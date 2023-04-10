Karnataka Election 2023 LIVE: BJP List Expected Soon, Another Round of Discussions Today; CM Bommai to Contest From Shiggaon

Karnataka Elections 2023 LIVE: With just days left for the assembly polls in Karnataka, developments on the political front in the state have been constant, with the latest one being Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) candidate list which is expected to be released today or tomorrow, CM and party leader Basavaraj Bommai said.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly election 2023 will take place on May 10, while the counting of votes and results will be out on May 13.

The BJP Central Election Committee (CEC) met in Delhi on Sunday to finalise party's candidates for the Karnataka assembly polls.