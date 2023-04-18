Karnataka Election Candidates Arrive On Elephant, Bullock Cart To File Nominations

With the Karnataka assembly elections just 3 weeks away, all the contesting parties are releasing their lists of candidates and filing nomination papers at the Election commission. While many candidates have arrived at the doors of the EC to file their nomination papers, two cases from two different constituencies have made a lot of noise.

Dr Y Chinappa Chikkahagade, a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Anekal assembly constituency has made noise by arriving at the EC office on an artificial elephant. Chinappa arrived to file his nomination papers, riding an artificial elephant that moved by the means of wheels attached underneath it. The elephant was decorated with the party symbol of the BSP.

The BSP is a fairly new entrant in the state arena. BSP supremo Mayavati had in March, stated that the party would contest the Karnataka assembly elections on its strength. In Anekal Assembly Constituency, Hullahalli Srinivas from BJP, sitting MLA from Congress B. Shivanna and KP Raju from JDS, are also in the fray.

On the other hand, yet another contender from the Malur assembly constituency in Kolar district has arrived at the Election Commission office unconventionally. A 60-year-old woman named Narayanamma has filed her nomination papers as a non-party candidate and has arrived on a bullock cart. Narayanamma said that she has submitted her nomination papers for the assembly elections for the comprehensive development of Malur taluk. The video and photos of her arriving on a bullock cart are going viral in Kolar.

A decorated banana tree was installed on the bullock cart that Narayanamma arrived on along with her family. Narayanamma’s daughter is a judge from Nambiganahalli village in Malur taluk of Kolar. However Narayanamma has said that her daughter being a judge has nothing to do with her contesting the elections as a non-party candidate.

