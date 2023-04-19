Karnataka Elections: 2 Ex-CMs To DK Shivakumar, Politicians Who Were Born On Amavasya

As the date of the Assembly polls in Karnataka draws closer, candidates from all parties are filing their nomination papers. So far, 842 candidates, including Minister V Sommana, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar, have submitted their nominations for the May 10 Assembly elections.

The BJP submitted 198 nominees, the Congress submitted 195 and the JD(S) submitted 86. It is common for candidates to look for a good date and time while submitting their nomination papers, and they often consult astrologers for an auspicious date to file their nominations. There is just one day remaining for candidates to file their nominations as the last date is April 20. However, a weird issue has led to demand from some candidates to extend the date by a few days. This year, Vaisakhi Amavasya falls on April 20. Many candidates are hesitant to file nominations on this day as Amavasya is generally considered an inauspicious occasion in many cultures in India.

However, KPCC president DK Shivakumar has a different view. In a statement, he said that he was himself born on Amavasya, as were former chief ministers R Gundu Rao and Ramakrishna Hegde. He said that there is no problem in filing nominations on this day.

Shivkumar’s statement has given a new dimension to the issue but candidates are still hesitant to file their papers on April 20. In a different statement, he said that more BJP workers will quit the party and join Congress, just a day after BJP leaders Jagadish Shettar and Laxman Savade formally joined the Congress party.

Karnataka election results are scheduled to be declared on May 13.

Read all the Latest News here