Karnataka Elections 2023: 11kg Gold And 74kg Silver Worth Rs 7 Crore Seized By Police In Haveri

Election officials in Karnataka have seized gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 7 crore at a check post in the outskirts of Haveri. As the May 10 Karnataka Assembly election is getting closer the police and election officials have kept a close watch on all the possible means by political parties to influence voters.

Nearly 11 kg gold and 74 kg silver ornaments were being transported in a vehicle without proper documents and the vehicle was apprehended near Ajjayyana Gudi check post on the outskirts of Haveri on Tuesday. The police officials had received a tip-off that a vehicle was carrying gold and silver ornaments without due permission. Based on this information, Haveri Tehsildar Girish Swadi and his team recovered these items from the vehicle.

Items including gold bangles, rings, chains, silver cups, plates, and others worth Rs 6. 93 crore were seized by the police.

A similar incident was reported in Vidya Nagar check post near Gangavathi in Koppal district. In this incident, cash worth Rs 60.5 Lakh was seized from a private bus coming from Sindhanur to Gangavathi. Vijaya Kumar, the driver of the van, was also arrested. A team led by Koppal SP Yashodha Vantagodi carried out the operation.

Earlier, a police team had also seized 40kg gold at MC Halli Checkpost in Tarikere Taluk. The gold ornaments are estimated to be worth around Rs 23 Crore. On checking the container stopped at the checkpost, it was found that the gold was being transported from Bengaluru to Shivamogga without proper documents. Gold worth crores of rupees has been seized at the same check post frequently. According to reports, this smuggling was allegedly carried out by jewelers who have not paid their taxes.

The polling for 224 Assembly seats in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results will be announced on May 13. As the polling date is getting closer the election officials and police teams have enhanced the vigil on distribution of cash, jewellery or any other valuable items by political parties to influence the voters.

Read all the Latest News here