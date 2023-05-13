Karnataka Election WINNERS List: From Bommai, Siddaramaiah to Kumaraswamy, Know Your MLA

KARNATAKA ELECTION 2023 WINNERS: The electoral fortunes of top leaders — chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress heavyweights Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)’ HD Kumaraswamy, among many others, will be known in a few hours.

Karnataka Election Results LIVE Updates

The stakes are high for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as it is looking to break a 38-year-old poll jinx where the people have never voted the incumbent party to power. Congress, meanwhile, is hoping for a morale booster victory to give it a much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

With most exit polls predicting a tight contest between the Congress and BJP, leaders of the two parties seem “jittery" over the outcome, while the JD(S) appears to be expecting a hung verdict, which would enable it to play a role in government formation.

It also remains to be seen whether former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda-led JD(S) will emerge as a “kingmaker" or a “king" by holding the key to government formation, in the event of a hung verdict, as it has done in the past. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Delhi and Punjab, has also fielded its candidates. While there are some smaller parties in the fray in a few constituencies, all eyes will be on the key candidates of all parties.

Key Candidates

Siddaramaiah (Congress) from Varuna

DK Shivakumar (Congress) from Kanakapura

Jagadish Shettar (Congress) from Hubballi-Dharwad-Central

Basavaraj Bommai (BJP) from Shiggaon

BY Vijayendra (BJP) from Shikaripura

HD Kumaraswamy (JDS) from Channapatna

Nikhil Kumaraswamy (JDS) from Ramanagara

Read More: Full List of Karnataka Election Winners

top videos

The counting will begin at 8am in 36 centres across Karnataka, and poll officials expect a clear picture about the outcome is likely to emerge by mid-day.

Watch this space for the full winners list of the Karnataka election and latest updates.