Karnataka Elections 2023: PM Modi Congratulates Congress on Win; Says BJP will Serve State with More Vigour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the Congress party for registering a sweeping victory in the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023. The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to the people of Karnataka and said BJP will serve the state with even more vigour in the times to come.

“Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations," tweeted PM Modi.

Congratulations to the Congress Party for their victory in the Karnataka Assembly polls. My best wishes to them in fulfilling people’s aspirations.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

“I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come," he added. Follow LIVE

I thank all those who have supported us in the Karnataka elections. I appreciate the hardwork of BJP Karyakartas. We shall serve Karnataka with even more vigour in the times to come.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2023

Surpassing BJP in the early trends, Congress won 136 seats in the 224-member Karnataka assembly. While BJP was decimated to 65 seats, JD(S) could win only 19 seats. Four seats went to the other parties’ tally.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge termed it the “victory” of “Janata Janardhana", as people have voted “furiously" against BJP’s “bad administration" in the state.

Rahul Gandhi said Congress fought the elections in the state with love and won. “I am happy we contested the Karnataka polls without using hate, bad language. We fought the polls with love. In Karnataka, ‘nafrat ka bazaar (market of hate)’ has closed down’, ‘mohabbat ki dukaanein’ (shops of love) have opened," Gandhi said.

top videos

Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the people’s verdict in Karnataka is a big victory for the party. “I thank Rahul Gandhi, DKS and everyone. I thank the people of Karnataka. This is a big victory for Congress in Karnataka. People have voted for a change. We will implement whatever we promised in the manifesto," he said.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chief minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai took “responsibility" for BJP’s defeat in Karnataka. “There are multiple reasons for this. We will find out all the reasons and strengthen the party once again for Parliament elections..," he said.