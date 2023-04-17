CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Bhalki & Humnabad Today
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Elections 2023: Rahul Gandhi to Address Rallies in Bhalki & Humnabad Today

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 09:52 IST

Bengaluru, India

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had addressed the 'Jai Bharat' rally in Kolar (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday had addressed the 'Jai Bharat' rally in Kolar (PTI)

Former Minister and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre and former Minister Rajashekar B Patil are sitting MLAs and the party's candidates from Bhalki and Humnabad Assembly segments respectively

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address party rallies in Bhalki and Humnabad in Bidar district on Monday, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Several senior Congress leaders, including AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC President D K Shivakumar, are expected to participate in the rally.

Former Minister and KPCC Working President Eshwar Khandre and former Minister Rajashekar B Patil are sitting MLAs and the party’s candidates from Bhalki and Humnabad Assembly segments respectively.

Gandhi on Sunday had addressed the ‘Jai Bharat’ rally in Kolar, the same place from where he made a remark on the Modi surname for which he was convicted of criminal defamation and also stripped of his Parliament membership.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Sanstuti Nath
Sanstuti Nath
