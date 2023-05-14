Karnataka Election Results: Ruckus Outside Counting Centre in Jayanagar Amid Recounting of Postal Ballots

Heavy security was deployed outside the counting centre in Jayanagar as a tussle broke out between the security forces and supporters of both the main parties - Congress and BJP - in the late hours of Saturday over multiple rounds of recounting of votes in the Karnataka assembly election results.

This came after the Election Commission (EC) ordered the recounting of postal ballots in the constituency where Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy is in a close contest with BJP’s CK Ramamurthy.

Reddy was leading by 294 votes as she secured 57,591 votes and Ramamurthy 57,297 after counting.

An EC official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that the recounting of postal ballots was ordered following an appeal by Ramamurthy.

Congress state president DK Shivakumar and party working president Ramalinga Reddy among other office bearers staged a demonstration in protest against the poll body’s order.

Shivakumar tweeted a photo of him sitting with state working president Ramalinga Reddy outside counting centre and said, “The Congress candidate of Jayanagar Assembly Constituency Mrs. Sowmya Reddy has won but protested against the action of the election officials who tried to distort the result on the pretext of recount."

ಜಯನಗರ ವಿಧಾನಸಭಾ ಕ್ಷೇತ್ರದ ಕಾಂಗ್ರೆಸ್ ಅಭ್ಯರ್ಥಿ ಶ್ರೀಮತಿ ಸೌಮ್ಯ ರೆಡ್ಡಿ ಅವರು ಗೆಲುವು ಸಾಧಿಸಿದ್ದರೂ ಮರುಎಣಿಕೆ ನೆಪದಲ್ಲಿ ಫಲಿತಾಂಶ ತಿರುಚಲು ಪ್ರಯತ್ನಿಸಿದ ಚುನಾವಣೆ ಅಧಿಕಾರಿಗಳ ನಡೆ ವಿರೋಧಿಸಿ ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರ ಜಯನಗರದ ಆರ್ ವಿ ಶಿಕ್ಷಣ ಸಂಸ್ಥೆ ಎದುರು ಧರಣಿ ನಡೆಸಿ, ಮತ ಎಣಿಕೆ ಕೇಂದ್ರದ ಒಳಗೆ ಏಜೆಂಟರಲ್ಲದ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಮುಖಂಡರಾದ ಆರ್… pic.twitter.com/9F9LGFwO05— DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) May 13, 2023

The News Minute reported that BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and Ramamurthy have also arrived at the counting centre.

Of the total 224 seats in Karnataka, Jayanagar is the only segment where the result has not yet come out.

(with inputs from PTI)