High-Stakes Battle as Karnataka Votes: Congress vs BJP Clash in Fierce Election Showdown

Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 10:42 IST

Bengaluru, India

Karnataka Assembly Election 2023: The results will be declared on May 13 (Photos: PTI)

With the stage set for the election results on May 13, the outcome would determine the course of governance and ideology for the state, as the battle between the Congress and BJP continued to captivate the nation.

As Karnataka votes today, the state brims with political fervor as leaders from Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engage in a heated war of words and make bold predictions about the election’s outcome.

Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, exuded confidence in his party’s victory, urging people to cast their votes early. He declared that the majority of voters would support the BJP, with the party poised to win 130-135 seats. Yediyurappa’s assertion showcased the party’s determination to secure a substantial mandate.

The election campaign took an intense turn when the Bajrang Dal-Bajrang Bali row became a topic of contention. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the Congress for invoking the name of Lord Hanuman during the elections, referring to it as an “example of stupidity". Sitharaman emphasized the BJP’s longstanding devotion to Hanuman and denounced the politicization of religious sentiments.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai also expressing confidence in his party’s prospects, Bommai predicted a resounding victory, assuring the people of Karnataka that the BJP would secure a comfortable majority. He highlighted the importance of positive development and pledged to lead the state on a path of progress.

Amidst the political battles, both parties affirmed their commitment to the Hindu identity and Hindutva ideology. The Lingayat community, an influential group in Karnataka, was seen as a strong support base for the BJP.

BJP’s Tejasvi Surya said that Karnataka, which is the land of Bajrang Bali will give answer to all the questions on May 13. “We welcome DK Shivakumar and Congress party offering prayers to LPG cylinders, we are happy that Congress is doing some kind of puja at least."

    With the stage set for the election results on May 13, the outcome would determine the course of governance and ideology for the state, as the battle between the Congress and BJP continued to captivate the nation.

    Abhro Banerjee
    first published:May 10, 2023, 10:37 IST
    last updated:May 10, 2023, 10:42 IST