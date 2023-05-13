CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Election Results: BJP Leading in More Than 20 Seats Where Congress, JDS Had Won in 2018

Curated By: News Desk

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 11:42 IST

New Delhi, India

Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly polls underway at a centre in Hubballi, on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

Athani is the constituency for the state assembly situated in Belgaom district in the Mumbai-Karnataka region, and is being represented by Laxman Savadi, who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress

The results of the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 at 10.30 am on Saturday is showing Congress leading in majority of constituencies after multiple rounds of EVM counting. But trends show that BJP is leading in 26 of those seats, which the Congress had won in 2018, and in 12 seats, which the ‘kingmaker’ Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) had won in the previous polls.

Karnataka Election Results Live

According to the data by the Election Commission website, the BJP is leading in Athani, BTM Layout, Badami, Bailhongal, Chamarajanagar, Chamrajpet, Chikkodi Saldga, Chincholi, Gandhi Nagar, Gokak, Gulbarga Uttar, Hadagalli, Hagaribommanahalli, Haliyal, Hanur, Jamkhandi, Jevargi, Kolar Gold Field, Koppal, Koratagere, Kushtagi, Lingsugur, Raichur Rural, Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Sringeri and Vijay Nagar.

The other seats, which the JDS had won in 2018, but the BJP is leading now are Arsikere, Channapatna, Chintamani, Devanahalli, Gubbi, Krishnarajanagara, Krishnarajapete, Melukote, Nagamangala, Periyapatna, Sakleshpur and Shrirangapattana.

    Athani is the constituency for the state assembly situated in Belgaom district in the Mumbai-Karnataka region, and is being represented by Laxman Savadi, who had quit the BJP and joined the Congress.

    BJP has fielded Karnataka’s housing and infrastructure development minister V Somana from Chamarajnagar seat against Congress’ C Puttaranga Shetty, who had won from the constituency in 2018 by a margin of 4,913 votes.

    About the Author
    News Desk
    The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
    first published:May 13, 2023, 11:42 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 11:42 IST