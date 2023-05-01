Karnataka Election 2023: Real Promises in BJP Manifesto, Unlike Cong's Outdated Warranty, Says Nadda

With 9 days left in the Karnataka Assembly Polls 2023, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its election manifesto on Monday. Party president JP Nadda said unlike the Congress’ manifesto which talks about guarantees, BJP’s manifesto contains realistic and achievable promises. Nadda unveiled the manifesto in the presence of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and party veteran BS Yeddyurappa in Bengaluru.

“Our manifesto is different from The Congress’ manifesto which talks about guarantees, which has got an outdated warranty. Our manifesto contains a realistic, achievable promise which will fulfil the aspirations of Karnataka’s youth, farmers, women, labours, middle class, SC/ST and all sections of society. Our manifesto is centred around 6 themes," JP Nadda said.

“The manifesto for Karnataka has not been formulated sitting in an AC room, rather a due exercise has been done; a great amount of toil and perseverance by our workers who visited every corner of the State was done, before this was created," Nadda added.

Releasing the manifesto, Nadda said the BJP’s vision for the state is “justice to all, appeasement to none".

Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai told reporters in Hubballi that the opinions of people from all 224 constituencies in the state were taken to prepare the manifesto.

“The expert opinion is also taken to prepare the manifesto. This is a pro-people manifesto. It is going to be Praja Pranalike. We are trying to focus on doing what is possible in realistic terms. It is a very good election manifesto," he said.

