antecedents contesting the Karnataka Assembly election will have to publish the details about the cases in their names, as per existing guidelines of the Election Commission of India (ECI). It’s mandatory for the candidates to publish about their criminal past in local media at least thrice during the campaign period.

According to the ECI guidelines, the candidates with criminal antecedents will have publish the information regarding this in local newspapers and TV channels anytime between the day following the last date of the withdrawal of nomination and two days before the polling date in the constituency.

The ECI has clarified that the matter should be published in a font size of 12 and be placed suitably in the local newspapers.

The move has been aimed at deterring political parties from fielding candidates with criminal background for the assembly and parliamentary elections. A political party that has fielded candidates with criminal records must publish the same information on its website.

In case, a candidate or political party fails to comply with this condition then the returning officer will issue notices to them. In the event of non-compliance till the end of the elections, the RO will report to the State’s chief election commissioner, who will send a report to the ECI about the same. Following this, the ECI will take a final decision on the matter.

The move of the ECI will help the voters to know who they elect.

Dharwad deputy commissioner and district election officer Gurudatt Hegde have stated the candidates are complying with the new ECI directions, according to a Times of India report.

The ECI guidelines on candidates with criminal background were issued in October 2018 following the directions from the Supreme Court in two separate cases in 2011 and 2015 on the matter.

Candidates in all elections are required to file an affidavit in Form-26, along with a nomination paper, declaring information about criminal cases, assets, liabilities and educational qualifications.

