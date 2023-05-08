Karnataka Election: Ex-CM SM Krishna's Sister's House Among Properties Raided By I-T Officials

Three days before the Karnataka Assembly elections, Income Tax officials raided politicians and prominent real estate companies on Sunday. The places included a luxury flat located in the Traan Insignia apartment complex in Koramangala 6th Block, Southeast Bengaluru. It reportedly belongs to a promoter of the real estate company, Bagmane Group.

According to unclaimed reports, the officials also searched the Koramangala House, which belongs to the former Chief Minister SM Krishna’s late sister SM Sunitha. While the department has not revealed any information on the search operation, according to a source of Deccan Herald, the raids were linked to the supply of illegal money for election malpractices.

On Sunday, Congress leader Priyank Kharge also mentioned that the income tax department raided the party’s Kalaburagi district minority president, Wajid Ali. The officials have also raided the house and offices of another functionary, Arvind Chavan.

Under the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed on March 29 in the poll-bound state, election officials are inspecting and raiding various places for unaccounted cash, jewellery and other valuables meant to be distributed to voters as bribes by the election candidate in the 224 constituencies.

Last week, the Income Tax department seized Rs 1 crore from the Congress’ Puttur candidate Ashok Kumar Rai’s brother Subramania Rai’s house in Mysore. The officials found the cash-packed box placed on a mango tree’s branch which was suspected of voter bribery.

The Election Commission has increased monitoring and till Saturday, the total value of cash, liquor, goodies and other materials seized since March 29 is recorded to be worth Rs 365.22 crore.

Out of which Rs 138.55 crore is unaccounted cash followed by Rs 97.24 crore worth of gold and silver items. Liquor costing Rs 82.65 crore has also been confiscated. The officials have filed around 2,724 cases till Saturday.

Karnataka Assembly elections are scheduled for May 10 and the result will be declared on May 13

