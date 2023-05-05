Karnataka Election: Will BJP Retain Channagiri? Here's Why It's Important

Ahead of the Karnataka assembly elections, the political parties are on the final leg of campaigning as it is set to be held on May 10. The star leaders and campaigners of all major parties are touring around the poll-bound state. As part of our series on different constituencies, today, let’s take a look at the political history of the Channagiri seat in the Davanagere district, which has grabbed enough headlines after the BJP MLA Madalu Virupakshappa was arrested after corruption charges against him.

Channagiri is known for its serene and lush green mountains. It is also known for the second largest man-made lake in Asia, Shanti Sagara which is also widely known as Sulekere.

Who is the sitting MLA in Channagiri?

Madalu Virupakshappa is a two-time MLA from the constituency. He started his political career with the Congress and switched to BJP in 2004 before the polls. He won for the first time in 2008 and joined Karnataka Janata Paksha (KJP) floated by BS Yediyurappa. He rejoined the ruling party and won the Channagiri seat in 2018.

Virupakshappa is currently on interim bail after he was arrested for a bribery case involving the Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Ltd, where he was the chairman. Virupakshappa was named as the prime accused in the case after his son Prashanth Madal was allegedly caught accepting a Rs 40 lakh bribe on his behalf in February.

Virupakshappa is planning to send his son to lobby for the ticket as he has been active in politics for quite a while. Former CM Yediyurappa even met him and demanded the party give him a ticket. However, the party decided against it.

Who is contesting from the Channagiri constituency this year?

Congress- Basavarju V Shivaganga

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)- Shiv Kumar

Janata Dal (Secular) JD(S)- Yogesh

According to News18 Kannada data, the Channagiri constituency has 46,194 Lingayat voters. There are 12,474 voters from Kuruba, 28,459 Muslim voters and 37,00 from the Maratha community. From ST and SC, there are 34,474 and 34,950 voters, respectively.

