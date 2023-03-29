Assembly Elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results for the polls will be announced on May 13. With the poll temperature rising in the state, the BJP and Congress are fighting it out in a ‘do or die’ battle. While the Congress hopes to ride the anti-incumbency wave, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain power. Last week, the Congress announced its first list of 124 candidates for the polls. The BJP is expected to release its first list in early April.

Here are key newsmakers in the hotly contested Karnataka elections:

BS Yediyurappa

While former chief minister BS Yediyurappa announced his formal farewell from politics, he continues to remain the face of the BJP’s election campaign. The BJP high-command turned to the revered leader to steer and guide the state unit to retain power in the state. Being the face of the Lingayat vote, Yediyurappa will play a key role in the party’s tough campaign.

BY Vijayendra

Yediyurappa’s name must be followed by his son BY Vijayendra. After Yedi’s emotional farewell speech speculations are rife that it would be Vijayendra who would follow the footsteps of his father and contest the Shikaripura seat in the upcoming elections.

BS Yediyurappa, the man behind BJP’s rise in Karnataka, has won the Shikaripura Assembly constituency seven times since 1983. Vijayendra was in the news recently after Amit Shah insisted on receiving a welcome bouquet from Vijayendra first before being welcomed by Yediyurappa.

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka is the only state in the south where the BJP has been in power. The bulk of the pressure to retain power would undoubtedly be on the current chief minister – Basavaraj Bommai. Although the party is yet to announce his name as the CM face, last week, Bommai said in a rally that he would return. Like his former boss, Bommai too is a member of the powerful Lingayat community. He has been elected to the Karnataka assembly three times. He won the Shiggaon assembly constituency in 2008 and retained it in 2013 and 2018.

B Sriramulu

A key face in the Valmiki Nayaka community, B Sriramulu played a crucial role in establishing the first BJP government in the South after Yediyurappa steered the party’s win in the 2008 Karnataka elections.

Sriramulu who is an MP from Bellary district has reportedly been given a huge target by Home Minister Amit Shah who is overseeing the party’s poll strategy in the state.

To prove his mantle, Sriramulu has been asked to cobble up as many seats as possible in the Kalyan Karnataka region that includes Vijayanagar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir, Bidar and Koppal besides Ballari. However, his friendship with the controversial Reddy brothers may prove to be costly for the transport minister.

Sumalatha Ambareesh

Actress-turned-politician – Sumalatha Ambareesh is the wife of the iconic Kannada actor and former minister – Ambareesh. She is the first independent woman candidate to enter Lok Sabha from Karnataka. With the BJP’s bid to make inroads into the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region that has often favored the JD(S) or Congress, BJP holds an important card thanks to Sumalatha’s support. It is suspected that the BJP will soon announce the former actor’s entry into the BJP.

Siddaramaiah

One of the key newsmakers in the upcoming elections is the former chief minister of the state – Siddaramaiah. Should the Congress come to power in the state, the party’s high command would have his name on the list of top contenders for the chief minister post. Siddaramaiah has hinted at contesting from two seats even though his name was announced for his home seat – Varuna. His son Yathindra Siddaramaiah currently represents the seat. However, he made it clear that he would like to contest from the Kolar seat as well. Last week, Siddaramaiah said he has requested the party high command to allow him to contest from two seats.

DK Shivakumar

President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee DK Shivakumar is often known as the party’s troubleshooter in the state. His name featured in the Congress’ first list of candidates for the polls and has been fielded from the Kanakapura constituency as expected.

He has the task of keeping the Congress party united in the state. Recently he commented on infighting in the party and said there was no dissent in the Karnataka Congress unit. His comments amid a brewing war between him and his colleague Siddaramaiah for the top post.

Priyank Kharge

Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress president Mallikarujun Kharge, has been fielded again from the seat he won last time. He will contest from the Chitapur (SC) seat in the Kalaburagi region.

