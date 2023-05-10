Karnataka Exit Poll 2023 Results: When & Where To Watch | Important Details Inside

While the voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 is underway, all eyes are on exit poll results which will start getting released on various channels once the polling wraps up after 6 pm today.

With 224 seats up for grabs, the ongoing election holds significant implications for both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The ruling BJP strives to make a historic mark, while the Congress, adopting a combative approach, aims for a comeback before the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Where To Watch

The exit poll results can be followed on CNN-News18 TV channel, its website www.news18.com and LIVE on YouTube.

Curtains Down On K’taka Polls

Curtains came down on the high decibel campaigning for the Assembly polls in Karnataka on Monday evening, setting the stage for the mega ballot battle on May 10.

With the stakes being high this election, the major political parties in contention — the BJP, Congress and JD(S) — and their candidates have made a strong pitch seeking to boost their prospects at the hustings.

In the intensity of the campaign, there were instances of leaders crossing the line of public discourse and indulging in personal attacks and abuses against each other.

The top guns of all the major political parties were on a campaign blitz across the state in the past few days.

While the ruling BJP, riding on the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year-old jinx and retain its southern citadel, the Congress wants to wrest power to give the party much-needed elbow room and momentum to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Also, the JD(S) led by former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda was seen putting all its might into campaigning, wanting to emerge as “king" and not “Kingmaker", hoping to get the required numbers to form a government on its own.

“A government with full majority" seemed to be the favourite slogan for the leaders of all the political parties during campaigning for the elections to the 224-member Assembly, as they stressed on getting a clear mandate to form a strong and stable government in the state.

The BJP’s campaign seemed largely “centralised" with the focus mainly on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ‘double-engine’ government, national issues and programmes or achievements of the union government coupled with just a few from the state.

The Congress by-and-large focused on local issues and its campaign also was run by its state leaders initially. However, its central leaders such as AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra pitched in subsequently.

JD(S) too ran a highly localised campaign, anchored solely by its leader H D Kumaraswamy, with party patriarch Deve Gowda too joining in later despite his advanced age and related ailments.

