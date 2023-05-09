9,500 Public Meetings, 6 Roadshows by PM in 6 Days: BJP Wraps Up High-Octane K'taka Poll Campaign

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded its high-octane Karnataka election campaign with total 9,500 public meetings, including 19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also held six road show in six days in the state.

The campaigning for Karnataka assembly elections came to an end on at 5 pm on Monday with the stage now all set for voting to take place on May 10. BJP has exerted all its might in the crucial elections of Karnataka.

FOLLOW KARNATAKA ELECTION 2023 LIVE UPDATES

The party had fielded battery of top leaders to campaign in the state. A total of 128 national level leaders of BJP took part in campaigning for Karnataka elections and 3,116 election programmes were organised for them.

As per party sources, a total of 9,500 public meetings along with 1,377 roadshows were carried out by BJP in the poll-bound state. While 19,81,560 was the total participation in overall party campaign, the roadshows witnessed participation of 98,7481 people as the party left no stone unturned in its effort to woo the voters.

BJP leaders visited 311 mutts and temples of Karnataka as part of their mega outreach campaign for the state assembly polls.

As per BJP sources ,Prime Minister Narendra Modi carried out 19 election public meetings and six road shows in six days, covering virtually every part of Karnataka. While Union Home Minister Amit Shah did 16 meetings and 15 road shows, BJP President JP Nadda carried out 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows.

The other top Central and national leaders of the party who took part in the campaign in Karnataka include Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chauhan, Assam Chief Minister Hemath Bishwa Sarma, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadanvis.

DETAILS OF TOP BJP LEADERS’ PROGRAMMES

-UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath carried out nine public meetings and three road shows.

-Union Minister Smriti Irani did 17 public meetings and two roadshows.

-Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma carried out 15 public meetings and one road show.

-Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis held 13 meetings.

-Defense Minister Rajnath Singh held four public meetings.

-Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari carried out three election meetings.

-Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan held a total of six meetings.

-Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held eight election meetings.

-BS Yediyurappa held a whopping 44 election meetings.

-Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held four meetings and 40 road shows.

-State President Nalin Katil conducted a total of 24 election meetings and three road shows.

-Union Minister Pralhad Joshi held five election meetings.

-Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje held a total of 8 Public meetings.

=BJP national general secretary CT Ravi held 16 public meetings and four road shows.

-KS Eshwarappa held 24 election meetings.

The nature of the campaign by the BJP showcased that both mega and micro level approach was part of the strategy in Karnataka for the the party. As party held 9,077 street corner meetings, besides making visits to 311 temples and mutts across the State.

All eyes are now on May 13 when the votes will be counted.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Karnataka Elections 2023 updates here