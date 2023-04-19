Karnataka Elections 2023: Demand For Helicopters Increases As Campaigns Gain Steam

With candidate lists out, the assembly elections in Karnataka are now taking the centre stage. Political leaders are touring the state, interacting with the voters, and trying to win their hearts. To conduct the campaigns, there has been a sudden surge in demand for helicopters. The political groups are planning on using the helicopters to take their top campaigners to rallies all around the state. Since travelling by road and railway is too time-consuming, members of political parties are booking choppers to save time. So far, about 150 helicopters and mini-planes are already booked.

Presently in Karnataka, there are about 100 helicopters and mini-planes. Due to the increase in demand, out-of-state helicopters are also being brought into the state to ease the campaign process. As compared to the previous year’s elections, the booking rate has increased by 15 per cent. The rise in demand for the choppers is largely attributed to the convenience and speed that they provide to political parties, allowing them to quickly cover a large area.

In India, the use of helicopters for campaign purposes is not something new to politicians. Helicopters are frequently viewed as a badge of honour and have previously been used to demonstrate the power and significance of a political figure. By using land transport it sometimes becomes impossible to travel to remote and rural areas and reach out to the voters. With choppers, it is not a hindrance anymore.

Roads often become inaccessible in Karnataka during the monsoons, when torrential rain marks the state, making it impossible to visit certain parts. Political leaders can reach these locations swiftly by using choppers. In a closely-contested election, it also enables them to cover great distances and hold more rallies, which might be crucial for them in the elections.

The per-hour price rates of different-seater helicopters and mini-planes are different. While a 2-seater helicopter is priced at Rs 2.1 lakh, a 4-seater helicopter is priced at Rs 2.3 lakh. The price of a 6-seater mini-plane is Rs 2.6 lakh and that of an 8-seater mini-plane is Rs 3.5 lakh. Lastly, a 13-seater mini-plane is priced at Rs 4 lakh, inclusive of GST.

The polling in Karnataka will begin on May 10, while the election results will be announced on May 13.

