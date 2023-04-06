Karnataka Elections 2023: All You Need To Know About Hubli-Dharwad West Constituency

The battle for Karnataka Assembly is slowly gaining momentum after the Election Commission announced the dates. Parties are trying hard to woo the voters. While for Bharatiya Janata Party, the turf is to maintain their vote share, Congress will try to regain its lost glory. In this battle, Hubli Dharwad West seat is crucial for the political parties.

In the Dharwad district of Karnataka, Hubli-Dharwad-West (Gen) is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency, a part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency. The constituency has 2,49,504 registered electors in total, including general, NRI and military voters. In the general electorate, there are 1,24,399 men and 1,24,980 women. The constituency’s estimated literacy percentage stands at 87%.

In the 2013 Karnataka Assembly elections, BJP gained this seat by a margin of 11,182 votes (8.81%), winning 33.1% of the total votes cast. Voter participation in 2013 for the Hubli Dharwad West seat was 57.61%. In the 2008 Assembly elections, BJP won this seat by a margin of 33,347 votes (30.7%), recording 55.97% of the total votes cast. Voter participation for this seat in the 2018 election was 61.31%.

In 2018, BJP candidate Arvind Chandrakant Bellad won and received a ticket from the party this year as well. From Congress, the battle of tickets is between Deepaka Chinchore, Mohan Limbikai, Ph. Niralakeri, Nagaraja Gowri, and many others.

While Congress has won the seat eight times, the Janta Party won the Hubli Dharwad West way back in 1957. Chandrakanta Bellada was once a non-party nominee, who won a seat in the Legislative Assembly. After joining the BJP, he won two elections. His son Arvind Bellada, a BJP candidate, has run and won two elections since his father retired from politics.

