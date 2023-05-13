Karnataka Election Results: BJP’s Manjula S Leading in Mahadevapura; A Look at Seat's Electoral History

Mahadevapura constituency in Bengaluru region of Karnataka s seeing BJP’s Manjula S in the lead against Congress’ H Nagesh, according to the latest data by the Election Commission (EC) on Saturday.

Mahadevapura Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates

In the 2018 Karnataka assembly elections, BJP’s Aravind Limbavali won the Mahadevapura seat by defeating Congress’ AC Srinivas.

In the 2013 polls, Limbavali won the seat, and Congress’ Srinivas secured the second place.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured the most number of votes in the Mahadevapura Assembly segment of the Bangalore central Lok Sabha constituency. PC Mohan of BJP won the Bangalore central Parliament seat defeating Rizwan Arshad of Congress.

Mahadevapura Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 22.25% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission of 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 87.67%, according the Census of India, 2011.

Nearly 15 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from Mahadevapura seat. In 2018, there were 15 contestants in the fray for this seat and 10 in the 2013 Assembly polls and 14 in 2009.

In the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 4,70,918 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 2,56,286 were male and 2,14,483 female and 149 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahadevapura in 2023 is 837 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 4,70,918 eligible electors, of which 2,74,221 were males, 2,30,513 females and 156 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,68,511 eligible electors, of which 1,98,911 were males, 1,69,482 females and 118 voters of the third gender.

top videos

According to Election Commission of India data, the Mahadevapura seat saw an estimated voter turnout of 55.04%, around 1.3% less than in 2018 when it registered 56.34% polling, while 2013 and 2008 saw a higher turnout of 61.54% and 53.17%.

The constituency no. 174 Mahadevapura comprises the following areas of Bengaluru Urban district of Karnataka: A total of 7 Assembly constituencies in the state of Karnataka border Mahadevapura constituency, which are: Byatarayanapura, Devanahalli, Hosakote, Anekal, Bommanahalli, CV Raman Nagar and KR Pura.