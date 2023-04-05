'Not Contesting K'taka Polls': Kichcha Sudeep's Pre-Presser Disclosure; Has 'Few Things on Mind'

Before his press conference with Basvaraj Bommai, Kannada actor Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday ruled out any possibility of him contesting the upcoming Karnataka elections. He also stated that he is neither seeking a ticket for his close aide and producer Manju.

The actor, however, said that he has “thought of a few things" that he will reveal during the scheduled media interaction along with Karnataka chief minister. Earlier in the day, his manager received a letter from an unknown person, threatening to release the actor’s “private video" on social media.

Reacting to the letter, Sudeep said, “Yes, I have received a threat letter and I know who sent it to me. I know it is from someone in the film industry. I will give a befitting reply to them. I will work in favour of those who stand by my side in my tough times."

Sources had earlier told News18 that the Kannada superstar may campaign for the BJP, ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, and later claim an MLC post.

Sudeep has a huge following in central Karnataka, especially among the Scheduled Tribes as belongs to the ST Nayaka community. Congress state president DK Shivakumar was also trying to woo the actor as he went to meet Sudeep at his residence in December.

“We will be very happy if actor Sudeep joins the Congress," KPCC working president Satish Jarkiholi had said last year.

In October last year, on the eve of Valmiki Jayanti, the BJP government had announced to increase reservations for SC/STs. The state Cabinet unanimously agreed to hike quota for SCs to 17% (from 15%) and for STs to 7% (from 3%).

According to reports, the Nayaka community is the largest among the nearly 52 tribes in the state, and BJP has gained support among a significant section of the community. Karnataka has 15 Assembly constituencies reserved for STs and 36 seats for SCs.

Speaking in Mysuru recently, MP Pratap Simha had stressed that the people of Parivara and Talwara, the two sub-sects of Scheduled Tribe Nayaka community, will soon enjoy the ST reservation benefits throughout the state as the Union government has brought these two communities under ST category after clearing all legal hurdles.

The Centre in March 2018 approved the inclusion of the communities Parivara and Talwara as synonyms of Nayaka in the list of STs in Karnataka. With the passage of this bill, three decades of struggle launched by the community has ended now, he had said.

As far as movies are concerned, Sudeep was last seen in Kabzaa, a Kannada-language period action film. Directed by R Chandru, the film also features Upendra, Shiva Rajkumar, Shriya Saran, Sudha, Murali Sharma, and Nawab Shah among others.

