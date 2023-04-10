Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: BJP List Expected Soon, Another Round of Discussions Today; CM Bommai to Contest From Shiggaon

Live now
Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: With just days left for the assembly polls in Karnataka, developments on the political front in the state have been constant, with the latest one being Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate list which is expected to be released today or tomorrow, CM and party leader Basavaraj Bommai said.
Voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will take place on May 10, while the counting of votes and results will be out on May 13.
The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) met in Delhi on Sunday to finalise party’s candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls. Prime Read More
In an effort to woo the votes of Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the BJP government in Karnataka has hiked the quota for these two politically powerful and dominant castes by 2 per cent each. The Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government scraped the four per cent quota for Muslims and add it to the existing quota of Lingayat and Vokkaliga.
The government has also hiked SCs and STs quotas by 2 and 4 per cent respectively and is also trying to implement the Scheduled Castes’ demand for apportioning the quota among the Dalit castes.
The BJP government in Karnataka is facing anti-incumbency. The Congress, which is seeking to wrest power from the BJP in the southern state, is banking on the factor to win at least 150 seats in the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.
No party has won consecutive terms in Karnataka in over 20 years. BJP wants to break the pattern by trying to woo the voters with the party’s multiple outreach programmes. Top leaders of BJP, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and party Chief JP Nadda have toured the poll-bound state extensively.
In a major announcement ahead of the Assembly elections, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai-led Karnataka government has decided to scrap the four per cent quota for minorities and add it to the existing quota of two dominant communities-Lingayat and Vokkaliga- of the poll-bound state.
The cabinet has also decided to bring religious minorities under the EWS category. The decision comes ahead of the Assembly elections. READ MORE
Ahead of the assembly polls in Karnataka, the JD(S) and the Congress are now at loggerheads with the ruling BJP party over the entry of Gujarat Marketing Federation Amul’s entry into the Bengaluru market. Political leaders of the opposition are supporting the Karnataka Milk Federation which sells milk products in the state under the brand name Nandini. Social media is full of Kannadigas sharing the hashtag #Nandinisupport with users vying for the regional brand instead of Amul. READ MORE
Ahead of assembly elections due in May, the Karnataka Congress on Saturday announced its list of 124 seats for the upcoming polls. While the biggest headline was the announcement of Siddaramaiah contesting the Varuna seat, it is interesting to note that eight Muslim candidates were given tickets in the first list.
The eight candidates who have been given a ticket in Congress’ first list include – Rahim Khan (Bidar), UT Khader (Ullal), BZ Zameer Ahmad Khan (Chamarajpet), Kaneez Fatima (Gulbarga North), Rizwan Arshad (Shivajinagar), Iqbal Hussain (Ramanagara), Tanveer Sait (Narasimharaja) and NA Haris (Shanti Nagar). READ MORE
Assembly Elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the results for the polls will be announced on May 13. With the poll temperature rising in the state, the BJP and Congress are fighting it out in a ‘do or die’ battle. While the Congress hopes to ride the anti-incumbency wave, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to retain power. Last week, the Congress announced its first list of 124 candidates for the polls. The BJP is expected to release its first list in early April. READ MORE
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to release its first list of candidates for the Karnataka Assembly election later today. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the list has been finalised and he will contest the poll from Shiggaon.
#WATCH | We discussed the overall list for the Karnataka elections and probably we will sit again tomorrow and the list will be announced tomorrow or the day after. I am contesting from the Shiggaon constituency: Karnataka CM Basvaraj Bommai after the CEC meeting pic.twitter.com/BxmmzgNZO0
— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023
The Congress has released two lists of candidates for 166 out of total of 224 seats. The party has to now finalise names for the remaining 58 seats.
The Janata Dal (Secular) had, in December last year, announced its first list of 93 candidates in December last year. Its second list is awaited.
The BJP is yet to release its first list of candidates. The party is holding a meeting in the national capital to deliberate on its candidates.
BJP, Congress and JD(S) are the three largest players in Karnataka polls in 2023.
While BJP is the ruling party in the state currently, Congress and JD(S) also have a significant presence in the assembly.
In the 2018 Assembly polls, emerging as the single largest party, BJP had won 104 seats, while Congress and JD(S) could won 80 and 37 seats respectively.
However, BJP’s tally increased later with several Congress and JD(S) MLAs defecting to join the saffron party.
Currently, BJP’s tally in the state Assembly is at 119, while the Congress has 75 and Janata Dal (Secular) has 28 seats.
Karnataka is seventh largest legislative assembly in India with a total of 224 seats.
The Election Commission has announced that Assembly polls in Karnataka will be held in a single-phase on May 10. The results will be declared on May 13.
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who last week said some seats will give a “surprise result”, confirmed on Sunday that he is going to contest from Shiggaon seat. CM Bommai had said a few days back he would seek reelection from his home town of Shiggaon in Haveri district in the Assembly elections.
PM Modi in Poll-bound Karnataka
PM Modi was in the poll-bound state on Sunday and took a jungle safari at the Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka, as part of programmes that were lined up to mark 50 years of “Project Tiger”.
Donning speckled safari clothing, shades and hat, PM Modi reportedly covered went on a 20-km long safari in an open jeep at the Tiger Reserve which is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district, and partly in HD Kote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District.
Later, PM Modi also visited the Theppakkadu elephant camp at Mudumalai in the hilly Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu and interacted with Bellie and Bomman, the elephant caretakers who featured in an Oscar-winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.
Suspense On Over Congress’s Kolar Seat Face; Siddaramaiah, Kolar Missing from Party’s 2nd List for Karnataka
Former chief minister Siddaramaiah’s wish to stand from Kolar remained unaddressed as the second list of 42 candidates released by the Congress on Thursday, April 6, did not have the name of the high-stakes assembly seat. Sources said the Kolar candidate is expected to feature in the third list, which will be declared in the next few days, sources said.
Another event that has kept the poll-bound state in limelight is the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 that is currently underway and will see a high-octane match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants in Bengaluru today.
In the middle of ever-increasing political stress ahead of the state assembly elections in Karnataka, Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah took a breather and enjoyed an IPL match on April 2. Siddaramaiah watched the game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
