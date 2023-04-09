Karnataka Election News LIVE: PM Modi in Poll-bound State Today; BJP Likely to Finalise List in Evening's CEC Meet

Live now
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to visit poll bound Karnataka on Sunday. One of the highlights of his scheduled visit would be releasing the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Mysuru.
The event will be organised by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate change. PM Modi will be visiting Bandipur in Karnataka next and will visit the Theppakadu elephant camp in Tamil Nadu bordering Chamarajanagar district and interact with mahouts and 'kavadis' of the elephant camp, later.
A day before a meeting to finalise candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls, BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday held discussions with key state leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa, on probable names.
PM Modi will visit Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Chamarajanagar district in the morning and interact with frontline field staff and self-help groups involved in conservation activities.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Mysuru on Sunday. He will also release the government’s vision for tiger conservation during ‘Amrit Kaal’, and also launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA).
With launch of International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA), PM Modi will release the government’s vision for tiger conservation during ‘Amrit Kaal’. IBCA will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world — Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species, a PTI report said on Saturday.
Notably, the BJP’s parliamentary board will meet on Sunday to finalise candidates for the May 10 elections to the 224-member Karnataka assembly.
Before the discussions started, Chief Minister Bommai said, “We will discuss about all probable candidates. We have district and constituency wise details and recent survey outcomes. Keeping all that in mind, we will have a detailed discussion with national leaders.” The BJP, which aims to come back to power again in the southern state, has set a target of winning at least 150 of the 224 seats.
PM Modi will also interact with Field Directors of tiger reserves that have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise.
