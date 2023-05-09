Karnataka Elections 2023: Voting Timings, Seats, Candidates & Other Details You Need to Know

A high-decibel campaign for the May 10 Karnataka elections ended on Monday evening and now few hours are left for the people to vote to elect its representatives to the 224-member legislative assembly. Stakes are high for the BJP and higher still for the Congress to form a new government in the poll-bound southern state.

Candidates of the BJP, Congress, and JD(S) have made a strong pitch during campaigns seeking votes from people to form a new government.

Here’s all you need to know about the Karnataka election 2023:

Voting Timings

The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.

Voters can not bring electronic gadgets inside a polling booth. They should stand in a queue at the booth. The Chunav app launched by the Election Commission of India (ECI) will help voters get details like locations of polling booths, real-time queue, emergency facilities available, wheelchair facilities nearby and more.

WHAT to do after reaching POLLING BOOTH?

Voters need to check if their names are in the electoral roll. If your name is in the Karnataka electoral roll, you will be allowed to cast your vote after showing either your voting ID or any other identity proof such ass PAN card, passport, etc. to the poll booth officer. Eligible voter can also dial 1950 to know if your name is on the electoral roll.

What Is the VOTING PROCESS?

After reaching inside the polling booth, an officer will check your name on the electoral roll and your ID proof. Then the officer will ink your finger, take your signature and give you a chit. Another person will check your inked finger and take the chit from you. You will be then asked to go and vote in the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) kept covered and separately. You can go and press the button of the party you support. If you do not support any candidate, you can press the None of The Above (NOTA) button.

About Candidates & Eligible Voters

A total of 5,31,33,054 electors are eligible to cast their votes in 58,545 polling stations across Karnataka, where 2,615 candidates are in the fray. Among the electors, 2,67,28,053 are male, 2,64,00,074 female and 4,927 others, while among the candidates 2,430 are male, 184 female and one from third gender.

As many as 11,71,558 are young voters, while 5,71,281 are persons with disabilities (PWDs) and 12,15,920 are aged above 80.

Parties Contesting Karnataka Polls

While the ruling BJP, riding on the Narendra Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress is seeking to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also what needs to be watched out for, is whether former prime minister HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S), will emerge as a “kingmaker" by holding the key for government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past.

“A government with full majority" seemed to be the favourite slogan for the leaders of all the political parties during campaigning as they stressed on getting a clear mandate to form a strong and stable government in the state, unlike what happened after the 2018 polls.

Counting of votes will be done on May 13. A party needs to secure a minimum of 113 seats to form a new government in Karnataka.

Voting Arrangements

A total of 75,603 Ballot Units (BU), 70,300 Control Units (CU) and 76,202 voter verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) are slated to be used during voting.

According to poll officials, elaborate security arrangements have been made across the state for the smooth conduct of elections and forces have been deployed from neighbouring states.

‘Critical Polling Stations’ are covered by one or more of the measures like Micro Observers, Webcasting and CCTVs to keep a watch on the polling process as force multipliers.

(with inputs from PTI)

