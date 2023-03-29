Rahul Gandhi Gets Ready for K'taka Fight, To Launch Campaign from 2019 'Modi Surname' Remark Site

Congress “Dis’Qualified MP” Rahul Gandhi will launch his campaign in poll-bound Karnataka next month from Kolar, in what is being perceived as a symbolic message that he is not ready to back down from a fight.

Kolar is the place where the former Congress chief made the controversial ‘Modi surname’ remark in 2019 that led to his disqualification from Parliament after he was convicted by a Surat court.

“Rahul Gandhi will return to Kolar and begin his Satyameva Jayate Rally. We had requested him to begin the election yatra from here. Where he had made this statement, and which the BJP condemned his statement, he will begin his mega rally from here," NDTV quoted Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar as saying.

Shivakumar further claimed that Congress will win the elections by a two-third majority and does not need to enter into an alliance.

“Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee would like to welcome one-day polling which has been announced. May 10 will not be only voting day, it will be the day of rooting out corruption, 40% commission, the capital of corruption everything will be rooted out.”

“We don’t need any alliance. Congress party will win its own. I am expecting a two-thirds majority. Rahul is coming here on April 5. He is not afraid of disqualification, jail or anything. Without the Congress party, the country cannot be united,” Shivakumar said, according to ANI.

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held in a single phase on May 10 and the votes counted on May 13, the Election Commission announced on Wednesday, setting the stage for a key BJP versus Congress electoral fight ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha showdown.

The Janata Dal (Secular) is the third major party in the state, which has a 224-member assembly. The BJP currently has 119 seats, followed by the Congress with 75. The JD (S) has 28 MLAs, while two seats are vacant.

Addressing a press conference here, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said the notification for the elections will be issued on April 13 and the last date for filing nomination papers will be April 20.

Kumar said the nomination papers will be scrutinised on April 21 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 24.

He said the elections have been scheduled on a Wednesday, and not on a Monday or Friday, to encourage greater participation of voters.

(With PTI inputs)

