Karnataka Election Results: Will Not Give Up CM Ambition, Says DK Shivakumar’s Camp As Congress Leads

Curated By: News Desk

Edited By: Shilpy Bisht

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 12:37 IST

New Delhi, India

During the Congress Legislative Party meeting, when Siddaramaiah and party president Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned after the debacle in the 2019 parliamentary elections, DKS took up the challenge, his supporters said. (PTI/File Photo)

Sources within the party say DK Shivakumar is banking on the 'rock solid support' from Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge for his bid for the CM post

“’Abki Baar, DK Sarkar’ (It will be DK Shivakumar’s government this time)” is being chanted by the Congress leader’s camp as the latest figures from the Election Commission show the Opposition party crossing the majority mark in the 224-seat Karnataka ssembly Elections.

With early leads showing clean sweep for the Congress, there could be a tough fight for the post of chief minister among Shivakumar, former CM Siddaramaiah and party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

During the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting, when Siddaramaiah and party president Dinesh Gundu Rao resigned after the debacle in the 2019 parliamentary elections, DKS took up the challenge, his supporters said.

“Chose to go to jail rather than join the BJP, fought and guarded the party during many elections and attempted political coups. Risked life and political fortunes for Gandhi family,” said the DKS camp supporters.

According to them, the leader worked “relentlessly” during Covid-19 pandemic, and opened Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) doors 24 hours.

    Sources within the party say that Shivakumar is banking on the “rock solid support” from Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge to push him for the CM post.

    DK Shivakumar is leading in Kanakpura, located in Ramanagara district under Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency. He has dominated the seat, and has been the seven-time MLA.

    first published:May 13, 2023, 12:34 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 12:37 IST