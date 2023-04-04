Karnataka Elections 2023: All About Dharwad Assembly Constituency

The state of Karnataka will go to polls in just over a month. The Congress party has published its initial list of 124 candidates. Political parties have made huge preparations to win the elections as the national leaders have started their state trip. With this being said, let’s get into the details of the Dharwad Assembly Constituency. Former leaders, including ex-Union Minister Babagouda Patil and D. M. Nanjundappa, have been elected from the won the seats in Dharwad earlier.

The two primary names doing the rounds are Amrut Ayyappa Desai, the present MLA of the Bharatiya Janata Party, and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni. But, according to some reports Vinay Kulkarni is barred from coming to Dharwad. As a result, his constituency voters are currently urging the Congress Party member to contest the elections, outside the district by forming a party from there.

45-year-old Amrut Desai, who hails from a political background, contested Dharwad three times. After losing two times, he finally emerged victorious in the third attempt and joined the BJP party, soon after which he was elected as an MLA. Newly-turned MLA, Amrut Desai, has been an active participant in several developmental works in his constituency. After a disastrous flood damaged the crops and residentials of the Dharwad people, he gave them hefty compensation.

Meanwhile, Vinay Kulkarni is currently out on bail, after he was charged for allegedly being involved in the murder of Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar. Vinay was arrested on November 5, 2020. Despite getting bail, he cannot enter Dharwad now. Presently, Vinay Kulkarni, accompanied by his wife Shivaleela Kulkarni is currently hoping to receive party tickets, to contest from outside Dharwad.

There are a total of 2,08,715 electors in the Dharwad Rural Constituency. Out of them, 104991 are men, 103711 are women, and 13 are others. Coming to the constituency-wise information, there are about 70000 Lingayat voters, 13000 Kuruba voters, 40000 Muslim voters, 40000 Maratha voters, 6000 Brahmin voters, along with 32000 ST and SC voters and 7000 voters from other communities.

