High-Stakes Battle as Karnataka Votes: Congress vs BJP Clash in Fierce Election Showdown

As Karnataka votes today, the state brims with political fervor as leaders from Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) engage in a heated war of words and make bold predictions about the election’s outcome.

Former Karnataka CM and senior BJP leader, BS Yediyurappa, exuded confidence in his party’s victory, urging people to cast their votes early. He declared that the majority of voters would support the BJP, with the party poised to win 130-135 seats. Yediyurappa’s assertion showcased the party’s determination to secure a substantial mandate.

The election campaign took an intense turn when the Bajrang Dal-Bajrang Bali row became a topic of contention. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the Congress for invoking the name of Lord Hanuman during the elections, referring to it as an “example of stupidity". Sitharaman emphasized the BJP’s longstanding devotion to Hanuman and denounced the politicization of religious sentiments.