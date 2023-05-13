Karnataka Election Results: Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Covered 51 Seats, Congress Winning 36 of These

A highly localised campaign keeping state leaders DK Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah in the front has propelled the Congress towards a clear majority in Karnataka elections, but party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra seems to have played a key role in at least 36 seats.

Led by Rahul Gandhi, the 145-day yatra, that covered around 4,000 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, had entered poll-bound Karnataka on September 30, 2022. Till October 23, Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders who joined the yatra covered seven districts of the state – Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Mandya, Tumkur, Chitradurga, Bellary and Raichur.

These seven districts account for 51 of the 224 constituencies in the Karnataka Assembly, of which the Congress has won or is leading in 36.

Here is a break-up of the constituencies covered by Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo yatra and the Congress tally in these areas in Karnataka election results:

In Chamarajanagar district, there are a total of four constituencies of which the Congress has won or is leading in 3

Mysore accounts for 11 seats and the Congress has won or is leading in eight of these

In Mandya, Congress is leading in or has won five of the seven seats

Tumkur has a total of 11 seats and the Congress has won or is leading in six

Total seats in Chitradurga are six, while the Congress is leading in or has won five

In Bellary, the Congress is set for a sweep of all five seats

In Raichur, there are a total of seven seats and the Congress has won or is leading in four of these

News18 had covered the Karnataka leg of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra last year in a six-part special series.

In the 2023 elections, the Congress had announced five key pre-poll guarantees and said it would give them a stamp of approval in the maiden Cabinet meeting if voted to power.

These include 200 units of free power to all households (Gruha Jyoti), Rs 2,000 monthly assistance to the woman head of every family (Gruha Lakshmi), 10 kg of rice free to every member of a BPL household (Anna Bhagya), Rs 3,000 every month for unemployed graduate youth and Rs 1,500 for unemployed diploma holders (both in the age group of 18-25) for two years (Yuva Nidhi), and free travel for women in public transport buses (Shakti).

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who hails from Karnataka, termed it the “victory” of “Janata Janardhana", as people have voted “furiously" against BJP’s “bad administration" in the state.

He said all the newly elected Congress legislators have been asked reach Bengaluru by Saturday evening and the due process of government formation will be followed.

top videos

Senior Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah said the visits of PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda have had no impact on the voters of Karnataka. He added that the victory is a stepping stone for the Lok Sabha elections next year, and urged the opposition to put up a united fight with Rahul Gandhi as the PM candidate.

His colleague DK Shivakumar, who like Siddaramaiah is said to be nursing chief ministerial ambitions, broke down while reacting to the Assembly elections results and gave credit to the Gandhi family for reposing their faith in his leadership in the state.