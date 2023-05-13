Karnataka Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Today, BJP & Congress Brace for Tight Fight; Can't Ignore JD(S)

|Municipal Corporation
Live now
Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta & Pritha Mallick
Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 06:15 IST
Bengaluru, India
Karnataka Election Result LIVE Updates: Counting of votes for the crucial Karnataka Assembly poll 2023 is taking place today, with the a confident Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fixed on proving the exit poll results wrong, the Congress hoping to get more seats than the numbers projected for it and secure a comfortable majority and the Janata Dal (Secular) seeming to be ready to play the king maker role.
Counting of votes will begin at 8 am across 36 centres in the state amid tight security. While the official numbers will come by late evening, a clear picture of whether it will be BJP, Congress or JD(S) is Read More
Key EventsKey Events
The Congress party retracted its tweet which claimed that former party chief Sonia Gandhi had used the word “sovereignty” in her campaign speech in Hubbali. The party clarified that the word was not used by Gandhi during her speech, following a request by the Election Commission to rectify and clarify their social media post. The Congress shared a screenshot of the speech in Hindi and a YouTube video link of the speech on its Twitter handle. The controversy arose after the BJP sought an FIR against Gandhi and demanded the derecognition of the Congress party.
Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar has expressed confidence in the party winning 141 seats and forming a government with a full majority, ruling out the possibility of a hung assembly. He stated, “The strength that they had given was not just for me, it was for the people of the state. People from every house were candidates here and they fought the election.” Shivakumar thanked his voters in Kanakapura Assembly constituency.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai dismissed the exit polls and expressed confidence in BJP’s victory in the assembly elections, stating, “Last time, exit polls had predicted 107 for Congress and 80 for BJP, but actually it was a reverse — BJP got 104 and Congress 80. There are several such examples about exit polls and it will once again repeat.” When asked about the possibility of winning 150 seats, he clarified, “I have not said 150, I have been maintaining that BJP will get full majority and we will get it.” However, he declined to comment on the prospect of a hung verdict.
The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed Congress’s claim that electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the Karnataka Assembly polls were previously deployed in South Africa. The EC has asked the Congress to “publicly expose” the sources that spread such false information. The Congress had raised concerns and sought clarifications regarding the “re-use” of EVMs previously used in South Africa without re-validation and re-verification. The EC asserted that newly manufactured EVMs by Electronics Corporation of India Limited were used in the polls.
– The mobile app provides users with comprehensive information on candidates, including their profiles, income statements, assets, and criminal cases.
– Citizens can download this information in PDF format and print it out.
– The app offers an election schedule for the user’s area, as well as frequently asked questions on topics such as voters, elections, EVMs, and results.
– Users can access contact details of polling officials such as BLO, ERO, DEO, and CEO and contact them directly.
– The app also allows users to file complaints related to electoral services and track their status.
Basavaraj Bommai, son of former CM SR Bommai, is an engineering graduate who began his political journey with Janata Dal before joining the BJP. He has represented the Shiggaon constituency and won three consecutive elections since 2008. Having held various positions in his political career, Bommai succeeded BS Yediyurappa as the 17th Chief Minister of Karnataka in 2021. Bommai is confident of securing a fourth term as he contests against Yasir Ahmed Khan Pathan of the Congress and Shashidhar Channabasappa Yaligar from the JDS.
The JD(S) could once again emerge as a crucial player in case of a hung verdict in the Karnataka assembly elections. “There is certainly a scenario of a hung verdict, and the strong possibility of a coalition government with JD(S) playing an active role. Let the results come out formally; things will get revealed one after the other as to who will play what role,” said a senior JD(S) leader ahead of the counting of votes.
BJP’s well-oiled election machine, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ran a blitzkrieg campaign in the Karnataka Assembly elections. The campaign heated up in the latter half after the Congress manifesto proposed banning the Bajrang Dal. Modi aggressively latched onto the issue, chanting ‘Jai Bajrang Bali’ in all his speeches, portraying the Congress as being against Lord Hanuman and Hindu sentiments. Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge likening Modi to a ‘venomous snake’ and his son Priyank Kharge calling the prime minister a ‘nalayak beta’. Meanwhile, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal referred to former Congress president Sonia Gandhi as a ‘Vishakanya’ (venomous woman).
A hung assembly happens when no party or alliance has an absolute majority, making it impossible for any party to form a government without support from others. The Governor invites the leader of the single largest party to form the government and gives them 10 days to show an absolute majority. If they fail to do so, the Governor dissolves the parliament and calls for re-election. In this situation, a party can get external support from another political party to form the government.
Leaders of the Congress and BJP in Karnataka were reported to be feeling anxious about the outcome of the Assembly polls, as most exit polls predict a tight contest between the two parties. Meanwhile, the Janata Dal (Secular) anticipates a hung verdict that could allow it to play a role in government formation. Although some pollsters have given the Congress an edge over the ruling BJP, most predict the possibility of a hung mandate.
In 2018 Assembly elections, the BJP won 104 seats, emerging as the single largest party. Congress came second with 80 seats, followed by JD(S) with 37 seats. Additionally, there was one independent member while the BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) each won one seat. With no party having a clear majority, Congress and JD(S) alliance then formed the government with HD Kumaraswamy as CM. The government collapsed in 14 months as 17 legislators resigned and defected to BJP, leading to their return to power.
The recently concluded elections saw a voter turnout of 72.67%, slightly higher than the 2018 polls, according to the Election Commission. The highest turnout was recorded in Chikkaballapur district at 85.83%, followed by Ramanagaram at 84.98%. Counting of votes for the 224-member Assembly will take place today. The EC also reported that voting was largely peaceful in all 224 constituencies, with no indication of repolling required at any of the 58,545 polling stations.
CNN-News18 channels, including regional channel News18 Kannada, will be bringing the latest results from the constituencies live on the screen along with experts and the latest reactions from political parties throughout the counting process.
On the News18.com portal, viewers can visit Karnataka Assembly 2023 page and view details of the assembly constituencies.
Starting from 6 am, viewers can catch the latest updates on early trends, reactions from political leaders, and the latest counts on all Network 18 channels and websites for live results. In addition, detailed reports and analyses of the Assembly election results by reporters, political experts, and party leaders will also be available on:
Welcome to News18 Live blog on the Karnataka Assembly Election Results. Will incumbent hold on or are the winds of change blowing? Follow this space all the latest related news and analysis in our exclusive coverage on polls.
The magic number, the majority mark, that the parties are hoping to crack is 113 in the state with 224 assembly constituencies.
What Were Exit Poll Results
Most exit polls predicted a tight contest between the Congress and BJP, however, the former was given an edge by most pollsters, which the Saffron party is confident to prove wrong. JD(S), meanwhile, appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation, or “king maker”.
While the ABP News-C Voter exit poll predicted that Congress will get 100-112 seats, BJP 83-95, JD(S) 21-29, the Republic TV-P MARQ forecast said that the Grand Old Party will get 94-108 seats, the Saffron party 85-100 and JD(S) 24-32.
India Today-Axis My India predicted 62-80 seats for BJP, 122-140 for Congress, and 20-25 for JD(S). The India TV-CNX predicted that the Congress may get 110-120 seats and the BJP 80-90 seats, while the JD(S) 20-24 seats.
The TV9 Bharatvarsh-Polstrat exit poll projected 99-109 seats for Congress, 88-98 for BJP and 21-26 for JD(S). Zee News-Matrize forecast said that the Congress is likely to get 103-118, the BJP 79-94 and the JD(S) 25-33.
As per the News Nation-CGS poll, the BJP is likely to get 114 seats, Congress 86 and JD(S) 21. The Suvarna News-Jan Ki Baat predicted that the Bharatiya Janata Party was expected to bag 94-117, Congress 91-106 and the JD(S) 14-24 seats.
Times Now-ETG exit polls predicted 113 seats to the Congress, 85 to the BJP and 23 seats for JD(S).
They Key Candidates
Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar, newsmaker Jagadish Shettar who switched from BJP after being denied a ticket, Laxman Savadi, Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge are some of Congress’s key candidates.
BJP has chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, BS Yediyurappa’s son Vijayendra Yediyurappa, CT Ravi and Ramesh Jarkiholi among its key candidates. HD Kumaraswamy, his son Nikhil Kumaraswamy are among the top faces in the JD(S)
2018 Karnataka Election
The BJP had in 2018 emerged as the single largest party by winning 104 seats, followed by Congress that won 80 seats and JD(S) 37. One independent candidate, and one candidate each from BSP and Karnataka Pragnyavantha Janatha Party (KPJP) also won from their seats.
In the 2018 elections, the Congress garnered a vote-share of 38.04 per cent, followed by the BJP (36.22 per cent) and the JD(S) (18.36 per cent).
With no party getting a clear majority at the time and as Congress and JD(S) tried to forge an alliance as no party got a clear majority. BJP’s BS Yediyurappa staked claim and formed the government as his was the single largest party. This didn’t last long and the government dissolved within three days, ahead of a trust vote, as the BJP strongman was unable to muster the required numbers.
Subsequently, the Congress-JD(S) alliance formed the government with Kumaraswamy as chief minister. This government, too, collapsed in 14 months, triggered by the resignation of 17 ruling coalition legislators and their subsequent defection to the BJP.
This paved the way for BJP’s return to power. In the bypolls held subsequently in 2019, the ruling party won 12 out of 15 seats. In the outgoing Assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 MLAs, followed by 69 of Congress, 29 of JD(S) 29, one from BSP one, two independents, one speaker one and six vacant six seats as a result of deaths and resignations to join other parties ahead of the elections.