Karnataka Elections 2023: Know The Congress Leaders Who Are Now BJP Men

Lokesh Nayak, who was a Congress party ticket aspirant, joined BJP after being denied a ticket. Even in the last elections, he was denied a ticket from Congress and contested from the Kudligi Assembly constituency of Vijayanagar district as an independent candidate. This time, BJP is said to have guaranteed Lokesh a party ticket.
Also, joining BJP in the presence of state president Nalin Kumar Kateel were important figures Yogesh Bestad, Ramappa, Manju, and their followers. The son of former MP of Mandya and ex-JD(s) leader Shivarame Gowda, Chetan Gowda, also joined the BJP along with his father. The official handle of Karnataka BJP shared pictures of these notable personalities formally joining the party.
ಬಿಜೆಪಿಯೇ ಭರವಸೆ !ರಾಜ್ಯಾಧ್ಯಕ್ಷರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ @nalinkateel ಅವರ ಸಮ್ಮುಖದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಂದು ರಾಜ್ಯ ಬಿಜೆಪಿ ಕಾರ್ಯಾಲಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಮಂಡ್ಯದ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಂಸದರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಎಲ್. ಆರ್. ಶಿವರಾಮೇ ಗೌಡ, ಪ್ರಮುಖರಾದ ಶ್ರೀ ಯೋಗೇಶ್ ಬೆಸ್ತದ್, ಶ್ರೀ ರಾಮಪ್ಪ, ಶ್ರೀ ಮಂಜು ಹಾಗೂ ಅವರ ಬೆಂಬಲಿಗರು ಬಿಜೆಪಿಗೆ ಸೇರ್ಪಡೆಗೊಂಡರು. #BJPYeBharavase #JoinBJP1/2 pic.twitter.com/UgdOtox0sk
— BJP Karnataka (@BJP4Karnataka) April 5, 2023
Yogesh Bestar was an aspirant for the Gurmitkal constituency ticket but recently former minister Baburao Chinchanasur from BJP joined the Congress, so it is said that the Congress ticket is almost confirmed for him from the constituency.
Disgruntled by missing out on his chance at a party ticket, Yogesh has also defected to BJP. Also, Chikkarevanna of Ramadurga constituency, once considered among Siddaramaiah’s close circle, lost his chance at a party ticket after Ashok Pattan was given one. He has also defected to BJP.
